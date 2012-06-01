TEXT-S&P revises InterGen N.V. outlook to negative

Overview -- International electricity generator InterGen's performance has declined due to weak power prices in the U.K. -- We are affirming the 'BB-' corporate credit and issue-level ratings on the company and revising the outlook to negative from stable. -- The negative outlook reflects our expectations for debt service coverage ratios of 1.55x to 1.65x, with the potential to go lower. Rating Action On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on InterGen N.V. and its 'BB-' rating on the company's $1.745 billion multicurrency senior secured term notes (due June and December 2017) and $800 million ($409 million outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011) senior secured term loan B facility. At the same time, we revised the outlook to negative from stable. The recovery rating of '3' is unchanged. Rationale The outlook change reflects our views of lower spark spreads in InterGen's major markets, which will further squeeze margins. It also reflects the contract-renewal risk present in the next one to two years. InterGen is an open-end portfolio of beneficial interests in 12 operating electricity generation assets and a compression station/pipeline with 6,312 net megawatts (MW) of capacity in five countries. The company is jointly owned 50% each by China Huaneng Group and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP). A critical element in evaluating project developers is assigning a quality-of-cash-flow (QCF) score to each distribution stream. The QCF score reflects Standard & Poor's opinion of the potential volatility of the distribution (the score ranges from '1' to '10', with '1' being the most certain and '10' being the most volatile). We have concluded that InterGen's overall QCF is somewhat uncertain with a weighted average score of '6'. Spark spreads have been going down in the U.K., one of the primary markets for InterGen. The average baseload clean spark spread in 2011 halved to about GBP4.40 per megawatt-hour (MWh) against about GBP7.07/MWh in 2010 due to continued economic weakness in the U.K. as well as a significant (almost 33%) rise in natural gas prices, stemming from strong oil prices as well as higher gas demand (due to repercussions of the Fukushima earthquake) while the power prices did not catch up due to ample available supply. Forward clean spark spreads for summer 2012 ended at GBP3.60/MWh and winter 2012 at GBP1.10/MWh. While the current forward spreads continue to decline, starting in second-quarter 2013, forecast prices are expected to be higher than present levels as the U.K. implements a carbon tax(increasing the cost of coal generation), which will reduce supply due to plant retirements required under the Large Combustion Plant Directive (LCPD). Shrinking spreads were also present in the Netherlands, where the 2011 average baseload clean spark spread went to about EUR2.09/MWh against EUR5.55/MWh in 2010 due to similar reasons as in the U.K., as well as over-supply due to increasing wind and solar generation in the Netherlands and Germany. In Australia, the 2011 average baseload spot electricity price improved to A$34.94/MWh against A$25.53/MWh in 2010. The increase mainly stemmed from a spike in first-quarter 2011 prices as severe flooding reduced coal supplies and available generation from coal plants resulting in higher volatility and power prices. Calendar 2012 forward prices also have increased. An Australia carbon tax, which will add about A$23 for every ton of carbon produced, will start on July 1, 2012. The price will increase 2.5% per year for three years, and then the market will drive prices from July 1, 2015. In the short term, we expect a notable effect on costs. In the outer years, the higher generation prices should be reflected in power prices, which may then benefit spark spreads. The lower spark spreads were reflected in the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), which declined to 1.73x for 2011 from 1.79x for 2010. Top-line distributions from the U.K. assets contributed only about 50% of the total top-line distributions in 2011 compared with about 70% in 2010. Furthermore, InterGen entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell its 45.9% ownership of the Quezon project to the EGCO Group on May 15, 2012. The company expects the sale to close by June 2012. It also expects that it will use all or most of the $375 million of sales proceeds (net of transaction costs) to repay its term loan B and associated interest swaps. While we expect this to significantly reduce the debt burden, we do not expect it to improve the DSCRs. Availabilities were low at 83% in 2008 on account of significant planned and unplanned outages at the Coryton and Rijnmond plants, respectively. Among other things, the gas turbine upgrades in Coryton in 2008 and Rocksavage in 2009 resulted in better fleet-level availability of 90% for 2010 and 2011, although some instances of unplanned outages remain. The ratings incorporate the following risks: -- Merchant risk is a factor. Cash flow is exposed to the U.K. power market. The three U.K. assets contributed about 69% to InterGen's top-line distributions in 2010. This share went down to about 51% for 2011, mainly led by shrinking spark spreads in the U.K., which affects Coryton, a combined-cycle merchant project as well as a portion of Rocksavage. Coryton is now expected to contribute about 15% of distributions through the remaining term of the notes. Hedging levels at Coryton remain low at 21% for 2012 and 9% for both 2012 and 2013. This concerns us because forward spark spreads continue to decline and forward clean spark spreads for summer 2012 ended at GBP3.60/MWh and winter 2012 at GBP1.10/MWh. These levels are significantly lower than the spark spreads of a low GBP6.00 through 2011. -- Following deteriorating energy markets in Australia, the Netherlands, and the U.K, the lower spark spreads have resulted in a lower DSCR--about 1.73x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 from 1.79x for 2010 and 2.02x for 2009. Further squeezing of margins would result in the continued decline of margins and coverages. -- There is limited diversification. Under our base case, only four assets provide almost 80% of cash flows through 2017. However, all four assets are unencumbered at the project level and are restricted from issuing project-level debt. InterGen has less business diversity than its peers due to its complete reliance on the power generation segment. Its projects also have less geographical diversity. -- While diversification supports credit, there is risk of aggressive growth. While the pace has slowed in the past couple of years, the company continues its greenfield developmental projects