FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: no rating action on Auburn 3 following loans notification
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: no rating action on Auburn 3 following loans notification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 - Fitch Ratings says that it will not take rating actions on Auburn
Securities 3 plc following notification that the issuer intends to replace The
Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS, 'A'/Stable/'F1') with Barclays Bank plc
 ('A'/Stable/'F1') in the roles of reserve account bank and GIC
provider. The replacement follows the breach of the reserve account bank
required rating and the GIC required rating, which occurred following the
downgrade of RBS by another rating agency.

The GIC term rate will reduce by 15 basis points to Libor minus 0.35% per annum.
Although the notification is credit negative, Fitch does not believe that the
reduction in rate is of sufficient magnitude to warrant rating actions.


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.