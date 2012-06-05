FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Generac Power Systems rating to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based generator manufacturer Generac Power Systems Inc. announced 	
that it has closed on its new $150 million revolving credit facility due 2017 	
and $900 million senior secured term loan, which were used to refinance its 	
existing senior secured credit facilities, and fund a special cash dividend 	
totaling $408 million to shareholders.	
     -- We have lowered the corporate credit rating to 'B+' from 'BB-'. 	
     -- At the same time, we have withdrawn our issue-level ratings on the 	
company's prior $150 million revolving credit due 2017, its $325 million term 	
loan due 2017, and its $325 million term loan due 2019, all of which have been 	
repaid. All ratings were removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with 	
negative implications on May 8, 2012.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Generac will maintain 	
leverage of about 4.0x over the next several quarters due to improved EBITDA.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating of Waukesha, Wis.-based Generac Power Systems Inc. to 'B+' from 	
'BB-'. The rating outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we withdrew our issue-level ratings on the company's prior 	
$150 million revolving credit due 2017, its $325 million term loan due 2017 	
and its $325 million term loan due 2019, all of which have been repaid. We 	
moved all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative 	
implications on May 8, 2012.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade on Generac reflects the increase in its debt leverage and a more 	
aggressive financial risk profile. The corporate credit rating on Generac 	
reflects our revised view of the company's financial risk as "aggressive" 	
given ownership's recent action to significantly increase debt to fund payment 	
of a $408 special dividend to shareholders. The aggressive financial risk 	
assessment is also characterized by strong free cash flow generation as well 	
as our estimate of pro forma leverage (as of March 31, 2012) after the 	
transaction of about 4.0x (versus 2.5x prior to the dividend) and our estimate 	
of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 25% vs. 35% as of Dec. 31, 	
2011. 	
	
The ratings also reflect what we consider to be Generac's "weak" business 	
risk, which is characterized by the highly discretionary nature of its 	
residential standby generator products and exposure to raw material cost 	
inflation, offset by a leading share in the residential standby generator 	
market, increasing market penetration, and higher margins than its peers. 	
	
We estimate that Generac's operating results in 2012 will continue to see 	
benefits from the storm activity, which occurred in 2011, as well as from the 	
company's October 2011 acquisition of Magnum Products LLC, a leading 	
manufacturer of light towers. As a result, we estimate about $210 million in 	
EBITDA for the year, leverage at about 4x through the end of 2012, and FFO to 	
debt remaining about 25%.  We consider these metrics good for the current 	
rating. Leverage could be reduced below 4x if demand for generators increases 	
due to summer storm activity. Risks to our forecast include the inability to 	
offset inflation in Generac's key raw materials, including steel, copper, and 	
aluminum, through either price increases, the improvement of manufacturing 	
processes, or additional debt financed acquisitions or dividends.	
	
Generac primarily manufactures standby and portable generators for 	
residential, industrial, light commercial, and telecommunications use in the 	
U.S. About half of the company's sales are derived from the residential 	
generator market, where storm preparedness and power outages due to an aging 	
electrical grid drive the largely discretionary customer purchases.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Generac's liquidity as "adequate" to meet its needs over the next 24 	
months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes:	
	
     -- An expectation that liquidity sources (including availability under 	
the company's proposed revolving credit facility) should exceed uses by at 	
least 1.2x over the next year and at least 1.0x over the next two years;	
     -- An expectation that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, 	
even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.	
	
The company's primary sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 include an 	
estimated $50 million of consolidated balance sheet cash pro forma for the 	
recent dividend payment. In addition, we estimate that Generac will have close 	
to full availability on its $150 million revolving credit facility, less 	
approximately $3.5 million of letters of credit.	
	
Generac's new term loan is covenant-lite, (i.e., not subject to financial 	
ratio covenant requirements) and therefore the company should maintain 	
adequate availability under its credit facilities. We also expect that 	
liquidity will remain adequate in the event of acquisitions or other 	
shareholder-friendly actions, such as dividends or share repurchases.	
	
We expect Generac to generate about $140 million of free cash flow in 2012. 	
Aside from modest term loan amortization payments and a mandatory excess cash 	
flow sweep, Generac will not have debt maturities until 2017, when the 	
company's revolving credit facility matures.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Generac 	
Power Systems Inc., to be published on RatingsDirect shortly after the release 	
of this report.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Generac's positive free cash 	
flow generation, based on relatively high margins and low cash expenses for 	
interest, taxes, and capital expenditures, will allow it to maintain leverage 	
at or below 4x over the next several quarters, with FFO to debt in excess of 	
20%. This is a level we consider good for the rating assuming that further 	
debt financed dividends or acquisitions do not take place in the near term.	
	
We could take a negative rating action if sales and EBITDA were worse than 	
expected, resulting in leverage exceeding 5x. This could occur if sales were 	
to turn negative and margins were to deteriorate approximately 300 basis 	
points from current levels. In addition, we could take a negative rating 	
action if the company were to use additional debt to finance significant 	
acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions such as share repurchases or 	
dividends such that leverage exceeded 5x on a sustained basis.	
	
We view a positive rating action as unlikely over the near term given our view 	
of the company's weak business risk profile and aggressive financial risk 	
profile.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global 	
Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Stable	
                                        To                 From	
Generac Power Systems Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       BB-/Watch Neg/--	
	
Rating Withdrawn	
Generac Power Systems Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         NR                 BB+/Watch Neg	
   Recovery Rating                      NR                 1	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
Generac Power Systems Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 	
  Recovery Rating                       3                	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

