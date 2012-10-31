FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: capital benefit from Spanish "bad bank" transfer muted
#Market News
October 31, 2012

TEXT-Fitch: capital benefit from Spanish "bad bank" transfer muted

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 31 - The transfer of real-estate assets to Spain's new "bad bank" by
institutions requiring external support will release less capital than
originally expected as valuation haircuts are slightly higher than recently
introduced provisioning rules, Fitch Ratings says.

Spain's new bad bank (SAREB) has set an average reduction of 45.6% for real
estate loans and 63.1% for foreclosed assets. These haircuts are slightly higher
than the level of provisioning imposed by the Bank of Spain earlier this year.
These tighter rules require banks to provision problematic real estate assets at
80% for land, 65% for unfinished projects and 35% for finished projects. A 30%
provision is applicable for non-problematic real estate. Higher haircuts applied
by SAREB mean that the transfer of assets to the bad bank will free up less
capital for the banks than originally anticipated.

Under Fitch's Spanish bank stress test base case scenario, we estimated losses
on problematic loans of 64% for real estate and construction loans and 50% for
foreclosed assets. Our loss rates are broadly similar to the haircuts SAREB will
apply, which mean there will be no rating impact from the asset transfers. The
blended average discount for the foreclosed assets is also in line with the 57%
haircut for the Irish bad bank (NAMA) assets.

The transfer of foreclosed assets at these values also removes some uncertainty
for the banks that would otherwise need to sell repossessed property in an
adverse environment, most likely with more severe discounts that incorporate a
fire-sale adjustment. Fitch's data indicates that repossessed properties in
Spain are selling at prices on average 50% lower than their original valuations.
We believe that negative pressure on market valuations will continue in Spain
due to the recessionary environment and the severe dislocation of the property
market.

Finding an appropriate valuation for assets to be transferred to the bad bank is
challenging given the continued uncertain market environment. The transfer value
of SAREB's assets reflects both the long-term economic value of the assets and a
discount to incorporate the risks and costs borne by the bad bank. Although the
valuations are reasonable, we think there are still significant challenges for
SAREB given the challenging economic climate.


The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
"Bad Bank" Schemes: Recovery Prospects Will Depend on Economic Improvement

