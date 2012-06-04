FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rate Swiss Credit Card Issuance No. 1
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 4, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rate Swiss Credit Card Issuance No. 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    June 4 -  Fitch Ratings has assigned Swiss Credit Card Issuance No.1 Ltd's
notes, backed by Swiss credit card receivables, expected ratings as follows:	
	
CHF237.25m Class A, due June 2017: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable;	
CHF7.75m Class B, due June 2017: 'Asf(exp)'; Outlook Stable;	
CHF5.00m Class C, due June 2017: 'BBB(exp)'; Outlook Stable.	
	
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming 	
to the information already received. 	
	
The notes to be issued by Swiss Credit Card Issuance No.1 Ltd are collateralised	
by a pool of Swiss consumer credit card receivables originated by Credit Suisse 	
AG (Credit Suisse, 'A'/Stable/'F1', Support Rating '1') using the American 	
Express, MasterCard and Visa networks. This is the first issuance from the newly	
established programme and is the first public Swiss credit card securitisation 	
ever.	
	
A large share of the trust consists of either card types that require full 	
monthly repayment, or is granted to users who voluntarily repay the entire 	
outstanding balance monthly, which has a significant impact on transaction 	
performance. Fitch has set charge-off expectations at 2.5%, which is 	
significantly lower than base cases assigned for all UK credit card trusts. The 	
agency's base case monthly payment rate and yield rate were set at 60% and 16.5%	
respectively. 	
	
The structure used is relatively uncommon for EMEA ABS transactions in the sense	
that the involved SPVs are not orphaned but are majority owned by the seller. 	
Fitch gained comfort from the legal opinion which confirms insolvency remoteness	
from an insolvency of the seller/originator. Further, the board of directors may	
- except for one independent director - consist of employees of the originators,	
thus creating a risk of conflict of interests. The agency gained comfort from 	
the articles of association, allowing the independent director to veto a wide 	
range of decisions.	
	
Potential set-off risk (estimated at around 14% at closing) is higher then in 	
other Fitch rated credit card transactions, as Credit Suisse is one of the 	
largest deposit taking institutions in Switzerland. Possible commingling risk is	
also higher, due to a combination of the high monthly payment rate and the fact 	
that funds are collected to originator accounts for two days before being swept 	
to transaction accounts. Fitch gained comfort from the high minimum seller 	
share, which will be 23.1% at closing (compared to 5% - 7% in UK trusts).	
	
Credit enhancement will be provided to the rated notes by excess spread, where 	
available, as well as subordination. Subordination to the class A notes, 	
amounting to 5.1%, is provided by the class B notes (3.1%) and class C notes 	
(2.0%). 	
	
A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress 	
and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to 	
prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.