TEXT-S&P rates Norbord Inc notes
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Norbord Inc notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'BB-'
issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Toronto-based Norbord Inc.'s
 proposed US$165 million senior secured notes. A '3' recovery rating
reflects our expectation of a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in our simulated
default scenario.	
	
At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating and 	
'5' recovery rating to Norbord's proposed US$75 senior unsecured notes. A '5' 	
recovery rating indicates our expectation of a modest (10%-30%) recovery in 	
our simulated default scenario. 	
	
The proposed senior secured notes would rank equally with Norbord's 2017 	
secured notes and revolving credit facility, and the proposed senior unsecured 	
notes would be structurally subordinated to all secured debt.	
	
We understand that proceeds from the proposed notes will be used to repay 	
US$240 million of senior secured notes maturing in July 2012 and will not 	
affect the company's credit metrics. Norbord's leverage is 10x at present; 	
however, we expect modest improvements in EBITDA to reduce leverage to about 	
7x by year-end 2012. The company's liquidity remains adequate. 	
	
The ratings on Norbord reflect what we view as the company's weak business 	
risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile. 	
	
"We believe that Norbord's business risk profile reflects its low-cost 	
operations and market position as the second-largest North American oriented 	
strandboard producer," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jatinder Mall. 	
"These strengths are partially offset, in our opinion, by Norbord's exposure 	
to housing construction markets, its highly leveraged capital structure, and 	
weak profitability," Mr. Mall added.	
	
The negative outlook on Norbord reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that 	
the company's credit metrics will remain weak in the near term given a 	
prolonged recovery of the U.S. housing construction market.  	
	
Norbord is the second-largest oriented strandboard producer in the world, with 	
annual capacity of more than 5 billion square feet. The company also produces 	
particleboard and medium density fiberboard. Its operating facilities are 	
located primarily in North America and about one-quarter of its capacity is in 	
Europe.	

RATINGS LIST	
Norbord Inc.	
Corporate credit rating       BB-/Negative/--	
	
Ratings Assigned	
US$165 million sr secured notes      BB-	
 Recovery rating                     3	
US$75 million sr unsecured notes     B+	
 Recovery rating                     5	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
