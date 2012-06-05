FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Alaska Communications Systems at 'B+'
June 5, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Alaska Communications Systems at 'B+'

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

June 5 - Overview	
     -- U.S. diversified telecommunications carrier Alaska Communications 	
Systems Group (ACS) announced a definitive agreement with GCI Inc. to
enter into a wireless joint venture called The Alaska Wireless Network LLC.	
     -- ACS, which will own one-third of the joint venture, will receive $100 	
million from GCI and contractual distributions from the joint venture for its 	
first four years, which provides greater stability of cash flows to assist ACS 	
in its goal of de-leveraging its balance sheet.	
     -- We are affirming the ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit 	
rating, on ACS.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that business pressures 	
could meaningfully affect ACS' financial performance over the next year.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 	
including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, on Anchorage-based diversified 	
telecommunications carrier Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ACS). The 	
outlook is negative.	
	
The affirmation follows ACS' announcement today of a definitive agreement with 	
GCI Inc. (BB-/Stable/--) to form The Alaskan Wireless Network LLC, a joint 	
venture that will hold and operate both companies' wireless networks and 	
spectrum. The joint venture will be one-third owned by ACS and two-thirds by 	
GCI, the managing partner. ACS will receive an upfront cash payment of $100 	
million from GCI and up to $190 million (subject to subscriber targets) in 	
priority cash distributions from the joint venture for the first four years of 	
its operations. In conjunction with this transaction, ACS will pursue an 	
amendment from its lenders to replace certain collateral and amend certain 	
provisions of its credit agreement. The proposed joint venture is subject to 	
approvals from various stakeholders, including regulators, lenders, and union 	
employees, and the companies expect to complete the transaction by the second 	
quarter of 2013. Our ratings assume the companies complete the transaction 	
without substantial changes to the terms and timeline announced today.	
	
Rationale	
We are affirming the ratings given the stability we believe this transaction 	
brings to ACS' future cash flows and our expectation that ACS will be able to 	
reduce leverage with initial cash proceeds from GCI and future cash 	
distributions from the joint venture. In our view, these positives will help 	
ACS better withstand Verizon's impending entry into the Alaskan market, which 	
we believe will lead to lower roaming revenue, increased pricing pressure, and 	
subscriber losses. In addition to the $100 million from GCI, we expect ACS to 	
receive no less than $168 million over four years ($190 million less the 	
maximum amount of distribution reductions for misses in subscriber targets), 	
given our view that the joint venture will generate free operating cash flow 	
(FOCF) materially above the level of required priority distributions to ACS, 	
resulting in sufficient cushion should wireless business conditions 	
deteriorate further. In addition to competitive pressures, these distributions 	
also help insulate ACS from the substantial declines we expect to occur in USF 	
(Universal Service Fund) revenues over the next few years.	
	
The negative outlook reflects the substantial business pressures facing ACS, 	
including competitive disadvantages in its wireline and wireless businesses, 	
such as a smaller market position, meaningful customer attrition, and a 	
historically limited product selection. To counteract these pressures, in 	
addition to the proposed joint venture, ACS has launched the iPhone, will be 	
deploying fourth-generation (4G) services based on the Long-Term Evolution 	
(LTE) standard, and is beginning a push to increase wireline market share, 	
particularly through growth in data services to consumers and 	
small-to-midsized businesses. Execution risks remain high, in our view, and we 	
will monitor ACS' progress on the proposed joint venture and its various other 	
strategic initiatives to ascertain the company's ability to reduce debt ahead 	
of its 2015 and 2016 debt maturities and the end of the priority distribution 	
period in 2017 (when distributions from the joint venture become variable and 	
ACS receives an approximately 31% share of cash distributions, based on its 	
one-third ownership stake less a management fee to GCI).	
	
The ratings on ACS reflect significant competitive pressure in its core 	
wireline and wireless businesses, expected revenue losses due to reductions in 	
regulatory support and roaming revenues, market concentration, high leverage, 	
and currently "less than adequate" liquidity (under our criteria). Tempering 	
factors include the company's position as the largest incumbent local exchange 	
carrier (ILEC) in Alaska, potential growth in business services, and currently 	
healthy profitability measures in the wireless segment. Ratings are also 	
supported by the proposed wireless joint venture with GCI, which we expect to 	
provide a steady cash flow stream through 2016. We characterize the business 	
risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "aggressive."	
	
