#Market News
November 2, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Huntsman International debt

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview 
     -- Salt Lake City-based Huntsman International LLC plans to issue $300 
million of senior unsecured notes for refinancing.
     -- We are assigning a 'BB-' issue rating and '5' recovery rating to these 
notes.
     -- We are affirming all our ratings on Huntsman International LLC and its 
parent company, Huntsman Corp., including the 'BB' corporate credit rating.
     -- The stable outlook indicates that actions Huntsman is taking to 
restructure certain operations and continue to gradually reduce debt should 
permit it to maintain credit quality despite a tepid global economic outlook 
and headwinds in its titanium dioxide business.
 
Rating Action 
On Nov. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' rating 
and '5' recovery rating to Huntsman International LLC's proposed offering of 
$300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020. The '5' recovery rating 
indicates our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a 
payment default. The company plans to use proceeds from the notes offering to 
repay an equivalent amount of senior unsecured notes due 2016.

Rationale 
The ratings reflect Salt Lake City-based Huntsman's "satisfactory" business 
risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile.
Huntsman is a holding company with diverse chemical operations that generated 
sales of more than $11 billion in 2011. Business strengths include a broad 
product portfolio, with increasing emphasis on differentiated products, 
favorable raw material costs in North America, and a well-established presence 
in Asia (which accounts for about 25% of sales). Key products and some of 
their uses include:
     -- MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate)-based polyurethanes (foam for 
building insulation, autos, and footwear), its input propylene oxide, and the 
latter's co-product MTBE (methyl tertiary butyl ether, used as a gasoline 
additive outside the U.S.); 
     -- Performance products (amines, surfactants, and carbonates used in 
agrochemicals, cleaning products, and lubricants); 
     -- Pigments (titanium dioxide used in paints and coatings);
     -- Advanced materials (polymers for coatings, construction, auto, and 
aerospace); and
     -- Textile effects (dyes and other chemicals used to treat textiles). 
 
The business risk profile assessment also reflects a number of constraining 
factors, including a significant manufacturing presence in high-cost 
locations, such as Europe (where restructuring actions are currently 
underway), exposure to raw material cost swings and cyclical end markets, and 
comparatively low EBITDA margins in most businesses.

Huntsman's financial profile has strengthened considerably during the past two 
years. Moreover, we believe earnings will continue to improve in most 
businesses during the next two years based on our expectation of subdued 
global economic growth; prospects for higher sales of Huntsman's products to 
auto and construction markets because of increased product penetration and 
supportive regulations affecting demand for insulation; restructuring 
benefits; and favorable raw material costs in North America. As a result, we 
believe the company can sustain  10% to 13% EBITDA margins despite the 
potential for more subdued results in its titanium dioxide business, which 
have been cyclically strong and are benefiting from favorable ore contracts 
expiring at the end of 2012. In addition, we believe Huntsman will continue to 
incrementally reduce debt. Consequently, we think it can maintain funds from 
operations (FFO)-to-total adjusted debt above 20% over the long term, although 
this ratio could dip below 20% during the next year. FFO-to-debt was 22% as of 
Sept. 30, 2012. We adjust debt to include about $900 million of tax-effected 
unfunded postretirement liabilities, capitalized operating leases, and 
environmental liabilities.

We base our assumptions, in part, on management's commitment to maintaining 
net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 2.0x to 2.5x (it was 2.3 x as of Sept. 30, 
2012) and focus on continuing to reduce debt to achieve that. The 2.0x to 2.5x 
net debt-to-EBITDA range is equivalent to about 3.0x to 3.5x total 
debt-to-EBITDA after Standard & Poor's adjustments. We believe Huntsman's 
growth strategy will emphasize incremental capacity expansion, joint ventures, 
and bolt-on acquisitions as opposed to large, debt-financed transactions that 
could materially weaken leverage metrics. 

Liquidity 
Liquidity is "adequate" as defined in our criteria, and we believe Huntsman 
has sufficient sources of liquidity to cover its needs during the next 12-18 
months even if economic conditions deteriorate or performance weakens. As of 
Sept. 30, 2012, the company had more than $1 billion of liquidity consisting 
of $435 million of unrestricted cash, $381 million of unused borrowing 
capacity under its $400 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2017, 
and $213 million available under two accounts receivable securitization 
programs that mature in 2014. The maturity of the revolver will accelerate if 
Huntsman does not repay, refinance, or have a specified minimum level of 
liquidity to enable it to repay certain debt maturing in 2014 and later.

Our assessment of Huntsman's liquidity is based on the following expectations:
     -- The company's sources of liquidity, including surplus cash and 
committed credit availability, will exceed its uses by at least 1.2x despite 
potential volatility in working capital requirements, and it will remain 
comfortably in compliance with financial covenants in its credit facilities.
     -- Cash flow generation should be adequate to cover expected capital 
spending of $425 million to $450 million, as well as a moderate amount of 
pension and restructuring outlays and incremental debt reduction. 
     -- A refinancing earlier this year lengthened debt maturities, but 
meaningful amounts remain due in 2014. We expect management to refinance these 
obligations in a timely manner.
 
Recovery analysis 
Huntsman's senior secured debt is rated 'BB+' (one notch above the corporate 
credit rating) with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation for 
substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Its senior 
unsecured debt is rated 'BB-' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) 
with a recovery rating of '5', denoting modest (10%-30%) recovery prospects, 
and its subordinated debt is rated 'B+' (two notches below the corporate 
credit rating) ,with a recovery rating of '6', reflecting our expectation that 
recovery would be negligible (0%-10%). For the complete recovery analysis, see 
our recovery report on Huntsman published May 1, 2012.

Outlook 
The outlook is stable. Huntsman's credit metrics are consistent with our 
expectations at the ratings, including FFO-to-debt of greater than 20%. Ratios 
could weaken somewhat during the next year amid a tepid global economy and 
softer titanium dioxide markets. However, thereafter we expect Huntsman's 
credit measures to be solidly in line with our ratings expectations, helped by 
better economic conditions, restructuring benefits, and further modest debt 
reduction.  

Nevertheless, we could lower the ratings if earnings deteriorate because of a 
deeper and prolonged recession in Europe, or substantial economic 
deterioration in the U.S. or China, or if pigment segment earnings plummet. We 
could also lower the ratings if the company unexpectedly increases debt for a 
major acquisition or shareholder rewards. Given Huntsman's current business 
risk profile, an upgrade would require the financial risk profile to 
strengthen to a greater degree than we believe management is currently 
committed to, including FFO-to-debt above 25% on a sustainable basis.

Related Criteria And Research 
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
Sept. 18, 2012 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating Companies In The Global 
Commodity Chemicals Industry, Sept. 19, 2012 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And 
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008

Ratings List 
Ratings Affirmed 

Huntsman Corp.
Hunstman International LLC
 Corporate credit rating           BB/Stable

Huntsman International LLC
 Senior secured                    BB+
  Recovery rating                  2
 Senior unsecured                  BB-
  Recovery rating                  5
 Subordinated                      B+
  Recovery rating                  6

Ratings Assigned 
Huntsman International LLC
$300M senior unsecured nts         BB-
  Recovery rating                  5


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.