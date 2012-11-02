FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Bank Soyuz at 'B/C'
November 2, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Bank Soyuz at 'B/C'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- Russian insurer Ingosstrakh has acquired the remaining shares in Bank 
Soyuz from the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA), becoming the bank's 
full owner. We consider the bank to be a nonstrategic subsidiary of 
Ingosstrakh as our criteria define this term. 
     -- We are affirming our 'B/C' global credit ratings and 'ruA-' national 
scale ratings on Bank Soyuz. 
     -- The rating includes one notch of uplift for the likelihood of support 
for the bank from Ingosstrakh in case of need. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the DIA will continue its 
funding support for Bank Soyuz, although Ingosstrakh has not yet articulated 
its strategy for the bank. 

Rating Action
On Nov. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' long-term 
and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings and 'ruA-' Russia national 
scale rating on Bank Soyuz. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The rating affirmation follows the announcement of Russia-based Ingosstrakh 
Insurance Co. (BBB-/Stable/--) on Oct. 24, that it had acquired 50% plus one 
voting share of Bank Soyuz from the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA), 
gaining full control of the bank. The deal cost Ingosstrakh Russian ruble 
(RUB) 2,815 billion (about $90 million). 

Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Bank Soyuz on the bank's 'bb' anchor, 
"moderate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "weak" risk 
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define 
these terms. The long-term global credit rating on Bank Soyuz is one notch 
higher than the stand-alone credit profile (SACP), reflecting our view of the 
potential for extraordinary support for the bank from Ingosstrakh. We believe 
that Ingosstrakh is capable of providing additional support to Bank Soyuz if 
needed. 

We classify Bank Soyuz as a nonstrategic subsidiary of Ingosstrakh as our 
criteria define this term, mainly because the degree of integration and 
business cooperation between the two entities has so far been limited. 

Nevertheless, we note that Bank Soyuz: 

     -- Represents about 30% of Ingosstrakh's capital, 
     -- Operates in geographic regions that are integral to the overall group 
strategy, 
     -- Has benefited from the group in the past, and 
     -- Is unlikely to be sold over the next 18 to 24 months.
 
We therefore still believe, in accordance with our criteria, that Ingosstrakh 
would likely support Bank Soyuz, essentially to protect its investment. We 
have added one notch of uplift to the SACP of 'b-' to reflect this potential 
extraordinary support. This replaces the notch of uplift previously 
incorporated into the rating that reflected Bank Soyuz's financial recovery 
status under the administration of the DIA. However, we still believe that 
oversight from the DIA will continue, considering the significant amount of 
funding from the DIA, representing more than 30% of the bank's liabilities as 
of Sept. 30, 2012.  

Bank Soyuz is a small-to-midsize Russian bank whose assets totaled RUB71.6 
billion (about $2.5 billion) on Sept. 30, 2012.  

Ingosstrakh, Bank Soyuz's new owner, reported gross premiums written of 
RUB57.6 billion (about $1.9 billion) for 2011 and is the third largest 
non-life insurer in Russia. Its two main shareholders are Russian 
industrialist Oleg Deripaska, who controls 60% of Ingosstrakh directly and 
through his holding company Basic Element, and minority shareholder PPF Beta 
Ltd. (38.5%), which is owned by PPF Investments and Italy-based Assicurazioni 
Generali SpA (A/Watch Neg/--).


Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the DIA will continue its funding 
support for Bank Soyuz, although Ingosstrakh has not yet articulated its 
strategy for the bank. 

Although the bank's strategic repositioning is still uncertain, we believe the 
risks are mitigated by what we consider to be Ingosstrakh's marginally 
positive management and corporate strategy and the DIA's likely continued 
oversight of the bank. We believe the bank's capitalization could weaken in 
the event of significant asset growth, but we anticipate the risk-adjusted 
capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments for diversification remaining higher 
than 4% over the next two years. In our view, Bank Soyuz should be able to 
accumulate sufficient resources to repay its loans from the DIA in the future. 

We could downgrade Bank Soyuz if Ingosstrakh showed a lower commitment to the 
bank than we currently anticipate, leading us to reevaluate our view on the 
likelihood of group support. A negative rating action could also occur if 
growth of the bank's risk assets greatly outpaced internal capital generation 
and the RAC ratio consequently fell to lower than 3%, or if liquidity came 
under pressure.

We could raise the ratings if Bank Soyuz managed to improve its asset quality 
to that of peers or demonstrated the capacity to build up its capitalization, 
with the RAC ratio sustainably exceeding 5%.  

Ratings Score Snapshot
                                                        
Issuer Credit Rating                  B/Stable/C           

SACP                                  b-                   
  Anchor                              bb                   
  Business Position                   Moderate (-1)        
  Capital and Earnings                Weak (-1)            
  Risk Position                       Weak (-2)            
  Funding and Liquidity               Average              
                                      and Adequate (0)     

Support                               +1                   
  GRE Support                         0                    
  Group Support                       +1                   
  Sovereign Support                   0                    

Additional Factors                    0                    

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Russian Insurer Ingosstrakh 'BBB-/ruAA+' Ratings Affirmed On 
Acquisition Of Bank Soyuz; Outlook Stable, Nov. 2, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
     -- 
"here
5612636&rev_id=3&sid=1027262&sind=A&", Sept. 14, 2009 
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Bank Soyuz
 Counterparty Credit Rating             B/Stable/C         
 Russia National Scale                  ruA-/--/--         
 Certificate Of Deposit                 B/C                  



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

