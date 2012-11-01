FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch on European retailers
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 1, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch on European retailers

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Nov 1 - UK electrical retailer, Comet's, plan to go into administration
reinforces our view that European retailers face anaemic revenue growth and
tough Christmas trading. This is because of a combination of struggling
consumers and sweeping structural changes across the industry, Fitch 
Ratings says.

We expect revenue growth for both food and non-food European retailers to be in 
low single digits for the rest of the year. Operating margins will remain under 
pressure as the sector faces intense challenges from a mix of the weak consumer 
environment, continuing government austerity measures and high unemployment 
rates in many countries.

These factors are adding to the pressure from structural changes, such as 
altered consumer behaviour, increased price transparency in the retail market, 
the development of multi-channel retailing and increased competition as the line
between food and non-food retailers is blurring. These all contributed to the 
problems at Comet, which was sold to private equity firm OpCapita for GBP2 last 
year.

The impact on other retailers from Comet entering administration will depend on 
what happens to its stores. A decision to close a significant number of stores 
would be positive for competitors, especially Dixons Retail, in the medium term.
In the short-term it could be negative for competitors in the run up to 
Christmas if it resulted in heavy discounting at the closing stores. We expect 
Christmas discounting and promotions to start earlier this year, though 
discounts are not expected to be any steeper than last year.

Any revenue growth that retailers report for the remainder of the year is likely
to come from new store openings or exposure to developing markets in the case of
food retailers. For non-food retailers, growth is likely to be driven by 
promotional activity and from multi-channel retailing.

We expect most food and non-food retailers to take actions to improve their free
cash flow generation and preserve cash. Measures are likely to include capital 
expenditure reductions and paying more dividends in the form of scrip. For those
food retailers with a high lease-adjusted leverage, we also expect to see asset 
disposals as companies divest businesses or exit from countries where they do 
not have a leading position. Recent examples include Carrefour's sale of its 
operations in Malaysia and Colombia.

We published overviews of the European food and non-food retailer sectors in 
October, identifying the business and financial risks for Fitch-rated companies 
in both sectors. The reports are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Contact: 

Ching Mei Chia

Director

Corporates

+44 20 3530 1068

Fitch Ratings Limited

30 North Colonnade

London E14 5GN

Johnny Da Silva

Director

Corporates

+44 20 3530 1546

Simon Kennedy

Director

Fitch Wire 

+44 20 3530 1387

Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: 
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.

The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. 
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 

European Food Retail Sector and Companies Overview

here

European Non-Food Retail Sector and Companies Overview: Identifying Business and
Financial Risks

here

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.  
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here.  IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'.  PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES.  FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.

EOTMARKER 

[log off] [home page] 
© Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) 
<< back 
 Transmission history : 1 alert filed
 
 Time          USN   User   Headline
 01/11/2012    WNA8  WE     FITCH: COMET HIGHLIGHTS TOUGH TRADING
 11:27:02      15    SCRIP  FOR EUROPEAN RETAILERS
 NORMAL RATINGS Fitch: Comet Highlights Tough Trading for European Retailers yes 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.