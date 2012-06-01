FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms 5 classes of CSFB 1997-C1
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
California
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 7:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms 5 classes of CSFB 1997-C1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed five classes of Credit Suisse First
Boston Mortgage Security Corporation 1997-C1, commercial mortgage pass-through
certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows the end of the press
release.	
	
The affirmations are due to stable performance and sufficient credit enhancement	
to the remaining classes.	
	
As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid 	
down 93% to $74.9 million from $1.3 billion. Cumulative losses to date are at 	
1.45% of the original pool. In addition, cumulative interest shortfalls totaling	
$2.4 million are affecting classes J and K.	
	
There are nine remaining loans from the original 162 at issuance, three of which	
(55.4%) are fully defeased. No loans are in special servicing. All of the 	
remaining loans are expected to be able to refinance under Fitch's stressed 	
refinance test.	
	
Fitch affirms the following classes, Outlooks and assigns Recovery Estimates 	
(REs) as indicated:	
	
--$9.8 million class F at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$13.5 million class G at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$27.1 million class H at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$16.9 million class I at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative;	
--$7.4 million class J at 'Dsf'; RE 50%.	
	
Fitch does not rate class K.	
	
Classes A-1A, A-1B, A-1C, A-2, B, C, D, and E have paid in full.	
	
Fitch has previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class A-X.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.