#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates OEP Pearl Holdings L.P.

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Cayman Islands-based OEP Pearl Holdings L.P. subsidiaries, U.S.-based 	
Sonneborn LLC and Netherlands-based Sonneborn Refined Products B.V., have 	
obtained a combined $30 million revolving credit facility and a $240 million 	
term loan that has partly funded One Equity Partners' purchase of the company.	
     -- We expect 2012 operating performance at OEP Pearl Holding L.P. to 	
continue to improve as a result of improving volumes and pricing for its 	
hydrocarbon-based niche specialty products.	
     -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to OEP Pearl Holding 	
L.P. and 'B' issue ratings to the revolving credit facility and term loan at 	
the subsidiary companies.	
     -- The positive outlook indicates our expectation that operating 	
performance and financial policy could support credit metrics in line with 	
slightly higher ratings.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate 	
credit rating to OEP Pearl Holdings L.P. (Sonneborn). The outlook is positive. 	
At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue and '3' recovery ratings to 	
subsidiaries Sonneborn LLC and Sonneborn Refined Products B.V.'s $30 million 	
revolving credit facility ($20 million at Sonneborn LLC and 8EUR million at 	
Sonneborn Refined Products B.V.) and $240 million senior secured term loan. 	
The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for a meaningful recovery 	
(50% to 70%) in the event of a payment default. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Sonneborn reflect our assessment of the company's business risk 	
profile as "weak," reflecting its leading positions in a niche market for 	
base-oil derived chemical products, and an "aggressive" financial risk profile.	
	
One Equity Partners (not rated) has acquired Sonneborn, which used $240 	
million of the proceeds from the transaction along with an equity contribution 	
by One Equity Partners to finance the repayment of existing debt and for the 	
purchase price for the acquisition.	
	
We expect credit metrics to be consistent with an aggressive financial risk 	
profile, with funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of 12% to 	
15%. In our base case forecast, we do not expect the company to reduce debt 	
meaningfully over the next several years, though we expect it to generate 	
positive free cash flow. In our forecasts, we assume that cash flow will 	
mainly fund potential growth plans and investments, and not debt reduction. 	
Still, we expect modest improvements in debt leverage metrics given our 	
assumptions for gradual EBITDA improvements and our expectation that 	
management will approach growth prudently.	
	
Sonneborn's products are important materials used in end-customer 	
applications. Its products are often specified ingredients in customer 	
formulations and products, which offers the company some protection from 	
competitive products. The breadth of product offerings within its niche 	
segments is an added competitive advantage and helps the company attain a 	
relatively high market share--it is No. 1 in most of its markets. Sonneborn's 	
ability to develop applications that meet small customized requirements in 	
relatively stable end markets such as personal care products, food additives, 	
and consumer applications is also a strength. It also benefits from its 	
ability to process several grades of base oils that a range of domestic and 	
foreign refineries produce.	
	
We expect Sonneborn to profit from growing markets in Latin America and the 	
Asia-Pacific regions where it has a presence. We expect margins to be 	
generally stable. The company has a reasonable track record of passing on raw 	
material cost increases even in times of relatively volatile raw material 	
costs. Nonetheless, we view Sonneborn's exposure to hydrocarbon-based inputs 	
as a risk. EBITDA margins are moderate, at about 14%, reflecting in part the 	
negotiating ability of the company's customers, including large consumer and 	
personal care companies, which limits pricing power. The concentration of 	
manufacturing capacity at operational subsidiaries in two key locations in the 	
U.S. and the Netherlands constitutes a risk, in our opinion. 	
	
Liquidity	
We expect Sonneborn to maintain "adequate" liquidity over the next two years. 	
More specifically, we expect sources of funds to exceed uses of funds by at 	
least 1.2x over the next two years. We also expect that sources of funds will 	
exceed uses of funds even if EBITDA drops by 20%. We expect EBITDA cushions 	
under the company's maximum leverage, and minimum interest coverage covenants 	
to be at least 15%.	
	
We base our conclusions on liquidity on the following assumptions:	
     -- We expect the $30 million revolving credit facility to be a major 	
source of liquidity.	
     -- Although the business exhibits some seasonality in general, we do not 	
anticipate significant working capital swings and expect the company to 	
continue to generate positive free cash flow and maintain adequate liquidity 	
and sufficient availability under its revolving credit facility.	
     -- During the next two years, there will be no shareholder rewards, 	
meaningful debt funded acquisitions, or large capital spending programs, 	
though we factor in some investment in growth initiatives into our analysis.	
     -- The debt maturity profile is favorable, with expected mandatory annual 	
amortizations below $3 million for the next several years. The nearest 	
meaningful maturity is in 2017, when the revolving credit facility matures.	
     -- The company could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks because 	
of the liquidity its revolving credit availability provides and moderate 	
conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Sonneborn to be 	
published later on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects our expectations for reasonably predictable, 	
albeit modest, EBITDA and cash flow generation improvement over the next year. 	
We base our expectation on our overall outlook for modest domestic economic 	
growth and our belief that the company's strengths in the U.S. market and 	
presence in overseas markets, especially in high-growth regions such as Asia 	
Pacific and Latin America, will contribute to overall volume improvement. We 	
also expect new products already that the company has already launched to 	
support higher volumes. We assume management and ownership will support credit 	
quality and, therefore, we have not factored into our analysis any 	
distributions to shareholders or significant debt-funded capital spending. We 	
expect Sonneborn will maintain leverage credit metrics within our range of 	
expectations.	
	
Our base case assumes low-single-digit revenue growth, mainly as a result of 	
volume and price increases over the next two years. We expect margins will 	
remain 14% to 15% over this period. We could raise ratings modestly if the 	
company's operating performance improves as we expect and management is able 	
to fund growth in a manner that contributes to the improvement of leverage 	
metrics. To support a one-notch upgrade, FFO to total adjusted debt would need 	
to improve to higher than 15%. Although we don't expect to do so, we could 	
lower the ratings if revenue growth were to stall or turn negative, if margins 	
decline by two or more percentage points below our expectations, or if the 	
company incurs additional debt so that FFO to total adjusted debt fell below 	
12% without prospects for improvement.	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And  	
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating; Outlook Action	
	
OEP Pearl Holdings LP	
 Corporate Credit Rating                       B/Positive/--      	
	
New Rating	
	
Sonneborn LLC	
 Senior Secured US$204 mil ln due 2018         B                  	
   Recovery Rating                             3                  	
 Senior Secured US$20 mil revolver due 2017    B	
   Recovery Rating                             3                  	
	
Sonneborn Refined Products BV	
 Senior Secured US$36 mil ln due 2018          B                  	
   Recovery Rating                             3                  	
 Senior Secured 8EUR million revolver            B	
   Recovery Rating                             3

