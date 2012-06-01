FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns BR Properties 'BB' global scale rating
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
California
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 6:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns BR Properties 'BB' global scale rating

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

June 1 - Overview	
     -- We believe Brazil-based real estate investment company BR Properties 	
will be successful in merging with One Properties and use its stable cash 	
flows from its quality asset portfolio for expansion. 	
     -- We are assigning our 'BB' global scale and 'brAA' national scale 	
issuer credit ratings to the company and our 'brAA' rating to its R$400 	
million debentures.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will keep 	
expanding its operations with acquisitions at conservative loan-to-value 	
ratios and improving its interest coverage over the next few years.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' global 	
scale and 'brAA' national scale issuer credit ratings to BR Properties S.A. 	
(BRPR). The outlook on both ratings is stable. In addition, we are assigning 	
our 'brAA' national scale to BRPR's proposed R$400 million debentures.	
	
Rationale	
We view BRPR's business profile as "satisfactory" and its financial profile as 	
"significant." The ratings reflect our expectations that the company will keep 	
benefiting from stable cash flow streams from its quality asset portfolio 	
consisting of properties at favorable locations, primarily in commercial and 	
industrial segments. As a result, we expect occupancy rates to remain high 	
(currently at 99%) and fairly resilient to market downturns, especially with 	
the increasing share of built-to-suit projects after the merger with One 	
Properties. The combined asset portfolio is stronger, in our view, and One 	
Properties' projects provide a growth potential, as preconstruction risks have 	
been cleared and prerental agreements are at comfortable levels. We expect 	
revenue growth to come also from rent prices increasing above inflation rate, 	
because of favorable office space demand in the regions where the company 	
operates, and currently below-market rental prices for many of its properties.	
	
BRPR's "satisfactory" business profile reflects the gains of scale and the 	
diversification of its asset portfolio after the merger with One Properties. 	
We believe BRPR will keep expanding through acquisitions prudently and seeking 	
commercial properties in the triple-A segment at premium locations in Sao 	
Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, where quality office space should remain limited and 	
in high demand even if economic activity cools off somewhat in Brazil. 	
Similarly, we believe BRPR's investments in industrial properties will remain 	
focused on areas where warehouse space is in most demand. The company's 	
acquisition strategy has been prudent under conservative valuations, and we 	
expect it to remain so in the next few years. Although we don't assume 	
liquidity out of asset sales in our base case, we acknowledge that BRPR may 	
recycle its asset portfolio opportunistically. Internal growth potential from 	
projects under construction is also favorable during the next two years, as 	
the company is investing in nine projects in retail, office, and industrial 	
segments.	
	
Although some tenant concentration (with the largest client accounting for 11% 	
of revenues and the 10 largest for 55% in 2011) is a risk, we don't expect it 	
to affect the company's results in the next few years. The company's most 	
profitable tenants are large corporations with strong credit profiles in 	
various industry segments. Switching costs are also high for most tenants 	
because BRPR's rents are currently very competitive. Indeed, we don't project 	
tenant delinquency nor occupancy rates to deteriorate in the few next years. 	
We do see room for BRPR to improve rent revenues among existing clients 	
because of tight supply of quality office space in the areas where BRPR 	
operates, resulting in rent renewals above inflation rate in the next few 	
years.	
	
BRPR's margins compare favorably with its global peers, even though tenants in 	
Brazil, rather than property owners elsewhere, pay condominium expenses. As 	
the company keeps expanding and gaining scale, we project operating margins to 	
remain strong and improve further in the next several years. We project EBITDA 	
margin to reach 88% in 2012 and about 92% over the next few years (currently 	
at 87% as of March 2012).	
	
Limited track record given the company's short history somewhat limits BRPR's 	
financial profile. Still, prudent loan-to-value ratios below 50% and strong 	
cash flow generation in the next several years offset, in our view, the 	
company's relatively weak interest coverage ratio, which is about 1.2x as of 	
March 2012. We expect this metric to improve to 1.5x by the end of 2012, as 	
domestic interest rates are declining and the company is refinancing many 	
loans, including One Properties' debt, at lower interest costs. Funding new 	
projects will consume part of its internal cash generation, but we expect free 	
operating cash flow (FOCF), excluding acquisitions, to remain robust in the 	
next few years. We also believe construction risks are currently mitigated by 	
the advanced stage of construction. Although we expect BRPR to keep investing 	
in new acquisitions opportunistically, we don't project its financial profile 	
to deteriorate (although momentary leverage spikes may occur due to larger 	
transactions).	
	
Our base-case projections incorporate the new projects becoming operational by 	
2013, which will nearly double revenues relative to 2012 level, which is 	
already twice as large as that for 2011 due to the merger with One Properties. 	
In addition, we assume rent increases of 1.5% above inflation on existing 	
properties as it catches up with current market prices (though rents remaining 	
quite competitive overall). We project BRPR's loan-to-value ratio to remain 	
below 50% (36% in March 2012), which provides the company with significant 	
cushion for market downturns, even assuming, as a conservative assumption, 	
that BRPR will keep investing more than its FOCF in acquisitions, resulting in 	
some modest debt increase over the next few years.	
	
Liquidity	
We view BRPR's liquidity as "adequate," with internal cash flows from its 	
existing asset portfolio as one of its main cash sources, coupled with the 	
proceeds from its equity offerings. As of March 2012, the company had R$1.10 	
billion in cash, of which the company raised R$675 million in an equity 	
offering in June 2011. Current cash position is able to cover all debt 	
maturing during the next 12 months (about R$791 million), including loans for 	
the merger with One Properties.	
	
Our assessment of BR Properties' liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect that sources of liquidity over the next couple of years will 	
exceed uses by at least 1.2x. Cash sources will be about R$1.7 billion during 	
the next 12 months, consisting of cash and FFO. Cash uses would add up to 	
R$2.03 billion over the same period for capital expenditures, debt maturities, 	
and dividend to shareholders.	
     -- We also expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, 	
even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.	
     -- The company would comply with its covenants if EBITDA declines more 	
than 30% (net debt covenants).	
     -- Despite strong cash reserves, a significant portion of the company's 	
properties are pledged to existing loans, which somewhat limits the company's 	
financial flexibility.	
	
Outlook	
Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that rent increases should rise 	
above inflation rate and that BRPR will adhere to a conservative acquisition 	
strategy in the next several years. We expect projects to become operational 	
in 2013, helping it to dilute operating costs and improve overall asset 	
quality. We also assume BRPR will successfully refinance One Properties' debt, 	
so that interest coverage ratios will improve. We could lower the ratings if 	
the company's growth strategy becomes much more aggressive, leading to 	
permanent deterioration of its financial metrics, especially with 	
loan-to-value above 50% and EBITDA coverage below 1.5x. If asset quality or 	
performance deteriorates, either because of acquisitions or market conditions, 	
we could also lower the rating. We could upgrade if BRPR if it keeps improving 	
credit metrics and successfully completes its projects under construction. 	
That would be evident, for instance, with increasing its interest coverage 	
ratio consistently above 2.0x and maintaining a loan-to-value ration of less 	
than 50%.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, 	
June 21, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating	
	
BR Properties S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  Foreign Currency                      BB/Stable/--       	
  Local Currency                        brAA/Stable/--     	
 Senior Unsecured                       brAA               	
  R$200M Series 1 due on 2017	
  R$200M Series 2 due on 2019	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.