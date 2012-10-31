TEXT-Fitch: no rating action on Auburn 3 following loans notification

Oct 31 - Fitch Ratings says that it will not take rating actions on Auburn Securities 3 plc following notification that the issuer intends to replace The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS, 'A'/Stable/'F1') with Barclays Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1') in the roles of reserve account bank and GIC provider. The replacement follows the breach of the reserve account bank required rating and the GIC required rating, which occurred following the downgrade of RBS by another rating agency. The GIC term rate will reduce by 15 basis points to Libor minus 0.35% per annum. Although the notification is credit negative, Fitch does not believe that the reduction in rate is of sufficient magnitude to warrant rating actions. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.