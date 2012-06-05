TEXT-S&P on strength of the global reinsurance sector

June 5 - The strengths of the reinsurance sector enabled it to emerge from 2011 with its capital base largely intact, according to a report released today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled "Sector Trends For Global Non-Life Reinsurers: Despite 2011 Catastrophe Losses, The Reinsurance Sector Remains On A Strong Footing." In general, we believe that global non-life reinsurers hold excess capital relative to their rating levels. However, the amount of excess capital diminished somewhat during 2011 because of the record level of catastrophe losses and management returning capital to shareholders through dividends and repurchased shares. During the past 10 years, more frequent and more severe catastrophes have challenged the reinsurance sector, as have the global financial crisis and economic downturn. However, reinsurers' strong capitalization, strong enterprise risk management capabilities, and a conservative investment strategy have ensured that 2011 was an earnings event rather than a capital event. These strengths continue to allow some players in the market to take advantage of current conditions. "We do not expect a bias, either positive or negative, in the direction of any rating actions that we may take during the coming year for the reinsurance sector," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Douglass Ostermiller. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.