TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on 7 Access Group loan trusts
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on 7 Access Group loan trusts

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- We reviewed 22 classes of notes from seven Access Group Inc. private 	
student loan trusts issued between 2001 and 2007.	
     -- We affirmed 10 ratings on five trusts. 	
     -- We placed seven ratings on five trusts on CreditWatch with negative 	
implications due to either increased cost of funds due to a failed 	
auction-rate market or due to negative performance trends.	
     -- We placed five ratings from two trusts on CreditWatch with positive 	
implications due to positive performance trends.	
    	
     June 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ratings on
seven classes from Access Group Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications.
We also placed our ratings on five classes on CreditWatch with positive
implications and affirmed 10 ratings (see list). All seven series were issued
between 2001 and 2007 and are asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions backed
by private student loans. 	
	
We placed our ratings on the senior class from 2001 and the subordinate 	
classes from series 2001 and 2005-A on CreditWatch negative due to 	
deterioration in collateral performance. We placed our ratings on the 	
subordinate classes from series 2002-A, 2003-A, and 2004-A on CreditWatch 	
negative primarily due to the increase in the cost of funds of the 	
auction-rate and variable-rate notes, which have a rating dependent margin.	
	
We placed our ratings on the senior classes from 2004-A and 2005-B on 	
CreditWatch positive due to their increase in credit enhancement and in the 	
case of 2005-B also due to significant improvement in the collateral 	
performance.  	
	
The affirmed ratings reflect our view that the available credit enhancement 	
levels are sufficient to support the related classes at the current rating 	
levels. 	
	
POOL PERFORMANCE (as of the servicer report for the last collection period 	
ending in the first quarter of 2012).	
	
The Access transactions are seasoned between 20 and 42 quarters with 	
collateral pool factors (the current collateral balance divided by the initial 	
collateral balance plus any prefunding) ranging from 45% to 72%. The 	
percentage of loans in repayment is 91% to 98% (see table 1). 	
	
Table 1	
                        	
            Transaction    Pool            	
            seasoning      factor (1)    Repayment (2)    	
Series      (quarters)    (%)            (%)    	
2001-A (3)   42            44.96          97.73	
2002-A       38            53.25          97.82	
2003-A       34 (4)        52.58          97.26	
2004-A       31 (4)        56.84          96.00	
2005-A       27            58.49          94.42  	
2005-B       24 (4)        50.41          96.92 	
2007-A       20            72.17          91.37	
	
(1) Pool factor %: as a % of initial collateral balance plus any prefunding. 	
(2) Repayment %: as a % of current collateral balance plus accrued interest to 	
be capitalized. (3)RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
Access Group Inc.	
Floating rate student loan asset-backed notes, series 2001 	
                 Rating	
Class       To              From	
IIA-1       AAA/Watch Neg   AAA	
IIB         A/Watch Neg     A      	
	
	
Access Group Inc.	
Private student loan asset-backed notes, series 2002-A 	
                 Rating	
Class       To              From	
B           A/Watch Neg     A   	
	
Access Group Inc.	
Private student loan asset-backed notes, series 2003-A 	
                 Rating	
Class       To              From	
B           BBB/Watch Neg   BBB	
   	
Access Group Inc.	
Private student loan asset-backed notes, series 2004-A 	
                 Rating	
Class       To              From	
B-1         BB/Watch Neg    BB     	
B-2         BB/Watch Neg    BB	
	
Access Group Inc.	
Private student loan asset-backed floating-rate notes, series 2005-A 	
                 Rating	
Class       To              From	
B           BB/Watch Neg    BB  	
	
RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH POSITIVE	
	
Access Group Inc.	
Private student loan asset-backed notes, series 2004-A 	
                 Rating	
Class       To              From	
A-2         AA/Watch Pos    AA	
A-3         AA/Watch Pos    AA 	
A-4         AA/Watch Pos    AA 	
	
Access Group Inc.	
Private student loan asset-backed notes, series 2005-B 	
                 Rating	
Class       To              From	
A-2         AA/Watch Pos    AA	
A-3         AA/Watch Pos    AA	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
 	
	
Access Group Inc.	
Private student loan asset-backed notes, series 2002-A 	
                 	
Class       Rating                    	
A-2         AAA              	
	
	
Access Group Inc.	
Private student loan asset-backed notes, series 2003-A 	
                   	
Class          Rating           	
A-1            AAA          	
A-2            AAA          	
A-3            AAA          	
	
Access Group Inc.	
Private student loan asset-backed floating-rate notes, series 2005-A 	
                 	
Class       Rating              	
A-2         AA	
A-3         AA 	
	
Access Group Inc.	
Private student loan asset-backed notes, series 2005-B 	
                 	
Class       Rating              	
B-2         BB 	
	
Access Group Inc.	
Private student loan asset-backed notes, series 2007-A 	
                 	
Class       Rating              	
A-2         AA              	
A-3         AA              	
B           BB

