TEXT-S&P rates Cincinnati Bell revolving credit facility 'BB-'
November 2, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Cincinnati Bell revolving credit facility 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned on Oct. 30, 2012 its
'BB-' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Cincinnati-based Cincinnati
Bell Inc. (CBI)'s proposed $200 million revolving credit facility due
2017. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation for very high (90% to
100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.

CBI will be refinancing its existing $210 million revolving credit facility 
due 2014. In addition, we expect the company to repay all or a portion of its 
7% senior notes due 2015, and a portion of other senior notes, with proceeds 
from the $500 million stand-alone debt financing at subsidiary, CyrusOne Inc. 
We do not expect any changes to the issue-level or recovery ratings on 
existing senior secured or unsecured notes as a result of the potential debt 
repayment. 

The borrower under the proposed senior secured revolving credit facility is 
CBI. The facilities are guaranteed by all direct and indirect domestic 
subsidiaries, excluding unrestricted subsidiaries related to CyrusOne Inc. The 
credit facility is structurally junior to obligations at the subsidiaries, 
including the unsecured notes at CBI's wholly owned incumbent local exchange 
carrier (ILEC) subsidiary Cincinnati Bell Telephone Co., as well as the 
receivables financing facility at wholly owned subsidiary Cincinnati Bell 
Funding LLC. 

RATINGS LIST

Cincinnati Bell Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating         B/Stable/--

New Ratings

Cincinnati Bell Inc.
  $200 mil revolver due 2017     BB-
   Recovery rating               1



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

