TEXT-S&P revises InterGen N.V. outlook to negative
June 1, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises InterGen N.V. outlook to negative

Overview	
     -- International electricity generator InterGen's performance
has declined due to weak power prices in the U.K.	
     -- We are affirming the 'BB-' corporate credit and issue-level ratings on 	
the company and revising the outlook to negative from stable.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our expectations for debt service 	
coverage ratios of 1.55x to 1.65x, with the potential to go lower.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' 	
corporate credit rating on InterGen N.V. and its 'BB-' rating on the company's 	
$1.745 billion multicurrency senior secured term notes (due June and December 	
2017) and $800 million ($409 million outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011) senior 	
secured term loan B facility. At the same time, we revised the outlook to 	
negative from stable. The recovery rating of '3' is unchanged.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook change reflects our views of lower spark spreads in InterGen's 	
major markets, which will further squeeze margins. It also reflects the 	
contract-renewal risk present in the next one to two years. 	
	
InterGen is an open-end portfolio of beneficial interests in 12 operating 	
electricity generation assets and a compression station/pipeline with 6,312 	
net megawatts (MW) of capacity in five countries. The company is jointly owned 	
50% each by China Huaneng Group and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP).	
	
A critical element in evaluating project developers is assigning a 	
quality-of-cash-flow (QCF) score to each distribution stream. The QCF score 	
reflects Standard & Poor's opinion of the potential volatility of the 	
distribution (the score ranges from '1' to '10', with '1' being the most 	
certain and '10' being the most volatile). We have concluded that InterGen's 	
overall QCF is somewhat uncertain with a weighted average score of '6'.	
	
Spark spreads have been going down in the U.K., one of the primary markets for 	
InterGen. The average baseload clean spark spread in 2011 halved to about 	
GBP4.40 per megawatt-hour (MWh) against about GBP7.07/MWh in 2010 due to
continued 	
economic weakness in the U.K. as well as a significant (almost 33%) rise in 	
natural gas prices, stemming from strong oil prices as well as higher gas 	
demand (due to repercussions of the Fukushima earthquake) while the power 	
prices did not catch up due to ample available supply. Forward clean spark 	
spreads for summer 2012 ended at GBP3.60/MWh and winter 2012 at GBP1.10/MWh.
While 	
the current forward spreads continue to decline, starting in second-quarter 	
2013, forecast prices are expected to be higher than present levels as the 	
U.K. implements a carbon tax(increasing the cost of coal generation), which 	
will reduce supply due to plant retirements required under the Large 	
Combustion Plant Directive (LCPD).	
	
Shrinking spreads were also present in the Netherlands, where the 2011 average 	
baseload clean spark spread went to about EUR2.09/MWh against EUR5.55/MWh in
2010 	
due to similar reasons as in the U.K., as well as over-supply due to 	
increasing wind and solar generation in the Netherlands and Germany. In 	
Australia, the 2011 average baseload spot electricity price improved to 	
A$34.94/MWh against A$25.53/MWh in 2010. The increase mainly stemmed from a 	
spike in first-quarter 2011 prices as severe flooding reduced coal supplies 	
and available generation from coal plants resulting in higher volatility and 	
power prices. Calendar 2012 forward prices also have increased.	
	
An Australia carbon tax, which will add about A$23 for every ton of carbon 	
produced, will start on July 1, 2012. The price will increase 2.5% per year 	
for three years, and then the market will drive prices from July 1, 2015. In 	
the short term, we expect a notable effect on costs. In the outer years, the 	
higher generation prices should be reflected in power prices, which may then 	
benefit spark spreads.	
	
The lower spark spreads were reflected in the debt service coverage ratio 	
(DSCR), which declined to 1.73x for 2011 from 1.79x for 2010. Top-line 	
distributions from the U.K. assets contributed only about 50% of the total 	
top-line distributions in 2011 compared with about 70% in 2010.	
	
Furthermore, InterGen entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell its 	
45.9% ownership of the Quezon project to the EGCO Group on May 15, 2012.  The 	
company expects the sale to close by June 2012. It also expects that it will 	
use all or most of the $375 million of sales proceeds (net of transaction 	
costs) to repay its term loan B and associated interest swaps. While we expect 	
this to significantly reduce the debt burden, we do not expect it to improve 	
the DSCRs.	
	
