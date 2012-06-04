TEXT-S&P rates Bon-Ton notes 'B-'

June 4 - Overview -- U.S. department store operator Bon Ton plans to refinance its existing senior unsecured notes through an exchange offer of second-lien senior secured notes due 2017 -- We are assigning a 'B-' issue-level rating and a '4' recovery rating to the new notes. -- We are also lowering the issue-level rating on the existing senior unsecured notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' and affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that liquidity will remain adequate over the near term despite weak operations and further modest deterioration of the company's credit protection measures. Rating Action On June 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' issue-level rating to York, Pa.-based Bon Ton Stores Inc.'s second-lien senior secured notes. We also assigned a '4' recovery rating to the notes, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of payment default. At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' and revised the recovery rating to '6' from '5'. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of payment default. In addition, we affirmed all other ratings on the company, including our 'B-' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. The downgrade of the senior unsecured notes reflects the addition of new second-lien secured notes which have a higher priority. According to the company, outstanding senior unsecured notes will be exchanged for new second-lien senior secured notes. Our recovery rating includes the assumption that 75% of the existing senior unsecured noteholders tender their notes for the exchange. Rationale The ratings on Bon-Ton reflect our assessment that the company's business risk profile will continue to be "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged." Its vulnerable business profile reflects its relatively small scale in the highly competitive department store sector, its historical difficulties in growing revenues aside from acquisitions, our expectations of further weak performance, and productivity measures below many of its department store peers. With 272 stores in 23 states, the company is still much smaller than some of its principal competitors, such as J.C. Penney Co. Inc., Kohl's Corp., and Macy's Inc. We do not foresee any material improvement to Bon-Ton's competitive position. We believe that the company may continue to experience operational issues over the next few quarters as it seeks to realign its merchandise. In our view, the weak economy, tepid consumer spending, and improved operations at some of its department store peers will weigh on the company's performance. Operations were negative over the past year, and remained soft during the first quarter. Same-store sales fell 1.3% and EBITDA margins eroded to 6.5% for the 12 months ended April 28, 2012, compared with 9.2% for the prior period in 2011. Margins eroded because of an increase in markdowns and negative operating leverage. Specifically, our assumptions for 2012 include: -- Sales per square foot to decline in the low-single digits; -- Total square feet to remain relatively flat; -- EBITDA margins to remain in the mid-6% range because of markdowns associated with the company's merchandise realignment and pressure from negative operating leverage, likely to be partially offset by lower sourcing costs in the second half of 2012; -- Inventory growth rate in the low-single digits; and -- No material change in accounts payable days of about 38 days. We assess the company's financial risk profile as highly leveraged and we believe that credit metrics are likely to deteriorate further over the near term because of weak operations. We estimate that leverage is likely to increase to about 7.0x area from 6.5x as of April 28, 2012. Also, we expect interest coverage to remain below 2x and funds from operations (FFO) to be in the low-double digits. Liquidity We assess Bon-Ton's liquidity as "adequate." We believe that sources are likely to cover uses over the near term. We expect cash sources to include cash on hand of about $15 million and approximately $400 million of availability under its revolving credit facility. We estimate that cash uses are likely to be capital expenditures of $70 million and some moderate increases in working capital. In our view, free operating cash flow (FOCF) will be modestly negative over the next year. However, the company expects to receive $50 million from its new credit card agreement, which should help supplement cash flow this year. Other key aspects and assumptions of the company's liquidity profile include: -- Sources of liquidity will materially exceed cash uses by about 3.3x; -- Sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 15%; -- The company does not have financial covenants, provided there is minimum availability under its revolving credit facility of $62.5 million; -- No meaningful maturities until 2014; and -- Modest store ownership. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on the company's second-lien senior secured notes is 'B-' with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of payment default. The issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes is 'CCC' with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of payment default. (For the latest complete recovery analysis, see the Standard & Poor's recovery report on Bon-Ton, to be published shortly after this report on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that liquidity will remain adequate over the near term, despite weak operations and further modest deterioration of the company's credit protection measures. Although we believe that tepid economic conditions, low consumer spending, and a more robust competitive landscape are likely to hurt operations, interest coverage should remain below 2x and the company is likely to have adequate availability under its revolving credit facility to fund strategic initiatives, capital expenditures, and working capital. We could lower our rating if performance deterioration accelerates, with total sales per square foot declining in the mid-single digits and margins falling more than 150 basis points (bps) below our expectations of a mid-6% area. At that time, interest coverage would be about 1x. In addition, we could take a negative rating action if liquidity erodes because of an acceleration of sales declines and tighter vendor terms. Under this scenario, sales per square foot would decline in the mid-single digits and account payable days would decline by about 20 to 18 from our expectations of 38 days. This would result in FOCF about $125 million below our expectations. Although unlikely, we could raise the rating on Bon-Ton if the company can reverse its negative sales and demonstrate slightly positive sales-per-square-foot growth in the low-single digits on a sustained basis. Under this scenario, improved merchandise would enable the company to improve margins by about 150 bps, leading to leverage at about 5x. Related Criteria And Research -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- New Ratings The Bon-Ton Department Stores Senior Secured US$464 mil 10.25% 2nd lien sr secd B- nts due 2017 Recovery Rating 4 Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised To From The Bon-Ton Department Stores Senior Unsecured Local Currency CCC CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 5