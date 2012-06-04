FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Longport Funding class A-1A rating
June 4, 2012 / 8:57 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Longport Funding class A-1A rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    June 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the
class A-1A note from Longport Funding Ltd. and removed it from CreditWatch with
negative implications (see list). Longport Funding Ltd. is a structured finance
mezzanine collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction that closed in 2003. 	
	
We placed the rating on class A-1A on CreditWatch negative on March 19, 2012, 	
in connection with our update to the criteria and assumptions we use to rate 	
CDO transactions backed by SF securities (see "Global CDOs of Pooled 	
Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 	
2012). The downgrade reflects the updated criteria and assumptions, as well as 	
the credit deterioration of the portfolio. We note that interest proceeds 	
collected have been insufficient to make the interest payments due to the 	
nondeferrable notes, therefore, principal cash was used to make interest 	
payments.	
	
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings 	
assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available 	
to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available here	
 	
 	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 	
Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 	
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash 	
Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's  Rating Definitions, 	
published June 3, 2009.	
     -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Criteria Analytics For CDOs, 	
published Aug. 25, 2004.	
 	
 	
RATING ACTIONS	
	
Longport Funding Ltd.	
                       Rating	
Class               To           From  	
A-1A                CCC- (sf)    CCC+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
OTHER OUTSTANDING RATINGS	
	
Longport Funding Ltd.	
                       	
Class               Rating 	
A-1B                D (sf)	
A-2-P               D (sf)	
A-3                 D (sf)	
B                   D (sf)	
C                   D (sf)	
D-1                 D (sf)	
D-2                 D (sf)	
Part. note          D (sf)	
	
 (New York Ratings Team)

