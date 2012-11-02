TEXT-S&P rates El Paso Pipeline Partners debt 'BBB-'

Nov 2 - As we previously announced, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Nov. 1, 2012, assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating to the proposed $475 million, 30-year senior unsecured notes issuance by El Paso Pipeline Partners Operating Co. LLC, which is guaranteed by El Paso Pipeline Partners L.P. (BBB-/Stable/--). The company said it will use the proceeds to repay borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility. Key credit ratios remain in line with our expectations. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Houston-based El Paso Pipeline Partners had approximately $4.3 billion in debt outstanding. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 RATINGS LIST El Paso Pipeline Partners L.P. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned El Paso Pipeline Partners L.P. $475 mil. senior unsecured notes BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.