TEXT-S&P power project finance trends Webcast June 5
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P power project finance trends Webcast June 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 5 - Please join Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday, June, 5,
2012, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time for an interactive, live video Webcast and Q&A
on major trends in power project finance.	
     Topics include:	
     -- What do record low natural gas prices mean for the financial health of 	
power projects?	
     -- Fizzling out or ramping up: what are the prospects for renewables in 	
the U.S.?	
     -- Lending trends in the project finance market: will Basel III and other 	
banking regulations lead to more rating requests for projects?	
     -- Solar securitization--what problem does it solve?	
	
     Standard & Poor's speakers will include:	
     -- Anne Selting--Director, Analytical Manager, Infrastructure & 	
Renewables Team, Utilities & Infrastructure Practice	
     -- Grace Drinker-- Associate Director, Infrastructure & Renewables Team, 	
Utilities & Infrastructure Practice	
     -- Trevor D'Olier-Lees--Associate Director, Infrastructure & Renewables 	
Team, Utilities & Infrastructure Practice	
     -- Aneesh Prabhu-Director, Midstream Energy & Merchant Power, Utilities & 	
Infrastructure Practice	
	
     To register for the Webcast, see the below URL. Registration is 	
complimentary.	
	
here	
jsp&eventid=465635&sessionid=1&key=82947A309F003C7033DAEEE97A66296B&sourcepage=	
register	
	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

