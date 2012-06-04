TEXT-S&P affirms Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co

Overview -- The Mutual of Omaha group has a very strong competitive position, expected operating performance and liquidity. -- We are affirming our ratings on the group's core affiliates and raising the rating on United World Life, which we now consider to be core to the enterprise. -- The stable outlook reflects that a rating change is unlikely unless financial metrics deteriorate below our 2012 expectations. Rating Action On June 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+/A-1' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on core affiliates of the Mutual of Omaha group, as well as its 'A-' rating on Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co.'s surplus notes. At the same time we are raising the long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on United World Life Insurance Co. to 'A+' from 'A'. We had considered United World Life to be strategically important to the enterprise, but now consider it to be core under our group rating methodology. The outlook on all entities is stable. Rationale The affirmations reflect our expectation that Mutual of Omaha's pretax generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) insurance operating earnings will increase to very strong historical levels in 2012, compared with $299 million in 2011. The company's operating earnings deteriorated about 20% in 2011 largely because of the company's mispricing its Medicare Supplement Plan N business. The company began to take various remedial actions beginning in October 2010 such as no longer writing new Plan N business (as of April 2011), tightening its underwriting practices, and obtaining rate increases. Based on first-quarter 2012 results, these actions appear to have been effective as evidenced by earnings of $81.3 million compared with $12.1 million in 2011. Specifically, Medicare Supplement earnings improved to a first-quarter 2012 gain of $21 million compared with a $33.9 million loss in 2011. Mutual of Omaha has a very strong competitive position. The company maintains an excellent franchise value, brand-name recognition, a broad array of product offerings, and diverse distribution channels. The group is a top-five provider of whole life insurance and is a top-three provider of Medicare Supplement insurance in the U.S. Besides having a set of core products with critical mass and good growth potential, Mutual of Omaha will continue to provide other, more commoditized products as long as they generate a favorable return. Mutual of Omaha's consolidated capital declined by about $200 million in 2011 as a result of reduced statutory earnings because of the Medicare Supplement Plan N mispricing. Additional reductions resulted from a revised process for indentifying potential life insurance claims. Our pro-forma year-end 2011 capital model for the group resulted in a slight capital redundancy at the 'A' level. However, we believe that the group's ability to generate statutory earnings in 2012 will be sufficient to keep capitalization redundant at the 'A' level at year end. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Mutual of Omaha's competitive position will remain very strong, that the company's pretax GAAP insurance operating earnings will increase to very strong historical levels, and that capitalization will remain redundant at the 'A' level. If it becomes apparent that earnings will be less than expectations or capitalization will become deficient at the 'A' level, we could lower the ratings by one notch. While unlikely, if earnings exceed $450 million and it becomes apparent that capitalization is progressing toward redundancy at the 'AA' level, we could raise the ratings by one notch. Related Criteria And Research -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010 -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Analysis Of North American Life Insurance Operating Performance, May 13, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co. Companion Life Insurance Co. (NY) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- United of Omaha Life Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/A-1 Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/A-1 Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co. Subordinated A- Preferred Stock A- Upgraded To From United World Life Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Stable/--