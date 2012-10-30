FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms 90 EMEA natural resources, commodity cos ratings
October 30, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms 90 EMEA natural resources, commodity cos ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 () - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms 90 EMEA Natural
Resources and Commodity Company RatingsOct 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 90 EMEA natural resource and commodity
company ratings. A full list of rating actions is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

The linked worksheet "Rating Actions" provides:

- A full list of ratings affirmed
- A hyperlink to each issuer's rating summary page at www.fitchratings.com
- Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information

Additional information is available at www.fitchrating.com.

Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
