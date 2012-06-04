FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Bon-Ton notes 'B-'
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Bon-Ton notes 'B-'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

June 4 - Overview	
     -- U.S. department store operator Bon Ton plans to refinance its existing 	
senior unsecured notes through an exchange offer of second-lien senior secured 	
notes due 2017	
     -- We are assigning a 'B-' issue-level rating and a '4' recovery rating 	
to the new notes.	
     -- We are also lowering the issue-level rating on the existing senior 	
unsecured notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' and affirming our 'B-' corporate credit 	
rating on the company.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that liquidity will remain 	
adequate over the near term despite weak operations and further modest 	
deterioration of the company's credit protection measures.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' 	
issue-level rating to York, Pa.-based Bon Ton Stores Inc.'s second-lien
senior secured notes. We also assigned a '4' recovery rating to the notes,
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of payment
default. 	
	
At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's senior 	
unsecured notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' and revised the recovery rating to '6' 	
from '5'. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible 	
(0%-10%) recovery in the event of payment default. 	
	
In addition, we affirmed all other ratings on the company, including our 'B-' 	
corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable.	
	
The downgrade of the senior unsecured notes reflects the addition of new 	
second-lien secured notes which have a higher priority. According to the 	
company, outstanding senior unsecured notes will be exchanged for new 	
second-lien senior secured notes. Our recovery rating includes the assumption 	
that 75% of the existing senior unsecured noteholders tender their notes for 	
the exchange.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Bon-Ton reflect our assessment that the company's business risk 	
profile will continue to be "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile will 	
remain "highly leveraged." Its vulnerable business profile reflects its 	
relatively small scale in the highly competitive department store sector, its 	
historical difficulties in growing revenues aside from acquisitions, our 	
expectations of further weak performance, and productivity measures below many 	
of its department store peers. With 272 stores in 23 states, the company is 	
still much smaller than some of its principal competitors, such as J.C. Penney 	
Co. Inc., Kohl's Corp., and Macy's Inc. We do not foresee any material 	
improvement to Bon-Ton's competitive position.	
	
We believe that the company may continue to experience operational issues over 	
the next few quarters as it seeks to realign its merchandise. In our view, the 	
weak economy, tepid consumer spending, and improved operations at some of its 	
department store peers will weigh on the company's performance. Operations 	
were negative over the past year, and remained soft during the first quarter. 	
Same-store sales fell 1.3% and EBITDA margins eroded to 6.5% for the 12 months 	
ended April 28, 2012, compared with 9.2% for the prior period in 2011. Margins 	
eroded because of an increase in markdowns and negative operating leverage. 	
	
Specifically, our assumptions for 2012 include:	
     -- Sales per square foot to decline in the low-single digits;	
     -- Total square feet to remain relatively flat;	
     -- EBITDA margins to remain in the mid-6% range because of markdowns 	
associated with the company's merchandise realignment and pressure from 	
negative operating leverage, likely to be partially offset by lower sourcing 	
costs in the second half of 2012;	
     -- Inventory growth rate in the low-single digits; and	
     -- No material change in accounts payable days of about 38 days.	
	
We assess the company's financial risk profile as highly leveraged and we 	
believe that credit metrics are likely to deteriorate further over the near 	
term because of weak operations. We estimate that leverage is likely to 	
increase to about 7.0x area from 6.5x as of April 28, 2012. Also, we expect 	
interest coverage to remain below 2x and funds from operations (FFO) to be in 	
the low-double digits.	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Bon-Ton's liquidity as "adequate." We believe that sources are 	
likely to cover uses over the near term. We expect cash sources to include 	
cash on hand of about $15 million and approximately $400 million of 	
availability under its revolving credit facility. We estimate that cash uses 	
are likely to be capital expenditures of $70 million and some moderate 	
increases in working capital. In our view, free operating cash flow (FOCF) 	
will be modestly negative over the next year. However, the company expects to 	
receive $50 million from its new credit card agreement, which should help 	
supplement cash flow this year.	
	
Other key aspects and assumptions of the company's liquidity profile include:	
     -- Sources of liquidity will materially exceed cash uses by about 3.3x;	
     -- Sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 	
15%;	
     -- The company does not have financial covenants, provided there is 	
minimum availability under its revolving credit facility of $62.5 million;	
     -- No meaningful maturities until 2014; and	
     -- Modest store ownership.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The issue-level rating on the company's second-lien senior secured notes is 	
'B-' with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average 	
(30%-50%) recovery in the event of payment default. The issue-level rating on 	
the company's senior unsecured notes is 'CCC' with a recovery rating of '6', 	
indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of 	
payment default. (For the latest complete recovery analysis, see the Standard 	
& Poor's recovery report on Bon-Ton, to be published shortly after this report 	
on RatingsDirect.)	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that liquidity will remain adequate over 	
the near term, despite weak operations and further modest deterioration of the 	
company's credit protection measures. Although we believe that tepid economic 	
conditions, low consumer spending, and a more robust competitive landscape are 	
likely to hurt operations, interest coverage should remain below 2x and the 	
company is likely to have adequate availability under its revolving credit 	
facility to fund strategic initiatives, capital expenditures, and working 	
capital.	
	
We could lower our rating if performance deterioration accelerates, with total 	
sales per square foot declining in the mid-single digits and margins falling 	
more than 150 basis points (bps) below our expectations of a mid-6% area. At 	
that time, interest coverage would be about 1x. In addition, we could take a 	
negative rating action if liquidity erodes because of an acceleration of sales 	
declines and tighter vendor terms. Under this scenario, sales per square foot 	
would decline in the mid-single digits and account payable days would decline 	
by about 20 to 18 from our expectations of 38 days. This would result in FOCF 	
about $125 million below our expectations.	
	
Although unlikely, we could raise the rating on Bon-Ton if the company can 	
reverse its negative sales and demonstrate slightly positive 	
sales-per-square-foot growth in the low-single digits on a sustained basis. 	
Under this scenario, improved merchandise would enable the company to improve 	
margins by about 150 bps, leading to leverage at about 5x.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
The Bon-Ton Stores Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--       	
	
New Ratings	
	
The Bon-Ton Department Stores	
 Senior Secured	
  US$464 mil 10.25% 2nd lien sr secd    B-                 	
  nts due 2017                    	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised	
                                        To                 From	
The Bon-Ton Department Stores	
 Senior Unsecured                       	
  Local Currency                        CCC                CCC+ 	
  Recovery Rating                       6                  5	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.