Our business assessment incorporates ACS' ILEC business, which has experienced 	
ongoing access-line losses. These trends are primarily the result of market 	
share losses to cable operator GCI, which is bundling telephony with 	
high-speed data (HSD) and video services, as well as wireless substitution. 	
Retail line losses were around 5.5% in the first quarter of 2012, year over 	
year, in line with its peer group of rural local exchange carriers (RLECs). 	
While line-loss trends have shown modest improvement over the past few years, 	
they remain a constraint on the business risk profile. Furthermore, in 2011, 	
ACS received about $21 million in high-margin, wireline high-cost support 	
revenues, which we expect to decline by half over the next five years. To 	
counter revenue pressures, the company plans to improve penetration in its 	
business segment	
	
Wireless industry fundamentals are becoming increasingly difficult in Alaska. 	
Competitive pressures from AT&T Mobility and GCI have resulted in high 	
subscriber losses that have recently moderated. Still, we expect Verizon's 	
entry into the Alaskan market around the start of 2013 to eventually result in 	
lost roaming revenue for ACS, customer defections, and pricing pressure. 	
Roaming revenues for 2011 totaled $39 million, of which approximately 90% came 	
from Verizon. While ACS' recent introduction of the iPhone could help stem 	
subscriber losses, iPhone subsidies should materially compress EBITDA margins 	
starting in the second quarter. Margins in the December 2011 quarter were 43%, 	
above the industry average due to high-margin roaming and competitive eligible 	
telecommunications carrier (CETC) revenue. With or without the joint venture, 	
ACS plans to deploy 4G wireless in 2013, which could also improve customer 	
retention and bolster average revenue per user in the near term. Most 	
importantly, the proposed joint venture with GCI should help offset these 	
pressures while providing a reliable cash flow stream for the company. 	
	
ACS has an aggressive financial profile, with high leverage of about 5.2x and 	
shareholder-friendly financial policies. Our leverage calculation includes our 	
adjustments for operating lease payments and unfunded pensions and 	
postretirement obligations, and is not how the company calculates leverage for 	
covenant purposes. ACS' consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin for the last 12 	
months ended March 31, 2012, declined to 35.6% from 38.7% in the year-ago 	
period because of lower margins in the wireline segment offset by margin gains 	
in wireless. While margins are solid, they are still weaker than those of 	
other RLECs given the below-industry-average margins of the wireline business. 	
Moreover, we expect profitability measures to deteriorate in the near term 	
from subsidizing iPhone sales and in the longer term from declines in roaming 	
revenue and USF revenue support. The latter includes wireless and wireline 	
regulatory subsidies, which totaled $48 million in 2011.	
	
Liquidity	
Liquidity is less than adequate, given that EBITDA cushion under the total 	
leverage covenant is about 13.5%, below the 15% we consider appropriate for a 	
characterization of "adequate." We expect covenant cushion to decline in the 	
second quarter of 2012 as the company's iPhone launch pressures margins in the 	
near term, although we do not expect a covenant breach in the next year.	
	
Pro forma for the proposed transaction, we would consider ACS' liquidity as 	
adequate. Under the proposed transaction, we are assuming material covenant 	
relief for at least two years. Our assessment of ACS' pro forma liquidity also 	
incorporates the following assumptions and expectations: 	
     -- Sources of liquidity are expected to exceed uses by over 1.4x for the 	
next two years.	
     -- Sources include $42 million of cash, an undrawn $30 million revolving 	
credit facility, $100 million from GCI when the joint venture closes, and 	
distributions from the joint venture of $50 million in the first two years and 	
$45 million in the next two years. These funds could be reduced if ACS does 	
not meet certain targets; however, we project minimal penalties through 2015, 	
which are subject to a cap of about $22 million.	
     -- Uses include debt reductions, expected capital expenditures of around 	
$60 million in 2012, dividends of about $10 million, and transaction-related 	
expenses.	
     -- Net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 20%.	
     -- The next meaningful debt maturity is the revolving credit facility due 	
in October 2015.	
     -- Because the company has a stable cash flow stream from the wireless 	
joint venture, we believe it could absorb low-probability shocks.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is negative and reflects our expectation that competitive 	
pressures and regulatory changes could meaningfully affect ACS' financial 	
performance over the next few years. If the ACS' strategic initiatives are 	
effective and the company's longer term prospects are clarified over the next 	
year, we could revise the outlook to stable. This would include the 	
implementation of the joint venture as proposed, revenue stability in the 	
wireline segment, and an expectation of improving FOCF such that the company 	
can sustainably reduce debt.	
	
On the other hand, we could lower the ratings if business pressures diminish 	
ACS' FOCF prospects and its ability to reduce leverage despite the entry into 	
the joint venture. This could occur from poor performance, leading wireline 	
EBITDA margins to decline from 29% (for fiscal 2011) to the lower-20% area 	
with no prospects for improvement. We could also downgrade the company if it 	
cannot consummate the proposed transaction and receive stakeholder approvals 	
under terms that are supportive of credit quality.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend 	
Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012	
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up 	
Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012	
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 	
2012	
     -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. 	
Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest 	
To Weakest, April 26, 2012	
     -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands 	
Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012	
     -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, 	
March 21, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.	
Alaska Communications Systems Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Negative/--     	
	
Alaska Communications Systems Holdings Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

