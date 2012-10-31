TEXT-Fitch: capital benefit from Spanish "bad bank" transfer muted

Oct 31 - The transfer of real-estate assets to Spain's new "bad bank" by institutions requiring external support will release less capital than originally expected as valuation haircuts are slightly higher than recently introduced provisioning rules, Fitch Ratings says. Spain's new bad bank (SAREB) has set an average reduction of 45.6% for real estate loans and 63.1% for foreclosed assets. These haircuts are slightly higher than the level of provisioning imposed by the Bank of Spain earlier this year. These tighter rules require banks to provision problematic real estate assets at 80% for land, 65% for unfinished projects and 35% for finished projects. A 30% provision is applicable for non-problematic real estate. Higher haircuts applied by SAREB mean that the transfer of assets to the bad bank will free up less capital for the banks than originally anticipated. Under Fitch's Spanish bank stress test base case scenario, we estimated losses on problematic loans of 64% for real estate and construction loans and 50% for foreclosed assets. Our loss rates are broadly similar to the haircuts SAREB will apply, which mean there will be no rating impact from the asset transfers. The blended average discount for the foreclosed assets is also in line with the 57% haircut for the Irish bad bank (NAMA) assets. The transfer of foreclosed assets at these values also removes some uncertainty for the banks that would otherwise need to sell repossessed property in an adverse environment, most likely with more severe discounts that incorporate a fire-sale adjustment. Fitch's data indicates that repossessed properties in Spain are selling at prices on average 50% lower than their original valuations. We believe that negative pressure on market valuations will continue in Spain due to the recessionary environment and the severe dislocation of the property market. Finding an appropriate valuation for assets to be transferred to the bad bank is challenging given the continued uncertain market environment. The transfer value of SAREB's assets reflects both the long-term economic value of the assets and a discount to incorporate the risks and costs borne by the bad bank. Although the valuations are reasonable, we think there are still significant challenges for SAREB given the challenging economic climate. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: "Bad Bank" Schemes: Recovery Prospects Will Depend on Economic Improvement