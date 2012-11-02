FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Sierra Timeshare 2012-3 Receivables Funding notes
#Market News
November 2, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Sierra Timeshare 2012-3 Receivables Funding notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Sierra Timeshare 2012-3 Receivables Funding LLC's issuance is an ABS 
securitization backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class A and B notes.
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement 
and the servicer's ability and experience in the timeshare market, among other 
factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its ratings to Sierra Timeshare 2012-3 Receivables Funding 
LLC's $275 million vacation timeshare loan-backed notes (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by vacation 
ownership interval (timeshare) loans.

The ratings reflect our opinion of the credit enhancement available in the 
form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, and available 
excess spread. Our ratings also reflect our view of Wyndham Consumer Finance 
Inc.'s servicing ability and experience in the timeshare market.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Sierra Timeshare 2012-3 Receivables Funding LLC

Class       Rating             Amount

A           A+ (sf)            208.57
B           BBB (sf)            66.43

