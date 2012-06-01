FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Trustmark Corp outlook to negative
June 1, 2012 / 6:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Trustmark Corp outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Trustmark Corp. has agreed to acquire BancTrust Financial Group
 in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $55.4 million.
Trustmark also intends to repurchase the $50 million of preferred stock and
associated 	
warrant BancTrust had issued to the U.S. Treasury once the transaction has 	
closed.	
     -- The transaction will materially lower Trustmark's capital ratios and 	
could create integration and operational risks.	
     -- As a result, we revised our rating outlook on Trustmark and its 	
principal banking subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank, to negative from 	
stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' and 'A-' long-term issuer 	
credit ratings on Trustmark and Trustmark National, respectively. 	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the heightened probability that we could 	
lower our forecast below the 10% minimum required for a "strong" capital and 	
earnings assessment or lower our risk position score to below the "adequate" 	
level.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its rating outlook 	
on Trustmark Corp. (Trustmark) and its principal banking subsidiary, Trustmark 	
National Bank, to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's 	
affirmed its 'BBB+' and 'A-' long-term issuer credit ratings on Trustmark and 	
Trustmark National, respectively. 	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision mostly reflects our view of the BancTrust acquisition's 	
negative effect on Trustmark's capital. Trustmark estimates that its Tier 1 	
risk-based capital ratio will be 12.2% when the BancTrust acquisition closes 	
in fourth-quarter 2012, down roughly 270 basis points from 14.9% as March 31, 	
2012. We expect a similar decrease in our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of 	
12.1% (as of year-end 2011), which we view as "strong" (as our criteria define 	
the term). 	
	
We believe that the bank will be able to generate enough capital through 	
earnings to raise its RAC ratio to more than 10% as of year-end 2013. However, 	
the acquisition has weakened the bank's capital cushion, and we believe there 	
is a significantly higher probability that we could lower our capital and 	
earnings assessment in the future because of higher-than-expected losses or 	
additional acquisitions. Trustmark's management has reiterated its intention 	
to continue evaluating additional acquisition opportunities as they arise. 	
	
We view the acquisition as a mild positive to Trustmark's business position, 	
but it does not change our "adequate" assessment. BancTrust will provide 	
Trustmark an entry into the Alabama market, and the acquisition builds on 	
Trustmark's existing franchise in the Florida Panhandle. 	
	
BancTrust has $1.7 billion in deposits, with decent share in a handful of 	
markets. We believe that Trustmark will be able to increase and optimize 	
BancTrust's $1.7 billion high-cost deposit base (including roughly 50% of time 	
deposits) and lower the deposit costs, which are currently 60% higher than 	
Trustmark's. BancTrust's marked loan portfolio totaled $1.3 billion as of 	
March 31, 2012, and represented a mix of commercial real estate, commercial 	
and industrial, one- to four- family residential, and construction, land, and 	
development. Trustmark projects that BancTrust will contribute $20 million of 	
net income in 2013 (Trustmark generated $107 million of net income in 2011), 	
assuming cost savings of 25% of core noninterest expense.	
	
We don't believe the acquisition will materially weaken Trustmark's "adequate" 	
risk position. However, we recognize the integration risk associated with a 	
large acquisition. Furthermore, BancTrust has had asset quality issues during 	
the past few years, illustrated most recently by the $50 million loss incurred 	
in fourth-quarter 2011. However, we believe that the write-downs on BancTrust 	
loan portfolio are conservative, at roughly 17% of total loans and other real 	
estate owned. In addition, Trustmark has conducted a comprehensive review of 	
an extensive selection of loans, including 97% of nonaccruals. The bank also 	
has experience working out BancTrust's most troubling loan exposure: 	
construction loans in the Florida Panhandle. 	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects the heightened probability that, as a result of 	
adverse economic conditions or additional acquisitions, we could lower our RAC 	
forecast on Trustmark below the 10% minimum required for a "strong" capital 	
and earnings assessment or lower the bank's risk position score to below the 	
"adequate" level. If that were to occur, we could lower the ratings. However, 	
if Trustmark builds its RAC to well more than 10%, and its credit quality were 	
to improve (with nonperforming assets falling to about 1.0%) in a sustainable 	
way, we could raise our risk assessment to "strong" and thereby raise the 	
ratings.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating          A-/Negative/A-2	
Bank Holding Company Rating   BBB+/Negative/A-2	
	
SACP                          a-	
 Anchor                       bbb+	
 Business Position            Adequate (0)	
 Capital and Earnings         Strong   (+1)	
 Risk Position                Adequate (0)	
 Funding and Liquidity        Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                       0	
 GRE Support                  0	
 Group                        0	
 Sovereign Support            0	
	
Additional Factors            0	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumption, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Trustmark Corp.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB+/Negative/A-2  BBB+/Stable/A-2	
	
Trustmark National Bank	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A-/Negative/A-2    A-/Stable/A-2	
 	
Ratings Affirmed	
Trustmark National Bank	
 Subordinated                           BBB+               	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

