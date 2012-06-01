FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts inVentiv Health rating to 'B-'
June 1, 2012
June 1, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts inVentiv Health rating to 'B-'

Overview	
     -- U.S. contract research organization inVentiv Health's first-quarter 	
2012 cash flows were below our expectations, straining liquidity.	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B-' 	
from 'B', reflecting our expectation that free cash flow will be negative in 	
2012 and that leverage will remain in excess of 6x for at least another year.	
     -- The outlook is negative, reflecting our belief that margin improvement 	
from the achievement of merger and restructuring-related synergies is at least 	
another year away, and that covenants will be tight in 2013 unless inVentiv 	
realizes cost savings and improves cash flows.	
 	
Rating Action	
On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Burlington, Mass.-based contract research organization (CRO) 	
inVentiv Health Inc. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative. 	
	
These actions result from weaker-than-expected operating results and 	
inVentiv's use of the revolver to fund two recent acquisitions, leading to 	
lower liquidity. Based on year-to-date performance and the ongoing 	
restructuring of the business, we expect 2012 free cash flow to be negative.	
	
We lowered the issue-level rating on inVentiv's senior secured debt to 'B+' 	
(two notches above the corporate credit rating) from 'BB-'. The recovery 	
rating is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery 	
in the event of a payment default. We also lowered the issue-level rating on 	
the company's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC' (two notches below the corporate 	
credit rating) from 'CCC+'. It has a '6' recovery rating, indicating our 	
expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default.	
 	
Rationale	
Our rating on inVentiv reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial 	
risk profile and "weak" business risk profile, according to our criteria. The 	
highly leveraged financial risk profile is dominated by adjusted leverage that 	
we expect to remain above 7x for the next two years and tight liquidity. The 	
weak business risk profile reflects inVentiv's need to quickly integrate 	
several recent acquisitions and the improving--but still 	
uncertain--environment for outsourced pharmaceutical services.	
	
The highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects inVentiv's pro forma 	
adjusted leverage of more than 7x and funds from operations (FFO) to total 	
debt in the low-single digits. The high leverage results from inVentiv's LBO 	
in 2010 and three significant debt-financed acquisitions in 2011. The company 	
also drew on its revolver to complete two smaller, tuck-in acquisitions in the 	
first quarter of 2012. First-quarter results were weaker than expected, even 	
after accounting for a previously announced project delay that hurt the 	
Clinical segment. This leads us to believe inVentiv will increase business and 	
expand margins at a significantly slower pace than previously expected.	
	
We have revised our 2012 expectations. We now expect inVentiv to generate 	
high-single- to low-double-digit revenue growth, driven by acquisitions. 	
Without acquisitions, we believe revenue growth would be in the 	
low-single-digit area, lower than the mid-single-digit 2011 organic growth. 	
While EBITDA will benefit from a full year of the acquired businesses, we 	
expect synergies to be realized on a rolling basis throughout the year. This, 	
combined with restructuring expenses, will result in low-double-digit EBITDA 	
margins (an improvement relative to 2011 because of the higher margin 	
characteristics of the acquired CRO businesses). This also incorporates our 	
expectation that revenue and EBITDA growth will be stronger in the second half 	
of the year than the first. After the impact of acquisitions, we expect 2012 	
free cash flow will be negative.	
	
The company's weak business risk profile reflects the challenge inVentiv faces 	
in integrating its recent acquisitions. While they enhance inVentiv's presence 	
in the competitive CRO industry and put it solidly within the tier of midsized 	
providers, the company faces challenges in integrating these businesses with 	
its existing contract sales organization (CSO) and consulting services 	
businesses. Pro forma for the acquisitions, we expect approximately 50% of 	
inVentiv's revenues will come from the CRO segment, about 46% of revenue 	
coming from the CSO segment, and the balance from the smaller consulting 	
segment. While the CRO business could benefit from scale over the longer term, 	
we believe it lacks the scale and reach of diversified global CROs such as 	
Pharmaceutical Product Development or Charles River Laboratories, both of 	
which have fair business risk profiles.	
	
Over the near term, integration risk will be elevated, because inVentiv needs 	
to quickly and effectively merge the two CROs. Without its own key scientific 	
and management expertise in the CRO space, inVentiv depends on retaining key 	
leadership talent from i3 and PharmaNet. Moreover, the CRO industry is highly 	
competitive and fragmented and inVentiv competes against larger, better 	
established competitors in a slowly recovering industry. To date, the largest 	
competitors have disproportionately benefited from the industry recovery, a 	
trend that we believe may continue. Management's appetite for growth through 	
acquisitions remains, and we believe it will continue making smaller, tuck-in 	
acquisitions. 	
 	
Liquidity	
After the recent revolver draws, inVentiv's liquidity is "less than adequate." 	
We expect covenants to be tight once the impact of the March amendment 	
permitting additional add-backs for pro forma costs savings rolls off in 2013. 	
Relevant supporting factors are:	
     -- We believe sources of cash will exceed mandatory uses over the next 	
12-24 months by around 1.2x;  	
     -- Sources of liquidity include $41 million in unrestricted cash, $61.1 	
million available under the $130 million revolver, and about $80 million in 	
expected FFO; uses include about $50 million in capital expenditures, about 	
$15 million in working capital usage, $8 million in annual amortization, and 	
$70 million in acquisitions; 	
     -- We believe covenant cushions will tighten in 2013, limiting access to 	
the remaining $61 million available under the company's $130 million revolver;	
     -- We expect negative free cash flows this year and only modestly 	
positive free cash flow in 2013; and	
     -- We do not believe inVentiv can absorb, without refinancing, 	
high-impact, low-probability events.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on 	
inVentiv, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. 	
 	
Outlook	
Our negative rating outlook on inVentiv reflects our expectation that 	
low-single-digit organic revenue growth will be insufficient to reduce 	
leverage meaningfully from current levels, even with our base-case expectation 	
of improvement in EBITDA margin. Unless the company can quickly execute its 	
restructuring plans, covenants will be very tight in 2013, which could further 	
constrain liquidity. 	
	
We could consider an outlook revision to stable if inVentiv improves its 	
margins through its ongoing restructuring activities, leading to an EBITDA 	
margin that lowers leverage and aids the covenant cushions. This would require 	
inVentiv to expand EBITDA margins to the mid-teens. 	
	
We could lower our rating if liquidity tightens further. This could happen if 	
the CRO industry experiences another downturn that hurts inVentiv's revenues 	
and EBITDA, causing us to question its ability to pay down its considerable 	
debt burden.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
inVentiv Health Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Negative/--     B/Stable/--	
	
Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                                        To                 From	
inVentiv Health Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 BB-	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC                CCC+	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6

