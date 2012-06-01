TEXT-Fitch affirms JPMCC 2001-A

June 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed four classes of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corporation 2001-A, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The affirmations based on the performance of the one real estate owned (REO) asset remaining in the pool. As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool’s certificate balance has paid down 67.5% to $20.3 million from $113.7 million. The expected losses of the original pool are at 20.4%, which includes 14.7% to date. In addition, cumulative interest shortfalls totaling $2.3 million are affecting classes E through NR. The REO asset is collateralized by a 795,500 square foot (SF) retail center located in Maple Heights, OH, a suburb of Cleveland. The property was foreclosed upon in October 2011; a property manager and listing agent are currently in place. The latest servicer reported debt service coverage ratio is 1.27x. The special servicer reports the property is undergoing soil testing due to a possible issue with a dry cleaner on site. Once the impact and cost of a possible issue is determined, the special servicer is expected to pursue the previous borrower for reimbursement and proceed with a sale of the property. Fitch affirms the following classes, revises Outlooks and assigns Recovery Estimates (Res) as indicated: --$6.2 million class D at ‘BBsf’; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$3.4 million class E at ‘Csf’; RE 100%; --$5.1 million class F at ‘Csf’; RE 50%; --$5.5 million class G at ‘Dsf’; RE 0%. Fitch does not rate class NR. Classes A-1, A-2, B, and C have paid in full. Fitch has previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class X.