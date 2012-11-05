FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P says Prudential & units ratings unaffected by Thailand deal
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P says Prudential & units ratings unaffected by Thailand deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 5 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Prudential PLC (A+/Negative/A-1) and its rated operating subsidiaries (AA/Negative) are unaffected by the company’s announcement that it will acquire Thanachart Life Assurance Company (Thanchart Life) from Thanachart Bank Public Company Ltd. (Thanachart Bank) for GBP368 million, subject to adjustments at closing.

The announcement also includes the establishment of an exclusive 15-year distribution partnership with Thanachart Bank. This announcement is consistent with the group’s strategic focus on growth in Asia and will further diversify its footprint across the region. We expect both the acquisition of Thanachart Life and the exclusive distribution agreement with Thanachart Bank to transform Prudential’s current market share in Thailand. We also expect the group to leverage the exclusive distribution agreement as a platform for further growth in Thailand, which is one of its key target markets in South East Asia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.