Availabilities were low at 83% in 2008 on account of significant planned and 	
unplanned outages at the Coryton and Rijnmond plants, respectively. Among 	
other things, the gas turbine upgrades in Coryton in 2008 and Rocksavage in 	
2009 resulted in better fleet-level availability of 90% for 2010 and 2011, 	
although some instances of unplanned outages remain.	
	
The ratings incorporate the following risks:	
     -- Merchant risk is a factor. Cash flow is exposed to the U.K. power 	
market. The three U.K. assets contributed about 69% to InterGen's top-line 	
distributions in 2010. This share went down to about 51% for 2011, mainly led 	
by shrinking spark spreads in the U.K., which affects Coryton, a 	
combined-cycle merchant project as well as a portion of Rocksavage. Coryton is 	
now expected to contribute about 15% of distributions through the remaining 	
term of the notes. Hedging levels at Coryton remain low at 21% for 2012 and 9% 	
for both 2012 and 2013. This concerns us because forward spark spreads 	
continue to decline and forward clean spark spreads for summer 2012 ended at 	
GBP3.60/MWh and winter 2012 at GBP1.10/MWh. These levels are significantly lower	
than the spark spreads of a low GBP6.00 through 2011.	
     -- Following deteriorating energy markets in Australia, the Netherlands, 	
and the U.K, the lower spark spreads have resulted in a lower DSCR--about 	
1.73x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 from 1.79x for 2010 and 2.02x for 2009. 	
Further squeezing of margins would result in the continued decline of margins 	
and coverages.	
     -- There is limited diversification. Under our base case, only four 	
assets provide almost 80% of cash flows through 2017. However, all four assets 	
are unencumbered at the project level and are restricted from issuing 	
project-level debt. InterGen has less business diversity than its peers due to 	
its complete reliance on the power generation segment. Its projects also have 	
less geographical diversity.	
     -- While diversification supports credit, there is risk of aggressive 	
growth. While the pace has slowed in the past couple of years, the company 	
continues its greenfield developmental projects and has six projects under 	
development that are scheduled to begin operations over the next two to five 	
years. Although the proposed commercial operation dates sit well with the 	
expected demand, we will continue to monitor the pace of growth and the manner 	
in which InterGen funds the projects. Notably, the focus remains mainly on 	
contracted capacity assets. Furthermore, many of these projects are nearby 	
existing projects, which will increase geographical concentration.	
     -- There is double leverage because the debt at InterGen is structurally 	
subordinate to debt at the project level. Proportionate project-level, 	
nonrecourse debt was about 46% of funded debt at year-end 2011.	
     -- The security package and other project financing provisions are weak. 	
A weak collateral package mainly consists of the equity interests in the 	
projects and selected guarantees.	
     -- The credit agreement and indenture only restrict the ability to issue 	
debt during the life of the notes at the Coryton, Spalding, Rocksavage, and La 	
Rosita plants--the four projects that are wholly owned and classified as Tier 	
I restricted entities. InterGen's other operating projects are classified as 	
Tier II restricted entities and are expected, but not obligated, to vote their 	
interests in accordance with InterGen's covenants and may issue additional 	
debt subject to their project-level financing agreements.	
     -- Additional debt at the parent is also allowed, subject to meeting 	
certain leverage tests without ratings affirmations. Covenants are similarly 	
weak relating to InterGen's ability to sell any restricted entity and reinvest 	
proceeds, subject to a limit, without a rating affirmation.	
     -- Exposure to recontracting risk: Before the notes mature, Rocksavage's 	
tolling contracts expire in March and April 2013. However, March 2013 maturity 	
could be extended for five years and the April 2013 maturity could be extended 	
for 10 years. Further down the line, La Rosita's (facility located in Mexico) 	
contracts with Shell Energy North America expire in June and September 2014. 	
Both are Tier I projects and account for a large portion of InterGen's 	
top-level distributions.	
     -- Financial ratios are relatively weak compared with those of similarly 	
rated peers, with coverage levels under pressure from reducing margins. 	
Coverage for 2011 was 1.73x and could remain at about 1.55x to 1.65x under our 	
base case.	
	
