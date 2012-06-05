FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Suedzucker AG to 'BBB+', outlook is stable
June 5, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises Suedzucker AG to 'BBB+', outlook is stable

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

June 5 - Overview	
     -- Germany-based sugar and related agro-products manufacturer Suedzucker 	
AG continues to improve its credit metrics, supported by positive EU sugar 	
market dynamics and ongoing disciplined financial policy.	
     -- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on Suedzucker to 	
'BBB+' from 'BBB', and affirming our 'A-2' short-term rating, despite the lack 	
of an explicit financial policy commitment to higher ratings by management. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Suedzucker should continue 	
to perform soundly over the next two years, and maintain an adjusted leverage 	
below 2.5x and an adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio of around 	
40% in fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2014, despite potential softening of sugar 	
volume and prices in the next sugar campaign.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 	
corporate rating on Germany-based sugar and related agro-products manufacturer 	
Suedzucker AG to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The outlook is stable. 	
	
At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-2' short-term rating. We also raised our 	
issue rating on Suedzucker's unsecured notes to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', and our 	
issue rating on Suedzucker's subordinated notes to 'BB+' from 'BB'.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects our view that Suedzucker will continue its strong 	
performance in fiscal 2013 (year-end is the end of February) and fiscal 2014. 	
We believe the improvement in credits metrics--to 1.8x adjusted leverage and 	
FFO-to-debt of 44% in fiscal 2012--will persist in fiscal 2013. We anticipate 	
some decline in fiscal 2014 and thereafter, but we believe metrics will remain 	
commensurate with the 'BBB+' rating, with leverage below 2.5x and FFO-to-debt 	
around 40%, on a sustainable basis.	
	
Our base case scenario incorporates the following assumptions: 	
     -- Total revenue growth approaching 5% in fiscal 2013, and declining to 	
negative low- to mid-single digits in fiscal 2014. This reflects our 	
anticipation that EU sugar prices will remain high for the remainder of the 	
2011/2012 campaign (October 2011-September 2012) and for at least part of the 	
following campaign, benefitting Suedzucker's fiscal 2013 (March 2012-Feb 	
2013). In our opinion, such elevated prices may not be sustainable for more 	
than 12 months. We also anticipate some decline in sugar volume in fiscal 	
2014, since the record-high 2011/2012 harvest benefitted from exceptional 	
weather that may not repeat in the coming years. We project that the special 	
products division will not contribute to the group's growth in the next two 	
years, because of some pressure in industrial starch activities resulting from 	
the gloomy macroeconomic environment in Europe. We assume mid-single digit 	
growth in Suedzucker's European ethanol activities in fiscal 2013 and 	
2014--through a combination of volume growth (supported by mandatory EU 	
blended ratios) and flat prices. Finally, we expect sales growth to continue 	
in the fruit division. 	
     -- Adjusted EBITDA margins improving from 14.7% in fiscal 2012 to about 	
15% in fiscal 2013 and declining to below 13% in fiscal 2014. Our assumed 	
margin volatility primarily comes from the sugar beet division, with our 	
expectation for lower prices and volume hurting profitability in fiscal 2014. 	
     -- Capital expenditures of about 1.3x-1.5x depreciation in fiscal 2013 	
and 2014 to account for new capacity and energy- and costs-saving investments. 	
     -- Limited debt repayments. However, some upside could come from the 	
conversion of the 2016 convertible bonds, which can be called from 2013. 	
     -- Moderate dividend payment, not substantially above fiscal 2012's EUR170 	
million. We also anticipate no sizeable acquisitions in the next two years, 	
except for Suedzucker's $255 million investment in British trading commodity 	
company ED&F Man, to be accounted for in fiscal 2013. This incorporates our 	
understanding that the group will maintain its prudent financial policy going 	
forward. 	
	
Under this scenario, we project that the current 1.8x leverage ratio will 	
remain at a similar level in fiscal 2013 but will increase to 2.0x-2.5x in 	
fiscal 2014; while the ratio of adjusted FFO to debt should decline in fiscal 	
2014 from the current 44%, but will remain around 40%.	
	
Liquidity	
The group's liquidity is "adequate." 	
	
As of Feb. 29, 2012, the group had the following sources of liquidity:	
     -- EUR610 million of cash and short-term investment; 	
     -- Our estimate of an annual FFO in fiscal 2013 that should be moderately 	
above the EUR800 million achieved in fiscal 2012; and	
     -- And undrawn committed EUR600 million revolving credit facility (RCF) 	
maturing in 2016. 	
	
In addition, the group has access to a EUR600 million commercial paper (CP) 	
program, of which EUR450 million was undrawn at year-end Feb. 29, 2012, and it 	
also has access to undrawn back up lines of EUR411 million. 	
	
On the same date, the company had the following uses of liquidity:	
     -- Short-term debt of EUR574 million;	
     -- Working capital movement below fiscal 2012's EUR300 million. While we 	
anticipate persistently high prices will have an impact on inventory and 	
receivables, we anticipate a lower volume impact in fiscal 2013 since the 	
fiscal 2012 record-high production was linked to the excellent harvest, which, 	
we believe, is unlikely to repeat;  	
     -- Estimated maintenance capital expenditure of about EUR300 million; 	
     -- Acquisitions of less than EUR200 million in fiscal 2013, consisting of 	
the group's acquisition of 25% minus one share of ED&F Man; and	
     -- Dividend payment of about EUR200 million.  	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that Suedzucker should be able to 	
continue to perform soundly over the next 18 months, and continue to generate 	
solid positive free cash flow despite negative working capital movements and 	
moderately increasing capital expenditures. We view a ratio of adjusted FFO to 	
debt of around 40% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of below 2.5x as commensurate 	
with the current rating. 	
	
We could lower the ratings if Suedzucker was outside the above-mentioned 	
levels; namely, if adjusted leverage was in the high-2x area while FFO-to-debt 	
was below 35% on a sustainable basis. 	
	
Given the predictability of the quota sugar operations for the rest of the 	
2011/2012 sugar marketing year, and the elevated EU sugar prices--which, we 	
believe, will persist for a least part of the 2012/2013 sugar campaign--we 	
believe that for fiscal 2013, downside risk would likely primarily result from 	
the group's unexpected deviation from its disciplined financial policy. 	
	
While in our view financial policy remains a key downside risk for the rating 	
in fiscal 2014, we believe that starting fiscal 2014, downside risk could also 	
come from weaker operating performance. This could result, in our opinion, 	
from a higher-than-expected softening in sugar prices and/or from a bad sugar 	
harvest reducing volume. We calculate that a double-digit decrease in sales in 	
fiscal 2014 coupled with more than 100 basis points' additional stress on 	
margin versus our base case would lead to leverage increasing above 2.5x and 	
FFO-to-debt reducing towards 30%.  	
	
An upgrade appears remote. However, we could raise the ratings if Suedzucker 	
were to commit to a tighter financial policy, or to increasing its size and 	
diversification, thereby improving its business risk profile to "strong" from 	
the current "satisfactory". 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded 	
                           To                 From	
Suedzucker AG	
 Corporate credit rating   BBB+/Stable/A-2    BBB/Stable/A-2	
 Senior unsecured          BBB+               BBB	
	
Suedzucker International Finance B.V.	
 Senior unsecured          BBB+               BBB	
 Subordinated              BB+                BB	
	
Affirmed	
Suedzucker AG	
Suedzucker International Finance B.V.	
 Commercial paper          A-2	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

