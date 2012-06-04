TEXT-S&P cuts Longport Funding class A-1A rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the class A-1A note from Longport Funding Ltd. and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications (see list). Longport Funding Ltd. is a structured finance mezzanine collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction that closed in 2003. We placed the rating on class A-1A on CreditWatch negative on March 19, 2012, in connection with our update to the criteria and assumptions we use to rate CDO transactions backed by SF securities (see "Global CDOs of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 2012). The downgrade reflects the updated criteria and assumptions, as well as the credit deterioration of the portfolio. We note that interest proceeds collected have been insufficient to make the interest payments due to the nondeferrable notes, therefore, principal cash was used to make interest payments. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3, 2009. -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Criteria Analytics For CDOs, published Aug. 25, 2004. RATING ACTIONS Longport Funding Ltd. Rating Class To From A-1A CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Neg OTHER OUTSTANDING RATINGS Longport Funding Ltd. Class Rating A-1B D (sf) A-2-P D (sf) A-3 D (sf) B D (sf) C D (sf) D-1 D (sf) D-2 D (sf) Part. note D (sf) (New York Ratings Team)