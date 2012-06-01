FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 5:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P's rating actions on 4 Spanish covered bonds after bank downgrade

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

June 1 - OVERVIEW	
     -- On May 25, 2012, we took rating actions on several Spanish banks 	
following our review on the Spanish banking sector.	
     -- Four of those Spanish banks have mortgage covered bonds (cedulas 	
hipotecarias) that we rate, and which have been affected by our May 25 rating 	
actions.	
     -- Our criteria allow these mortgage covered bond programs to achieve a 	
maximum rating uplift above our long-term rating on the issuer.	
     -- Today, we have taken rating actions on our long-term ratings on these 	
four banks' mortgage covered bond programs and all related issuances, to 	
reflect the May 25 rating actions on the banks.	
     -- The CreditWatch placements and outlooks assigned to these four 	
programs reflect the CreditWatch placement or outlook assigned to the 	
respective issuers.	
    	
     June 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took credit rating
actions on four Spanish mortgage covered bond programs (cedulas hipotecarias;
CHs) and all related issuances (see list below).	
	
Today's rating actions follow our recent rating actions on Spanish banks (see 	
"Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Spain 	
Banking Sector Review," published on May 25, 2012).	
	
We have applied our five-step approach for rating covered bonds, to evaluate 	
the maximum potential rating uplift for each covered bond program, based on 	
the combined assessment of its asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) exposure and 	
categorization (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing 	
Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).	
	
We segment covered bond programs into three distinct categories, which 	
consider primarily a program's jurisdiction and its ability to access external 	
financing or monetize the cover pool. These categories, along with the ALMM 	
percentage, determine a program's maximum potential rating uplift over our 	
rating on the issuer.	
	
All of the ratings on these covered bonds are below the maximum rating 	
achievable under our EMU criteria (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU 	
Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011), 	
which establish a maximum rating uplift over the sovereign rating 	
(BBB+/Negative/A-2) of six notches; therefore, the covered bond ratings are 	
not constrained by these criteria.	
	
Specifically, we have taken rating actions on the following mortgage covered 	
bonds.	
	
BANCA CIVICA'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS	
	
On May 25, we lowered our long-term counterparty rating on Banca Civica S.A. 	
 to 'BB' from 'BB+'.	
	
Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds benefit from the maximum seven-notch 	
uplift above the issuer credit rating (ICR), under our rating approach in line 	
with our December 2009 ALMM criteria.	
	
Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we 	
have categorized Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds as category "1" and 	
determined a "low" ALMM classification. Under our criteria, this combination 	
enables us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential ratings uplift 	
of seven notches above Banca Civica's long-term ICR.	
	
As the 'AA-' ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds are at the 	
maximum achievable ratings uplift, our May 25 downgrade of the sponsor bank by 	
one notch has directly affected our ratings on the mortgage covered bonds.	
	
Therefore, we have lowered our ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered 	
bonds to 'A+' from 'AA-'. We have also kept these ratings on CreditWatch 	
positive, to reflect the CreditWatch positive placement on the issuer. Any 	
positive rating action on the issuer would have a positive effect on the 	
mortgage covered bond ratings, all other things being equal. Any positive 	
effect on the covered bond ratings would be constrained by our EMU criteria, 	
which establish the maximum rating as six notches above the rating on the 	
sovereign. 	
	
BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS	
	
On May 25, we lowered our long-term counterparty rating on Banco Popular 	
Espanol S.A. to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. Under our rating approach, Banco
Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bonds benefit from a six-notch uplift above
the ICR.	
	
Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we 	
have categorized Banco Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bonds in category 	
"1" and determined a "moderate" ALMM classification. Under our criteria, these 	
combinations enable us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential 	
ratings uplift of six notches above Banco Popular Espanol's long-term rating.	
	
As the 'AA-' ratings on Banco Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bonds are at 	
the maximum achievable ratings uplift, the downgrade of the sponsor bank's 	
rating by one notch has directly affected the ratings on the mortgage covered 	
bonds.	
	
Therefore, we have today lowered to 'A+' from 'AA-' our ratings on Banco 	
Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bonds. At the same time, we have removed 	
the ratings from CreditWatch negative and assigned a negative outlook to 	
reflect the outlook for the issuer.	
	
BANKIA'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS	
	
On May 25, we lowered to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and kept on CreditWatch negative 	
our long-term counterparty rating on Bankia S.A. 	
	
Under our rating approach, Bankia's mortgage covered bonds benefit from the 	
maximum seven-notch uplift above the ICR.	
	
Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we 	
have categorized Bankia's mortgage covered bonds in category "1" and 	
determined a "low" ALMM classification. Under our criteria, this combination 	
enables us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential ratings uplift 	
of seven notches above Bankia's long-term ICR.	
	
As our 'AA' ratings on Bankia's mortgage covered bonds are at the maximum 	
achievable ratings uplift, our May 25 downgrade of the sponsor bank by one 	
notch has directly affected our ratings on the mortgage covered bonds.	
	
Therefore, we have lowered our ratings on Bankia's mortgage covered bonds to 	
'AA-' from 'AA'. We have also kept these ratings on CreditWatch negative, to 	
reflect the CreditWatch negative placement on the issuer. Any negative rating 	
action on the issuer would have a negative effect on the mortgage covered bond 	
ratings, all other things being equal.	
	
We have also kept Bankia's mortgage covered bond ratings on CreditWatch 	
negative, as the client information on these covered bonds as of December 2011 	
is not yet available for our credit and cash flow analysis.	
	
KUTXABANK'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS	
	
On May 25, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our long-term 	
counterparty rating on Kutxabank, S.A. The outlook is negative.	
	
Under our rating approach, KuxtaBank's mortgage covered bonds benefit from the 	
maximum seven-notch uplift above the ICR.	
	
Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we 	
have categorized KuxtaBank's mortgage covered bonds as category "1" and 	
determined a "low" ALMM classification. Under our criteria, this combination 	
enables us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential ratings uplift 	
of seven notches above KuxtaBank's long-term ICR.	
	
As the 'AA' ratings on KuxtaBank's mortgage covered bonds are already at the 	
maximum achievable ratings uplift, any rating action on the sponsor bank would 	
directly affect the ratings on the mortgage covered bonds (see "Various Rating 	
Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Spain Banking Sector 	
Review").	
	
Therefore, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'AA' 	
ratings on KuxtaBank's mortgage covered bonds. We have also assigned a 	
negative outlook to these covered bonds to reflect the negative outlook of the 	
ICR, and the direct impact that any further rating action on the ICR would 	
have on these covered bond ratings.	
	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following 	
Spain Banking Sector Review, May 25, 2012	
     -- BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To 	
'6' Following Sovereign Downgrade, May 25, 2012	
     -- Global Covered Bond Characteristics And Rating Summary Q1 2012, March 	
29, 2012	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 	
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011	
     -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability 	
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
 	
RATINGS LIST	
	
                        Rating	
Program/       To                  From	
Country: Covered bond type	
Spain: Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE	
	
Kutxabank S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)	
               AA/Negative         AA/ Watch Neg 	
	
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMAINING ON CREDITWATCH POSITIVE	
	
Banca Civica S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)	
               A+/Watch Pos        AA-/Watch Pos 	
	
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMAINING ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
Bankia S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)	
               AA-/Watch Neg       AA/Watch Neg	
	
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE	
	
Banco Popular Espanol S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)	
               A+/Negative         AA-/Watch Neg

