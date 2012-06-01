FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Spectra Energy Capital LLC
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Spectra Energy Capital LLC

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

June 1 Fitch Ratings has affirmed the outstanding ratings of Spectra Energy
Capital, LLC (SEC) and Texas Eastern Transmission, LP (TETLP). This
action affects $3.2 billion of debt at SEC and $1.2 billion of long-term 	
debt at TETLP as of March 31, 2012. The Rating Outlooks are Stable. The full 	
list of ratings is shown at the end of this release. 	
	
Key Rating Factors: 	
	
Stable, Predictable Cash Flows:  SEC's rating affirmation reflects the diversity	
and quality of its asset base and the high percentage of cash flows derived from	
stable pipeline, storage and gas distribution assets. The ratings reflect the 	
earnings and cash flow stability driven by SEC's high percentage of fee-based 	
and capacity reservation revenue derived from the company's operations, 	
principally its large-scale interstate pipelines, a sizable gas distribution 	
company in Ontario, Western Canadian gathering and processing business, and its 	
storage assets. 	
	
Strategically Located, Diverse Asset Base: SEC's asset base represents one of 	
the largest natural gas infrastructure businesses in North America. The 	
company's assets are strategically located to capitalize on the significant 	
investment and growth in natural gas production in recent years from most major 	
North American producing basins. The company's pipelines are also situated to 	
capitalize on future growth in new basins, such as the Marcellus and Eagle Ford 	
Shales.	
	
Large-Scale Capex Program:  The ratings consider that SEC is in the middle of a 	
large-scale capital expenditure program, with over $3 billion in total expected 	
to be invested over the next several years (2012 to 2015). Given the anticipated	
investments and the company's sizable dividends, Fitch's expectations are that 	
SEC will generate negative free cash flow for several years and credit metrics 	
will weaken slightly. Fitch believes that the inherent risks of the capital 	
program, however, are partially mitigated by the focus on pipeline and storage 	
expansion projects, which are backed by firm capacity commitments generally 	
under long-term contracts. 	
	
Capex Temporarily Weighs on Metrics: Fitch believes SEC's core regulated assets 	
will provide the stability needed to maintain credit quality, and the 	
incremental EBITDA provided as growth projects come online will result in 	
improved metrics, more in line with similarly rated peers. Fitch believes SEC 	
should be able to fund future capital expenditure levels with a moderate amount 	
of additional leverage, and that leverage measures will move lower as projects 	
come on line. Fitch expects consolidated Debt to EBITDA of between 4.25x to 4.5x	
for 2012 and 2013, moving closer to 4.0x by 2015 as construction is completed 	
and projects start generating returns. In calculating credit metrics, Fitch 	
adjusts EBITDA to include cash distributions received from non-consolidated 	
affiliates. 	
	
Liquidity Adequate: Fitch believes SEC's liquidity to be adequate. On a 	
consolidated basis SEC has $2.9 billion of committed U.S. and Canadian 	
facilities. Total availability as of March 31, 2012 was $1.9 billion. While 	
ongoing access to capital markets should be available to SEC, Spectra credit 	
facilities would support a significant portion of capital spending and debt 	
maturities if needed. 	
	
Credit concerns include the structural subordination of SEC's debt to 	
approximately $6.9 billion of subsidiary debt. Additionally, SEC remains exposed	
to commodity price risk through its Empress natural gas liquids system and its 	
50% interest in DCP Midstream, LLC (DCP; Fitch IDR of 'BBB', with a Stable 	
Outlook). Catalysts for a negative rating action would include a significant 	
decline in distributions from DCP, significant cost overruns on capital 	
projects, or the increased exposure of earnings and cash flow to changes in 	
commodity prices.	
	
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the benefit to creditors of	
SEC's stable pipeline and storage and distribution assets offsets the volatility	
in cash flows of SEC's midstream operations and higher leverage due to its large	
capital spending program. 	
	
TETLP Credit Profile Strong: TETLP's affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the 	
strength of the company's credit profile and the low level of business risk 	
associated with its FERC-regulated interstate pipeline operations. On a 	
stand-alone basis, the pipeline system has the profile of a higher rated entity 	
with moderate debt levels and solid, consistent earnings and cash flow. While 	
TETLP competes with numerous existing and proposed pipelines, system expansions 	
and enhancements will position the asset to receive increasing supply from 	
growing production regions like the Marcellus shale, further strengthening its 	
competitive position. As a subsidiary of SEC, however, the ratings of TETLP 	
remain linked to that of its parent. TETLP continues to be functionally operated	
as a single integrated business unit within SEC. TETLP and other U.S. operating 	
companies will also remain reliant on the parent company's pooled credit 	
facilities at SEC for any short-term liquidity needs.	
	
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:	
	
Spectra Energy Capital, LLC	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';	
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.	
	
Texas Eastern Transmission, LP	
--IDR at 'BBB+';	
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'.

