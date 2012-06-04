FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P FAQ details temporary investment criteria update
June 4, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P FAQ details temporary investment criteria update

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published a report
responding to frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding updates to its
criteria for assessing temporary investments related to supported securities. 	
	
The report, "Credit FAQ: What's Behind Our Investment Criteria Update For 	
Temporary Investments In Transaction Accounts?," outlines how we aligned our 	
updated investment criteria with our updated criteria for assessing 	
counterparty and supporting obligations, as well as some of the changes 	
between our updated investment criteria and the investment criteria it 	
superseded. (For the updated investment criteria, see "Global Investment 	
Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction Accounts," published May 31, 	
2012.)	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

