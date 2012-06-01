TEXT-Fitch affirms GECCMC 2002-1

June 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed eight classes of GE Capital Commercial Mortgage Corp., commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2002-1 (GECCMC 2002-1). A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The affirmations are due to sufficient credit enhancement after consideration for expected losses from the specially serviced loans. As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool’s certificate balance has been reduced by 91.2% (including 0.65% in realized losses) to $91 million from $1.04 billion at issuance. Although credit enhancement has increased, the pool has become more concentrated, with adverse selection of concern. There are only 13 loans remaining, eight of which (49% of the pool) are in special servicing. There are cumulative interest shortfalls in the amount of $3.1 million currently affecting classes M through P. The largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is a specially-serviced loan (18.2%) secured by a 415-unit multifamily complex located in Lithonia, GA. The loan transferred to special servicing in November 2009 due to monetary default. The loan is currently real-estate owned (REO). The special servicer is focusing on leasing prior to listing the property for sale. Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated: --$6.9 million class G at ‘AAsf’; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --$10.4 million class H at ‘A+sf’; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --$18.2 million class J at ‘A-sf’; Outlook Stable; --$16.9 million class K at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable; --$6.5 million class L at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Negative; --$7.8 million class M at ‘Bsf’; Outlook Negative; --$10.4 million class N at ‘Csf’; RE 90%; --$5.2 million class O at ‘Csf’; RE 0%. Classes X-2, A-1 through A-3 and B through F have paid in full. Fitch does not rate class P. Fitch previously withdrew the rating on class X-1. Additional information on Fitch’s criteria for analyzing fixed rate U.S. CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, ‘Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions’, which is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --‘Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions’ (Dec. 21, 2011); --‘Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria’ (Aug. 4, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria