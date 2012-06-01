FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 7:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Boston Properties LP

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' rating to
the $1 billion of 3.85% senior notes due Feb. 1, 2023, issued by Boston
Properties L.P. (Boston Properties), a subsidiary of Boston Properties Inc. (see
list). The company plans to use proceeds from the offering for general corporate
purposes, which could include the repayment of debt maturities (which total $759
million in 2013) and investment opportunities such as property acquisitions and
development.	
	
Boston Properties is one of the nation's largest REITs and an S&P 500 Index 	
constituent, with a market capitalization of roughly $25.7 billion at March 	
31, 2012. Currently its portfolio consists of 153 (primarily office) 	
properties aggregating roughly 43.3 million sq. ft., including eight 	
properties under construction totaling approximately 2.8 million sq. ft. In 	
addition, the REIT owns 15.2 million sq. ft. of structured parking. The 	
portfolio is concentrated in five markets, Midtown Manhattan (38.5% of total 	
portfolio net operating income {NOI}), Boston, (27.4%), Washington, D.C. 	
(22%), San Francisco, (9.8%) and Princeton, N.J. (2.3%). Our ratings on Boston 	
Properties primarily reflect the stable and predictable cash flow provided by 	
the REIT's portfolio of high-quality office properties. Our "strong" business 	
risk profile assessment further acknowledges management's investment 	
discipline, including its demonstrated ability to manage acquisition and 	
development risk through real estate cycles. Our "intermediate" financial risk 	
assessment balances Boston Properties' strong liquidity profile against 	
steady, but somewhat below-average debt coverage measures.	
	
Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that high barrier-to-entry urban 	
real estate markets will continue to recover more quickly relative to most 	
suburban markets. However, we still expect the recovery to be gradual, which 	
will limit rent increases and any ratings upgrade momentum in the next two 	
years. We would lower our rating if market conditions worsen, particularly in 	
the Boston-to-Washington, D.C. corridor, and if tenant defaults and lower 	
rents cause FCC to fall below 2.3x on a sustained basis. We would also lower 	
our rating if leveraged acquisitions or large and dilutive development 	
projects caused coverage to fall below this threshold. 	
	
	
RATING LIST	
Boston Properties LP	
 Corporate credit rating                A-/Stable/--	
	
RATING ASSIGNED	
	
Boston Properties L.P.	
 $1B 3.85% senior notes 	
 due Feb. 1, 2023                       A-

