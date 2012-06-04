FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P on Zuffa LLC
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P on Zuffa LLC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts sporting event promoter and producer Zuffa
LLC's senior secured term loan remain unchanged following a $50 million add-on
proposed to its senior secured term loan. The issue-level rating on the term
loan is 'BB' (the same as the corporate credit rating) with a '4' recovery
rating, indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders
in the event of a payment default. The add-on would bring the total size of the
senior secured credit facility, which also includes a $50 million revolving
credit facility, to $525 million. Zuffa intends to use the proceeds from the
additional debt to repay the outstanding balance on its revolving credit
facility.	
	
Our 'BB' corporate credit rating on Zuffa remains unchanged and reflects our 	
assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair" and our assessment 	
of its financial risk profile as "aggressive," according to our criteria. Our 	
assessment of Zuffa's business risk profile as fair reflects the potential for 	
revenue and EBITDA volatility given the company's primarily event-driven 	
business model, its vulnerability to changing consumer preferences, and 	
susceptibility to variability in consumer discretionary spending	
	
Our assessment of Zuffa's financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflects 	
management's aggressive financial policy, illustrated by the high level of 	
distributions in recent years, and its relatively high debt leverage. These 	
factors partly are offset by our belief that Zuffa's strong EBITDA margin and 	
healthy cash flow conversion rate are sustainable over the near to 	
intermediate term. (For the complete corporate credit rating analysis, see the 	
summary analysis on Zuffa, published Feb. 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Zuffa LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating           BB/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured	
  $525 mil term loan               BB	
   Recovery Rating                 4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.