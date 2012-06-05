FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P on NCI Building Systems ratings

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. metal building and components manufacturer and distributor NCI 	
Building Systems Inc. (NCI) plans to enter into a $250 million
seven-year bank term loan to refinance existing debt and to fund the acquisition
of Metl-Span, an insulated panel supplier, for $145 million.	
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on NCI and removed 	
the rating from CreditWatch. 	
     -- We assigned our 'B' issue level rating to the company's proposed $250 	
million bank term loan due 2019. 	
     -- We assigned a positive outlook to reflect our expectations of 	
continued improvement in operating performance due to an increase in bookings 	
and backlog, which we believe will result in leverage below 5x by the end of 	
fiscal 2013.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate 	
credit rating on Houston-based NCI Building Systems and removed the rating 	
from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on May 8, 	
2012. The outlook is positive.	
	
At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating (the same as the 	
corporate credit rating) to the company's proposed $250 million bank term 	
loan. The recovery rating is '3', which indicates our expectation of 	
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default. The 	
ratings on the company's existing $150 million term loan due 2014 remain on 	
CreditWatch and will be withdrawn upon closing of the new term loan facility.	
	
Rationale	
The positive outlook reflects our view that despite an increase in debt 	
leverage, NCI should realize continued operating performance improvements from 	
gradually recovering demand for steel buildings in the industrial sector and 	
should also benefit from its acquisition of Metl-Span. Also, the elimination 	
of future dividends (cash and pay in kind ) on the preferred convertible 	
equity (which Standard & Poor's views as debt) will stop the growth of that 	
obligation. Also, preferred equity holders Clayton, Dubilier & Rice have the 	
ability to monetize their investment by converting their investment into 	
common stock at a gain, and can de-leverage the company as a result. 	
	
The $250 million bank term loan will be used to refinance existing debt and to 	
fund the acquisition of Metl-Span, an insulated panel supplier, for $145 	
million. The company intends to use proceeds of the proposed term loan 	
together with cash-on-hand to fund the acquisition and to repay existing debt.	
	
The corporate credit rating reflects our view of the company's "weak" business 	
risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. The company's 	
business risk profile reflects highly cyclical demand for metal buildings, 	
exposure to volatile steel prices, and a highly competitive operating 	
environment with larger, better capitalized players. This is partially offset 	
by a high variable expense structure and an ability to adjust to steel cost 	
changes quickly through pricing actions.	
	
The highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects the high debt leverage 	
(pro forma for the Metl-Span acquisition and new $250 million term loan) of 	
about 8x, including about $345 million of preferred convertible equity, which 	
we view as debt, and our adjustment for operating leases. Based on our 	
baseline scenario for the remainder of 2012, we expect NCI will be able to 	
reduce leverage to about 7x. We note that a conversion price of $6.37 per 	
share (versus a current stock price of $9.30 as of June 4, 2012) provides 	
owners Clayton, Dubilier & Rice the ability to potentially monetize its 	
investment via the equity market and de-lever the company. On a reported 	
basis, funded debt to EBITDA leverage is about 3x pro forma for the 	
transaction. 	
	
Under our baseline scenario, we estimate that with the improvement in 	
revenues, EBITDA will double in 2012, ranging between $80 million and $90 	
million. We project that EBITDA will increase to about $120 million in 2013 	
with the expected recovery in the nonresidential construction markets. 	
Therefore leverage will likely decline over the next two years, improving to 	
about 5x by the end of fiscal 2013 (adjusted debt includes approximately $345 	
million of convertible preferred stock). We expect interest coverage to exceed 	
6.0x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt between 10% and 15% over 	
that period. Also, we expect the company will maintain adequate liquidity, due 	
to a very favorable capital structure (minimum debt and modest capex 	
requirements over the next several years), no financial ratio maintenance 	
requirements, positive cash flow generation, and significant availability 	
under its $150 million asset-based revolving credit facility. 	
	
Standard & Poor's economists expect nonresidential construction to be flat to 	
slightly down in 2012 and increase by 3.2% in 2013. In addition, demand for 	
NCI's metal buildings has recently increased in several niche markets such as 	
energy, manufacturing, and warehouse applications. ,NCI will benefit from the 	
additional revenues from Metl-Span's acquisition. Therefore, we expect the 	
company to produce sales of about $1.2 billion in 2012 and $1.4 billion in 	
2013.	
	
NCI is one of North America's largest integrated manufacturers and marketers 	
of engineered building systems, metal components, and coatings services for 	
the nonresidential construction industry.	
	
Liquidity	
We view NCI's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria. We expect the 	
company's recently amended $150 million asset-based (ABL) revolving credit 	
facility due 2017 and operating cash flow of about $50 million during 2012 to 	
be the primary sources of liquidity. 	
	
Our view of the company's liquidity profile takes into consideration the 	
following factors:	
	
     -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and availability 	
under its $150 million ABL revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x 	
over the next 12 months and 1x over the next 18 to 24 months.	
     -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to 	
decline by 15%.	
     -- Given the company is not currently subject to financial maintenance 	
covenants, a 15% drop in EBITDA would not impair liquidity in our view.	
	
The company's liquidity also benefits from the proposed capital structure, 	
with no requirement maintenance of financial covenants and no debt maturities 	
until 2017 when its ABL matures. Required amortization under the term loan 	
will total less than $3 million per year. The company has Capex requirements 	
about $40 million in 2012 and $30 million in 2013 due to expansion of its 	
facilities. We do not anticipate significant acquisition activity or any 	
dividend return to owners in the next one to two years.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For our complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report to be 	
published on RatingsDirect shortly after publication of this report.	
	
Outlook	
The positive rating outlook reflects our view that NCI's operating performance 	
will improve as a result of increased demand in its niche markets and 	
additions from the acquisition of Metl-Span. We expect credit measures to 	
strengthen to a level consistent with a higher rating, with adjusted leverage 	
under 7x by the end of 2012, and potentially under 5x by the end of 2013. In 	
addition, we believe liquidity will be more than sufficient to meet the 	
company's working capital needs and other obligations, including $30 million 	
to $40 million of estimated capital expenditures.	
	
We would consider a positive rating action in the near-term if NCI's end 	
markets grow faster than expected, resulting in an improved outlook for metal 	
building volumes and pricing EBITDA of $90 million or more; or if preferred 	
equity holders Clayton, Dubilier & Rice begin to convert their preferred 	
shares into common ownership, effectively reducing total adjusted leverage to 	
below 5x.	
	
We could take a negative rating action if sales and EBITDA deteriorate in 	
2012, or if weaker-than-expected operating conditions cause a material decline 	
in NCI's existing cash balances and the company relies on its revolving credit 	
facility to fund operating losses, thereby reducing its liquidity to less than 	
$50 million. We think such a scenario is unlikely given the company's existing 	
cash balances and credit availability.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global 	
Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Positive	
                                              To                 From	
NCI Building Systems Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                      B/Positive/--      B/Watch Neg/--	
	
New Rating	
	
NCI Building Systems Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$250 mil fltg rate term bank ln due 2019  B           	
   Recovery Rating                            3         	
	
Rating Remaining On Watch Negative	
Senior Secured                               B+/Watch Neg	
  Recovery Rating                            2   	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

