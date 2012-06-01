TEXT-S&P rates OEP Pearl Holdings L.P.

Overview -- Cayman Islands-based OEP Pearl Holdings L.P. subsidiaries, U.S.-based Sonneborn LLC and Netherlands-based Sonneborn Refined Products B.V., have obtained a combined $30 million revolving credit facility and a $240 million term loan that has partly funded One Equity Partners' purchase of the company. -- We expect 2012 operating performance at OEP Pearl Holding L.P. to continue to improve as a result of improving volumes and pricing for its hydrocarbon-based niche specialty products. -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to OEP Pearl Holding L.P. and 'B' issue ratings to the revolving credit facility and term loan at the subsidiary companies. -- The positive outlook indicates our expectation that operating performance and financial policy could support credit metrics in line with slightly higher ratings. Rating Action On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to OEP Pearl Holdings L.P. (Sonneborn). The outlook is positive. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue and '3' recovery ratings to subsidiaries Sonneborn LLC and Sonneborn Refined Products B.V.'s $30 million revolving credit facility ($20 million at Sonneborn LLC and 8EUR million at Sonneborn Refined Products B.V.) and $240 million senior secured term loan. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for a meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings on Sonneborn reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak," reflecting its leading positions in a niche market for base-oil derived chemical products, and an "aggressive" financial risk profile. One Equity Partners (not rated) has acquired Sonneborn, which used $240 million of the proceeds from the transaction along with an equity contribution by One Equity Partners to finance the repayment of existing debt and for the purchase price for the acquisition. We expect credit metrics to be consistent with an aggressive financial risk profile, with funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of 12% to 15%. In our base case forecast, we do not expect the company to reduce debt meaningfully over the next several years, though we expect it to generate positive free cash flow. In our forecasts, we assume that cash flow will mainly fund potential growth plans and investments, and not debt reduction. Still, we expect modest improvements in debt leverage metrics given our assumptions for gradual EBITDA improvements and our expectation that management will approach growth prudently. Sonneborn's products are important materials used in end-customer applications. Its products are often specified ingredients in customer formulations and products, which offers the company some protection from competitive products. The breadth of product offerings within its niche segments is an added competitive advantage and helps the company attain a relatively high market share--it is No. 1 in most of its markets. Sonneborn's ability to develop applications that meet small customized requirements in relatively stable end markets such as personal care products, food additives, and consumer applications is also a strength. It also benefits from its ability to process several grades of base oils that a range of domestic and foreign refineries produce. We expect Sonneborn to profit from growing markets in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific regions where it has a presence. We expect margins to be generally stable. The company has a reasonable track record of passing on raw material cost increases even in times of relatively volatile raw material costs. Nonetheless, we view Sonneborn's exposure to hydrocarbon-based inputs as a risk. EBITDA margins are moderate, at about 14%, reflecting in part the negotiating ability of the company's customers, including large consumer and personal care companies, which limits pricing power. The concentration of manufacturing capacity at operational subsidiaries in two key locations in the U.S. and the Netherlands constitutes a risk, in our opinion. Liquidity We expect Sonneborn to maintain "adequate" liquidity over the next two years. More specifically, we expect sources of funds to exceed uses of funds by at least 1.2x over the next two years. We also expect that sources of funds will exceed uses of funds even if EBITDA drops by 20%. We expect EBITDA cushions under the company's maximum leverage, and minimum interest coverage covenants to be at least 15%. We base our conclusions on liquidity on the following assumptions: -- We expect the $30 million revolving credit facility to be a major source of liquidity. -- Although the business exhibits some seasonality in general, we do not anticipate significant working capital swings and expect the company to continue to generate positive free cash flow and maintain adequate liquidity and sufficient availability under its revolving credit facility. -- During the next two years, there will be no shareholder rewards, meaningful debt funded acquisitions, or large capital spending programs, though we factor in some investment in growth initiatives into our analysis. -- The debt maturity profile is favorable, with expected mandatory annual amortizations below $3 million for the next several years. The nearest meaningful maturity is in 2017, when the revolving credit facility matures. -- The company could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks because of the liquidity its revolving credit availability provides and moderate conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Sonneborn to be published later on RatingsDirect. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our expectations for reasonably predictable, albeit modest, EBITDA and cash flow generation improvement over the next year. We base our expectation on our overall outlook for modest domestic economic growth and our belief that the company's strengths in the U.S. market and presence in overseas markets, especially in high-growth regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, will contribute to overall volume improvement. We also expect new products already that the company has already launched to support higher volumes. We assume management and ownership will support credit quality and, therefore, we have not factored into our analysis any distributions to shareholders or significant debt-funded capital spending. We expect Sonneborn will maintain leverage credit metrics within our range of expectations. Our base case assumes low-single-digit revenue growth, mainly as a result of volume and price increases over the next two years. We expect margins will remain 14% to 15% over this period. We could raise ratings modestly if the company's operating performance improves as we expect and management is able to fund growth in a manner that contributes to the improvement of leverage metrics. To support a one-notch upgrade, FFO to total adjusted debt would need to improve to higher than 15%. Although we don't expect to do so, we could lower the ratings if revenue growth were to stall or turn negative, if margins decline by two or more percentage points below our expectations, or if the company incurs additional debt so that FFO to total adjusted debt fell below 12% without prospects for improvement. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Action OEP Pearl Holdings LP Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- New Rating Sonneborn LLC Senior Secured US$204 mil ln due 2018 B Recovery Rating 3 Senior Secured US$20 mil revolver due 2017 B Recovery Rating 3 Sonneborn Refined Products BV Senior Secured US$36 mil ln due 2018 B Recovery Rating 3 Senior Secured 8EUR million revolver B Recovery Rating 3