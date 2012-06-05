TEXT-S&P rates GATX senior unsecured notes 'BBB'

June 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB' issue rating to GATX Corp.'s senior unsecured notes. The issue is a drawdown under a Rule 415 shelf registration. The company will use proceeds to repay commercial paper and for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures. The ratings on Chicago-based GATX reflect its position as a major tank car lessor in North America. The business benefits from fairly consistent tank car lease demand and long-term leases and contracts that produce relatively stable cash flow. However, the ratings also incorporate the company's less predictable revenue and earnings in its portfolio management and American Steamship Co. segments and fairly high debt leverage relative to its peers. Beginning in late 2010, demand and pricing for rail cars began to recover, a trend we expect to persist as long as economic growth continues. This has resulted in improved earnings cash flow. However, we expect the company's credit metrics to remain relatively consistent because of GATX's incremental debt to fund capital spending to meet recovering demand. We characterize GATX's business risk profile as "satisfactory," its financial risk profile as "intermediate," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. The outlook is stable. We expect that GATX's credit metrics will remain near current levels through 2012, with EBITDA interest coverage in the low- to mid-2x area, FFO to debt in the low-teens percent area, and debt to capital in the high-70% area, based on our expectations of improving demand for GATX's businesses over that period. We could lower ratings if EBITDA interest coverage declined to less than 2x and FFO to debt declined to less than 10% on a sustained basis. This could result if demand weakened again, leading to a decline in railcar utilization and lease rates, lower shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes, and lower asset remarketing proceeds. We could also lower ratings if the company's financial policy becomes more aggressive, for example, through a substantial share repurchase or major debt-financed acquisition. An upgrade is unlikely until demand recovers significantly, resulting in EBITDA interest coverage returning to the 3x area and FFO to debt to the mid-teens percent area on a sustained basis, or if the company reduces the debt on its balance sheet, either through debt reduction or equity issuance, to debt to capital in the mid-70% area. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST GATX Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2 Rating Assigned New senior unsecured notes BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.