and has six projects under development that are scheduled to begin operations over the next two to five years. Although the proposed commercial operation dates sit well with the expected demand, we will continue to monitor the pace of growth and the manner in which InterGen funds the projects. Notably, the focus remains mainly on contracted capacity assets. Furthermore, many of these projects are nearby existing projects, which will increase geographical concentration. -- There is double leverage because the debt at InterGen is structurally subordinate to debt at the project level. Proportionate project-level, nonrecourse debt was about 46% of funded debt at year-end 2011. -- The security package and other project financing provisions are weak. A weak collateral package mainly consists of the equity interests in the projects and selected guarantees. -- The credit agreement and indenture only restrict the ability to issue debt during the life of the notes at the Coryton, Spalding, Rocksavage, and La Rosita plants--the four projects that are wholly owned and classified as Tier I restricted entities. InterGen's other operating projects are classified as Tier II restricted entities and are expected, but not obligated, to vote their interests in accordance with InterGen's covenants and may issue additional debt subject to their project-level financing agreements. -- Additional debt at the parent is also allowed, subject to meeting certain leverage tests without ratings affirmations. Covenants are similarly weak relating to InterGen's ability to sell any restricted entity and reinvest proceeds, subject to a limit, without a rating affirmation. -- Exposure to recontracting risk: Before the notes mature, Rocksavage's tolling contracts expire in March and April 2013. However, March 2013 maturity could be extended for five years and the April 2013 maturity could be extended for 10 years. Further down the line, La Rosita's (facility located in Mexico) contracts with Shell Energy North America expire in June and September 2014. Both are Tier I projects and account for a large portion of InterGen's top-level distributions. -- Financial ratios are relatively weak compared with those of similarly rated peers, with coverage levels under pressure from reducing margins. Coverage for 2011 was 1.73x and could remain at about 1.55x to 1.65x under our base case. The following strengths support the rating: -- Under the base case, InterGen can pay its required debt service with contracted cash flow through the notes' term. Under a "no merchant" cash flow scenario, the portfolio will cover its debt at a DSCR of 1.25x to 1.4x through 2017. -- Long-term contracts in politically stable regions. About 97% of InterGen's portfolio's net installed capacity is in investment-grade countries and, assuming contracts maturing in 2013 and 2014 get extended, more than 70% of distributions between 2012 and 2017 will come from contracted cash flow. -- 84% of 2012's, 78% of 2013's and 74% of 2014's net capacity was under contract or hedged as of December 2011. -- Cash flow from unencumbered projects dominates distributions to the parent. -- The credit facilities require semiannual mandatory prepayments in addition to the interest payment on the notes and the mandatory debt servicing on term loan B. The semiannual prepayments are subject to a predefined schedule (about GBP1 million each quarter and an additional GBP12 million each June and December) and the base case projects InterGen to repay about 50% of the term loan B by maturity. -- Contracted floors on capacity on the merchant indexed portion of the Spalding contract and Coryton's strong location close to the load pocket in London mitigate merchant risks. -- While there is significant exposure to cash flow from combined-cycle gas assets, the technology is well proven. The projects also have good operating history over the past five years. Liquidity On Dec. 31, 2011, InterGen refinanced its $735 million revolving credit facility, downsizing it to $660 million and extending the maturity to April 2014 from July 2012. InterGen uses the facility to support corporate and project-level letter of credit obligations like debt and maintenance reserves, commercial and trading activities, and expansions. As of Dec. 31, 2011, in addition to $310 million availability under the revolving facility, InterGen had $61 million of corporate cash. We believe that InterGen's liquidity is "strong". For 2012, we expect a ratio of sources to uses ratio of about 2x. The $845 million of 2012 expected sources consists of $305 million in funds from operations, $310 million of availability under its revolving credit facility, and $230 million of net proceeds from the sale of InterGen's interest in the Quezon project. That provides support of total uses of $422 million consisting of $192 million of required debt service and $230 million of term loan paydown from asset sale proceeds. InterGen has manageable near-term debt maturities. Other uses are primarily short term, for which there is adequate availability under the revolver. Working capital requirements at the projects are sufficient to fund their normal operating expenses, including major maintenance spending. Although the company does have substantial liquidity, we do see the potential for volatility in funds from operations due to challenging power prices in the markets in which InterGen operates. Recovery analysis The recovery rating on InterGen's $1.754 billion multicurrency senior secured term notes, $409 million (as of Dec. 31, 2011) senior secured term loan B facility, and the new $660 million senior secured liquidity credit facilities, is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) of principal in a payment default scenario. For a full description of the recovery scenario please see the recovery report published on June 20, 2011 on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook on InterGen is negative. Several planned and unplanned outages and declining spark spreads in major markets have caused the DSCR over the last year to drop to 1.73x for 2011. If spark spreads continue to drop, we expect margins and consequently the DSCR to go down further. There is also a near-term risk of contract renewals in 2013 and 2014. Forced outages or unfavorable market conditions that cause DSCRs to go below 1.50x will likely result in lower ratings. While strained margins, especially over the next two years, limit upside potential, consistent coverages above 1.8x could lead to a higher rating. Related Criteria And Research Rating Criteria For Project Developers, Sept. 30, 2004 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised To From InterGen N.V. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/-- Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged InterGen N.V, Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 3