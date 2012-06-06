FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Alliant Techsystems outlook
June 6, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises Alliant Techsystems outlook

Overview	
     -- Diversified aerospace and defense contractor ATK has lost some 	
government programs and could lose a particularly large munitions program next 	
year. Meanwhile, commercial ammunition margins have narrowed significantly. 	
     -- We are affirming our corporate credit and issue-level ratings on ATK.	
     -- We are also revising the outlook to negative from stable to reflect 	
our concerns about shrinking revenues, profits, and cash flow and our 	
uncertainty about ATK's strategies to address these.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on 	
Alliant Techsystems Inc. (ATK), including the 'BB' corporate credit
rating. At the same time, we revised the long-term rating outlook to negative
from stable.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our concern that deteriorating revenues and 	
margins would hurt credit metrics. ATK has lost some of its government program 	
contracts, and in our base case, its revenues will fall more than 15% this 	
year (fiscal 2013, which ends March 31, 2013). In addition, required funding 	
to address large pension and other postretirement deficits ($1 billion at the 	
end of fiscal 2012) will rise and further diminish cash from operations the 	
next few years. But ATK's prospects could dim further if it loses additional 	
programs, most notably including operation of the Lake City Army Ammunition 	
Plant. 	
	
Moreover, given ATK's history of growth by acquisition, the potential for 	
debt-financed acquisitions is another uncertainty. Arguably, the reduction of 	
ATK's revenue base implies even greater impetus for pursuing business 	
acquisitions, although we do not expect any substantial acquisitions in the 	
near term. Previously, our rating incorporated additional debt capacity of 	
$800 million for potential acquisitions, but there is no longer such a cushion 	
in the 'BB' rating, leaving the company at greater risk of a downgrade than 	
previously.	
	
The ratings on ATK reflect our view of the company's business profile as 	
"satisfactory," as defined in our criteria. ATK enjoys leading positions in 	
its niche businesses, ammunition and solid propulsion. A large proportion of 	
multiyear and sole-source programs--with related contractual backlogs--provide 	
predictability. Between ATK's multiple defense and aerospace programs and its 	
sporting segment, the company is reasonably diversified, in our view. However, 	
it has some customer and program concentration, given that the U.S. government 	
accounts for 65% of revenues and ATK's top five individual programs represent 	
27% of revenues. Losing even one program can be material, as ATK's lost bid to 	
continue operating the Army's Radford facility demonstrated. Accordingly, we 	
are concerned about the potential loss of the larger Lake City contract, which 	
accounts for 15% of ATK's revenues.	
	
ATK's operating performance can be obscured by the vagaries of program 	
accounting. For example, fiscal 2012 reported income was propped up by an 	
unusually high level of required adjustments to re-evaluate program 	
assumptions. EBIT, net of such adjustments, fell 18%--and our base case 	
anticipates additional declines in fiscal 2013. Therefore, we would expect 	
debt to EBITDA to approach 4x and FFO to debt to fall below 20%--at least 	
temporarily. We categorize ATK's financial risk as "significant" under our 	
criteria.	
	
Liquidity	
We assess liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. ATK should continue to 	
generate free cash flow, albeit much less in the coming year than in fiscal 	
2012 because of its lower income and higher pension payments. ATK holds ample 	
cash--$568 million as of March 31. Debt maturities are minimal this year and 	
next; capital spending requirements are also very modest. Accordingly, ATK 	
should have no problem carrying out its share repurchase program, which it has 	
set at $200 million over the next two years. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
Please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Alliant Techsystems, to be 	
published following this release, on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The rating outlook is negative. Loss of the Lake City program or other 	
operational setbacks could lead to a downgrade unless management successfully 	
compensates for such loss of profits and cash flow by substantially reducing 	
financial obligations. An important credit metric with regard to maintaining 	
our current rating is FFO to debt greater than 20% on a sustained basis.	
	
We could reinstate a stable outlook if the company resolves the issues causing 	
concern, such that performance is no worse than our base case and management 	
works to reduce financial risk.	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Alliant Techsystems Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                BB/Negative/--     BB/Stable/--	
 Senior secured                         BBB-	
  Recovery rating                       1	
 Subordinated                           BB-	
  Recovery rating                       5

