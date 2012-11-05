FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P withdraws Palm Beach Cty Investment Portfolio ratings
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P withdraws Palm Beach Cty Investment Portfolio ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services announced on Nov. 1, 2012 that it
withdrew its 'AAf' fund credit quality rating and 'S1' volatility rating on the
Palm Beach County Investment Portfolio at the request of the fund's investment
adviser, Clerk & Comptroller, Palm Beach County. The fund was within our
'AAf/S1' criteria at the time of the withdrawal. As of today, we will no longer
undertake monthly surveillance of the fund.

