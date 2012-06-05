FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: increased losses for U.S. bank, private-label cards
June 5, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: increased losses for U.S. bank, private-label cards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 5 - Charge-offs increased among the U.S. bankcard credit card and
private-label card trusts in April according to Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' Credit Card Quality Index (CCQI). Losses among the bankcard trusts
increased to 4.5% from 4.1% in March and increased to 6.5% from 6.3% for the
private-label trusts. 	
	
"Despite these increases, 30-plus-day delinquencies dropped for both sectors," 	
said credit analyst Frank Trick. "Bankcard delinquencies fell 5.3% to 2.6% 	
from 2.8% in March, and private-label card delinquencies decreased 4.6% to 	
4.1% from 4.3%." 	
	
We published "Losses Grew For U.S. Bankcards And Private-Label Cards In April 	
As Delinquencies Fell," on June 1, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

