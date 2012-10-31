FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch maintains operations following Hurricane Sandy
October 31, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch maintains operations following Hurricane Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 - Fitch Ratings says that while its New York office is closed as a
result of Hurricane Sandy, the company continues to be operational through its
network of offices outside New York.

As the New York office phone system remains down while Lower Manhattan is
without power, please use our US client services email address for any enquiries
about Fitch: usaclientservices@fitchsolutions.com - or alternatively call our
London client services team on +44 20 3530 2400 during local hours or email them
at: client.services@fitchsolutions.comFurther updates on the status of Fitch's New York office will follow at
www.fitchratings.com

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