The following strengths support the rating:	
     -- Under the base case, InterGen can pay its required debt service with 	
contracted cash flow through the notes' term. Under a "no merchant" cash flow 	
scenario, the portfolio will cover its debt at a DSCR of 1.25x to 1.4x through 	
2017.	
     -- Long-term contracts in politically stable regions. About 97% of 	
InterGen's portfolio's net installed capacity is in investment-grade countries 	
and, assuming contracts maturing in 2013 and 2014 get extended, more than 70% 	
of distributions between 2012 and 2017 will come from contracted cash flow.	
     -- 84% of 2012's, 78% of 2013's and 74% of 2014's net capacity was under 	
contract or hedged as of December 2011.	
     -- Cash flow from unencumbered projects dominates distributions to the 	
parent.	
     -- The credit facilities require semiannual mandatory prepayments in 	
addition to the interest payment on the notes and the mandatory debt servicing 	
on term loan B. The semiannual prepayments are subject to a predefined 	
schedule (about GBP1 million each quarter and an additional GBP12 million each 	
June and December) and the base case projects InterGen to repay about 50% of 	
the term loan B by maturity.	
     -- Contracted floors on capacity on the merchant indexed portion of the 	
Spalding contract and Coryton's strong location close to the load pocket in 	
London mitigate merchant risks.	
     -- While there is significant exposure to cash flow from combined-cycle 	
gas assets, the technology is well proven. The projects also have good 	
operating history over the past five years.	
	
Liquidity	
On Dec. 31, 2011, InterGen refinanced its $735 million revolving credit 	
facility, downsizing it to $660 million and extending the maturity to April 	
2014 from July 2012. InterGen uses the facility to support corporate and 	
project-level letter of credit obligations like debt and maintenance reserves, 	
commercial and trading activities, and expansions. As of Dec. 31, 2011, in 	
addition to $310 million availability under the revolving facility, InterGen 	
had $61 million of corporate cash.	
	
We believe that InterGen's liquidity is "strong". For 2012, we expect a ratio 	
of sources to uses ratio of about 2x. The $845 million of 2012 expected 	
sources consists of $305 million in funds from operations, $310 million of 	
availability under its revolving credit facility, and $230 million of net 	
proceeds from the sale of InterGen's interest in the Quezon project. That 	
provides support of total uses of $422 million consisting of $192 million of 	
required debt service and $230 million of term loan paydown from asset sale 	
proceeds. 	
	
InterGen has manageable near-term debt maturities. Other uses are primarily 	
short term, for which there is adequate availability under the revolver. 	
Working capital requirements at the projects are sufficient to fund their 	
normal operating expenses, including major maintenance spending.	
	
Although the company does have substantial liquidity, we do see the potential 	
for volatility in funds from operations due to challenging power prices in the 	
markets in which InterGen operates.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The recovery rating on InterGen's $1.754 billion multicurrency senior secured 	
term notes, $409 million (as of Dec. 31, 2011) senior secured term loan B 	
facility, and the new $660 million senior secured liquidity credit facilities, 	
is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) of 	
principal in a payment default scenario. For a full description of the 	
recovery scenario please see the recovery report published on June 20, 2011 on 	
RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook on InterGen is negative. Several planned and unplanned outages and 	
declining spark spreads in major markets have caused the DSCR over the last 	
year to drop to 1.73x for 2011. If spark spreads continue to drop, we expect 	
margins and consequently the DSCR to go down further. There is also a 	
near-term risk of contract renewals in 2013 and 2014. Forced outages or 	
unfavorable market conditions that cause DSCRs to go below 1.50x will likely 	
result in lower ratings. While strained margins, especially over the next two 	
years, limit upside potential, consistent coverages above 1.8x could lead to a 	
higher rating.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Rating Criteria For Project Developers, Sept. 30, 2004	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised	
                             To                  From	
InterGen N.V.	
 Corporate Credit Rating     BB-/Negative/--     BB-/Stable/--	
	
Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged	
InterGen N.V,	
 Senior Secured              BB-                 	
   Recovery Rating           3

