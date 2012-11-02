FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Shipowners' Mutual Protection & Indemnity
#Market News
November 2, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Shipowners' Mutual Protection & Indemnity

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- We assigned our 'A-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer 
financial strength ratings to Luxembourg-based insurer The Shipowners' Mutual 
Protection & Indemnity Association (Luxembourg). 
     -- The ratings reflect strong capitalization and operating performance, 
offset by a comparatively high level of investment risk compared with European 
non-life peers and the potential threat of new competitors to the club's 
competitive position. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the club will maintain its 
strong capitalization and operating performance.
Rating Action
On Nov. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' 
long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings to 
Luxembourg-based insurer The Shipowners' Mutual Protection & Indemnity 
Association (Luxembourg) (the club, or SMP). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Luxembourg-based marine protection and indemnity (P&I) insurer 
SMP reflect our view of the club's strong capitalization and operating 
performance. Offsetting these strengths is a comparatively high level of 
investment risk compared with European non-life peers and the potential threat 
to the club's competitive position of new entrants to its niche market.

We consider the club's capitalization to be strong, based on very strong 
capital adequacy that has improved significantly in recent years as a result 
of the club's recent strong earnings. In the past two years the club has seen 
its absolute levels of free reserves increase from GBP135 million to $234 
million, and we expect this to exceed $250 million by year-end 2013. Our 
overall view of capitalization is constrained by the club's above-average 
exposure to risky assets and a concentration on a business class which is 
potentially subject to a high frequency of large-value claims. In our 
base-case scenario, we expect that SMP will at least sustain its very strong 
capital adequacy over the ratings horizon. 

We view SMP's operating performance as strong, reflecting its peer-leading 
performance over the last 10 years. It recorded its highest-ever after-tax 
profits in 2010 ($52.9 million) and in 2011 ($46.5 million). The club also 
recorded an impressive combined ratio of 84.6% in 2011, almost matching the 
84.4% it recorded in 2010. (Lower combined ratios indicate better 
profitability. A combined ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting 
loss.) The club's 10-year average combined ratio is now 97% and for the first 
half of 2012 it reported a profit of $15.6 million and a combined ratio of 
90%. In our base-case scenario, we expect SMP to record a combined ratio for 
the year ending Feb. 20, 2013, of about 96%-100% and an operating profit 
between $15 million-$20 million. 

In our opinion, the club's appetite for investment risk is high, resulting in 
potential volatility in operating results. Although the club has reduced its 
exposure to equities since before the financial crisis (when equities 
comprised more than 50% of its investment portfolio), among its peers in the 
International Group (IG) of P&I clubs, SMP's equity holdings remain high at 
23% as of Feb. 20, 2012. We do not expect the investment portfolio allocation 
to change substantially in the medium term.

Standard & Poor's views SMP's competitive position as good, based on its niche 
position within the P&I market. Among its IG peers, it is the only club that 
has a primary focus on smaller and specialist vessels. However, we expect that 
in the medium term SMP's dominant position in its niche could come under 
threat from other IG clubs and commercial fixed-premium players entering the 
smaller ship marketplace.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the club will maintain its strong 
capitalization and operating performance over the medium term. We do not 
expect that the entry of several new competitors will have a significant 
negative financial impact on the club; however, it could constrain the club's 
ability to record results in line with those seen in 2010-2011.

We regard a positive rating action as unlikely over the rating horizon. Over 
the longer term, we may raise the rating should we see SMP consolidate its 
competitive position despite competition from new players in its niche market 
and make a significant change in its investment risk appetite, moving to a 
more conservative strategy. We could lower the rating if we see any 
significant deterioration in SMP's competitive position or an earnings event 
that substantially weakens capital adequacy.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal.
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Management And Corporate Strategy Of Insurers: Methodology And 
Assumptions, Jan. 20, 2011
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004

Ratings List
New Rating

Shipowners' Mutual Protection & Indemnity Association (The)(Luxembourg)
Counterparty Credit Rating            A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating             A-/Stable


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

