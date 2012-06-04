FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit RSS
June 4, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises SCOR SE ratings to 'A+'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
Overview	
     -- We believe that France-based reinsurer SCOR SE has improved
its financial profile, even after it acquired the business of Transamerica 	
Reinsurance (Transamerica Re).	
     -- In our view, the acquisition of Transamerica Re's business will give 	
SCOR greater business and geographic diversification.  	
     -- We are raising our long-term ratings on SCOR and its guaranteed 	
subsidiaries to 'A+' from 'A'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SCOR will conserve 	
its strong competitive position while maintaining strong capitalization and 	
earnings.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised to 'A+' from 'A' 	
its long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on 	
France-based reinsurer SCOR SE (SCOR) and its guaranteed subsidiaries. The 	
outlook on all entities is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects our view that SCOR has improved its financial profile in 	
recent years, even after it acquired Transamerica Re's business from AEGON 	
N.V. (A-/Stable/A-2) in August 2011. In addition, we believe Transamerica Re 	
will give SCOR greater business and geographic diversification. The ratings 	
reflect SCOR's "strong" business and financial profiles, as our criteria 	
define the terms, and its "strong" capitalization, "strong" operating 	
performance, and "very strong" investments.	
	
We believe SCOR's financial profile has improved mainly because of its better 	
track record of capitalization and investment strategy. In 2011, SCOR 	
continued to meet our base-case assumption that capital adequacy would stand 	
in the middle to high end of the 'A' rating category, according to our 	
risk-based insurance capital model. This was despite the high number of 	
natural catastrophes which occurred that year, the acquisition of Transamerica 	
Re, and depressed equity markets. We expect SCOR to maintain the same level of 	
capital adequacy over the next two years, as measured by our capital model. We 	
also view SCOR's investment strategy as very strong and proactive in a time of 	
troubled capital markets. SCOR's credit risk is low, in our opinion, with no 	
exposure to Southern European sovereign bonds such as Italy, Spain, or 	
Portugal. SCOR's market risk remains limited on the back of strong 	
capitalization levels, despite higher exposure to equities than some of its 	
peers.	
	
We believe SCOR's operating performance continues to be strong. Transamerica 	
Re made a positive pretax contribution of EUR25 million to SCOR's operating 	
result between the acquisition in August 2011 and the end of 2011, in line 	
with our base-case assumption that it would not undermine group earnings. 	
There have been no significant charges related to the financial and 	
operational integration of Transamerica Re. In our view, SCOR's operating 	
return on embedded value in 2011 was satisfactory at 8.4%, according to 	
Standard & Poor's calculations. The group also reported new business margins 	
of 2.9% in 2011. This was above our base-case assumption of at least 2.4%, 	
mostly thanks to longevity business underwritten in the U.K. Over the next two 	
years we the expect operating return on embedded value to range between 8% and 	
10% and new business margins to be between 2.5% and 3%. SCOR's life technical 	
margin should continue to stand close to 7.5%. Transamerica Re's profitability 	
has historically been below SCOR's, but we expect SCOR's pricing and 	
methodology alignment to enable the new business contributed by Transamerica 	
Re to meet group profitability targets. SCOR also acquired the business with a 	
40% discount on market consistent embedded value (MCEV). SCOR's net combined 	
property/casualty (P/C) ratio was 105% in 2011, according to our calculations, 	
and excluded the impact of the World Trade Center. This figure met our 	
base-case forecasts. Assuming a usual level of catastrophe losses, we expect a 	
net combined ratio of about 98% over the next two years, corresponding to a 	
non-life return on revenue of about 6% for the same period.	
	
We believe the acquisition of Transamerica Re gives SCOR greater geographic 	
and business diversification. It significantly strengthens SCOR's competitive 	
position in the U.S., where the group was previously underweight relative to 	
peers. SCOR is now the third-largest life reinsurer in the U.S., based on in 	
force volumes, with an estimated market share of 16%. We believe SCOR's life 	
segment, which represents 54% of its portfolio after the acquisition of 	
Transamerica Re, is not significantly correlated to the P/C business, and 	
therefore provides greater stability to the group's business profile and 	
earnings.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SCOR will maintain the 	
strength of its business and financial profile. Based on current information, 	
we see no upside potential in the next two years.	
	
We could lower the ratings if:	
     -- U.S. life earnings developed negatively after the acquisition of 	
Transamerica Re and impaired the group's financial profile,	
     -- SCOR's capital adequacy fell significantly below the rating level,	
     -- SCOR's financial leverage rose above 25% or fixed charge coverage fell 	
below 5x. In our view, this could happen if SCOR failed to successfully manage 	
the future financing of the so-called "XXX" reserves in the U.S., although 	
this is not our base-case scenario at present, or	
     -- If SCOR's increased risk appetite, that its strategic plan outlines, 	
resulted in higher volatility than we currently expect rather than stronger 	
earnings.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
SCOR SE	
 Subordinated                           A-                 BBB+	
 Junior Subordinated                    A-                 BBB+	
	
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
SCOR SE	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Foreign Currency                      A+/Stable/--       A/Positive/--	
	
SCOR SE	
Sweden Reinsurance Co. Ltd.	
Scor International Reinsurance Ireland Ltd.	
SCOR U.K. Co. Ltd.	
SCOR Switzerland AG	
SCOR Reinsurance Co. (Asia) Ltd.	
SCOR Reinsurance Co.	
SCOR Reinsurance Asia-Pacific	
SCOR Perestrakhovaniye	
SCOR Insurance (UK) Ltd.	
SCOR Global P&C SE	
SCOR Global P&C Ireland Ltd.	
SCOR Global Life SE	
SCOR Global Life Reinsurance Ireland Ltd.	
SCOR GLOBAL LIFE AMERICAS REINSURANCE COMPANY	
SCOR Canada Reinsurance Co.	
SCOR Africa Ltd.	
Prevoyance Re	
General Security National Insurance Co.	
General Security Indemnity Co. of Arizona	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       A/Positive/--	
	
SCOR Global P&C Ireland Ltd.	
SCOR Switzerland AG	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       A/Positive/--	
	
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
SCOR SE	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/A-1      A/Positive/A-1	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
