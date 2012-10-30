TEXT-Fitch assigns EP Energy's bond 'BBB-'

Oct 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned EP Energy, a.s.'s (EPE) EUR500m senior secured notes issue due 2019 a final rating of 'BBB-'. EPE's notes and pari passu facilities (representing the bulk of total debt) are secured with pledges over shares and material assets in certain key operating companies. An upstream guarantee from certain key subsidiaries (except for MIBRAG, the lignite mine and Prazska teplarenska) and a negative pledge covenant mitigate possible structural subordination. Fitch's estimate supports above average recovery expectations for the secured debt, which combined with the provided security and regulated nature of a significant part of earnings (heat generation, distribution and supply represents 38% of EBITDA) support a one-notch uplift for the secured debt instruments over EPE's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+'/Stable. Although the loans are expected to have a shorter maturity (five years) than the bond (seven years), the bond will continue to be secured after the initial loans mature. EPE's IDR reflects its contracted lignite mining and low cost heat sales through regional regulated distribution monopolies. These two core segments represent over 80% of EPE's EBITDA (with the rest derived from power generation, trading and supply) making its earnings and cash flows relatively stable and predictable. EPE also benefits from geographical diversification and a limited exposure to adverse regulation. Over 90% of EPE's expected external lignite sales (17 million tons in 2011) are contracted until 2020 and around 60% until 2039 with quality counterparties (efficient base load power plants in Germany designed to use EPE's lignite) and on price terms reflecting the cost structure of the mining operations (and inflation) thus limiting EPE's volume and price risk. EPE can increase its lignite production without significant additional investment. EPE is the largest heat supplier in the Czech Republic with an installed thermal capacity of 3.2 giga watts (GWth), mostly lignite fired, and heat supplies of 18.1 peta joules in 2011, mostly to retail customers. The company supplies around 360 thousand households in Prague and other major cities, representing a stable customer base and operates one of the largest cogeneration plants in the country. This plant, in Opatovice, is a low-cost heat producer and EPE's heat prices are below the market average and alternative heating solutions. Fitch notes that one of EPE's long-term lignite supply contracts is facing a price dispute. The rating is constrained by EPE's short track record of its current business structure with full ownership of most of the key operations (excluding 27% of Prazska Teplarenska, PT). EPE's group structure is complex, with a number of separate operating and holding companies in several jurisdictions. Centralised treasury and cash pooling is still being developed and operational integration is fairly limited, despite EPE's presence in the entire energy chain (from pit to retail supply). The ratings take into consideration the proposed refinancing, including the new issuance of notes and equal ranking secured loans (with a combined size of EUR1,190m), largely to repay existing bank and shareholder debt (EUR923m). As part of the refinancing, EPE proposes a significant special dividend of EUR230m (or 63% of its pro-forma EBITDA for the past 12 months ending June 2012), contributing together with planned capex to an increase in its leverage to above management's target of 3.0x (net debt to EBITDA) for about two years. This target is also higher than most regional peers who have not exceeded or reached their leverage targets (especially the Polish utilities). EPE's dividend policy allows for a pay-out of 50% of net income, but only if the leverage target is met. EPE's liquidity is adequate. After the refinancing, EPE plans to hold at least EUR20m (equivalent) of cash, and will have EUR40m of undrawn credit facilities. Considering that most of the capex planned for 2013 and 2014 is to be project-financed, the debt maturity schedule (EUR40m annually plus the project debt) is well matched to Fitch's expected free cash flows (before project-financed capex) during 2013-16 (around EUR130m annually). WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Longer track record with the current business structure of greater vertical integration of operations, supporting fuel supply self-sufficiency without significant cost implications for the group. - Reduction of target and Fitch's expected leverage to a level comparable with regional peers (below 3.5x net adjusted funds from operations (FFO) leverage on sustained basis) Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A more aggressive financial policy (including opportunistic M&A or higher dividends) that would increase Fitch-expected net adjusted FFO leverage to around 4.0x on a sustained basis - Significant deterioration in business fundamentals due to a large and sustained increase in the carbon dioxide price or a fall in natural gas prices or structural heat demand decline (perhaps as a result of more effective insulation and/or higher ambient temperatures) A presale report is available at www.fitchratings.com. 