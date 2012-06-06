FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates P.F. Chang's China Bistro
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 6, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates P.F. Chang's China Bistro

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    	
Overview	
     -- Centerbridge Partners is acquiring U.S. restaurant operator P.F. 	
Chang's China Bistro in a $1.1 billion leveraged buyout. 	
     -- Concurrently, P.F. Chang's is replacing its existing unrated $150 	
million credit facility with a new $70 million revolver, a $280 million term 	
loan B, and $300 million in senior unsecured notes. 	
     -- We are assigning a preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to P.F. 	
Chang's, preliminary 'B+' issue-level ratings with preliminary '2' recovery 	
ratings to the proposed revolver and term loan, and a preliminary 'CCC+' 	
issue-level rating with a preliminary '6' recovery rating to the proposed 	
notes.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that despite modest operational 	
erosion, credit protection metrics will remain in line with our financial risk 	
assessment over the intermediate term.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a preliminary 'B' 	
corporate credit rating to Scottsdale, Ariz.-based P.F. Chang's China Bistro 	
Inc. The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned preliminary 'B+' issue-level ratings with 	
preliminary '2' recovery ratings to the proposed revolver and term loan. The 	
'2' recovery ratings indicate our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) 	
recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. We also assigned a 	
preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating with a preliminary '6' recovery rating 	
to the proposed notes. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation for 	
negligible (0% to 10%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default.	
	
P.F. Chang's expects to fund the transaction with $550 million in Centerbridge 	
common equity, the term loan, and the notes. The company intends to use the 	
proceeds from the acquisition mainly to purchase $1.1 billion in public stock.	
	
Rationale	
The rating on Asian-themed restaurant operator P.F. Chang's reflects Standard 	
& Poor's expectation that the company's financial risk profile will remain 	
"highly leveraged" this year despite efforts to improve operations and grow 	
sales at both flagship Bistros and smaller Pei Wei Asian Diners.	
	
P.F. Chang's is increasing total debt to EBITDA from 1.6x in the year ended 	
April 1, 2012 to 5.6x pro forma for the deal, reflecting the Centerbridge 	
Partners LBO. Pro forma debt includes the $280 million term loan, $300 million 	
of senior notes, and an estimated $1 million to $2 million in other debt. 	
Interest coverage will decline to an estimated 2.3x from 7.2x before the 	
transaction. 	
	
Our outlook for the casual-dining sector that includes P.F. Chang's main 	
Bistro restaurants remains negative in the coming year due to oversupply and 	
declining traffic. The outlook is more favorable for the fast-casual sector 	
that includes P.F. Chang's Pei Wei Asian Diners, which we expect to generate 	
about 25% of total company sales in fiscal 2012. We view P.F Chang's overall 	
business risk profile as "vulnerable," reflecting its singular focus on Asian 	
cuisine to date and concentration in California, Arizona, Florida, and Texas, 	
where it recently had about half of its U.S. restaurants. We forecast efforts 	
to expand the company's licenses for international restaurants and domestic 	
retail grocery products will contribute less than 1% of total sales in the 	
coming year. 	
	
We expect a 1.5% EBITDA decline for the fiscal year ending Dec. 30, 2012, due 	
to flat Bistro comparable-store sales and continued modestly negative results 	
at Pei Wei. We also expect the company's EBITDA margin will decline 40 basis 	
points (bps) to 10.3% in fiscal 2012 as costs associated with opening new 	
restaurants continue to erode operating leverage. We believe future growth 	
will come from expanding domestic Pei Wei Asian Diners and international 	
Bistros rather than adding Bistros in the saturated U.S. market. This trend 	
will also pressure margins since Pei Wei Asian Diners are smaller and less 	
profitable than Bistros. We expect the company will have more Pei Wei Asian 	
Diners than Bistros globally within the next five years. 	
	
Standard & Poor's economists currently forecast a 20% likelihood of a U.S. 	
recession, with GDP growing 2.1% in 2012 and 2.4% in 2013, unemployment 	
remaining at or near 8%, and consumer spending growing 2.2% in 2012 and 2.1% 	
in 2013. Considering these economic assumptions, our forecast for P.F. Chang's 	
operating performance for fiscal 2012 includes the following:	
     -- We expect overall sales will increase 2.5% as the company opens two 	
new Bistros and seven new Pei Wei restaurants in the U.S. and comparable-store 	
sales improve slightly. 	
     -- We believe gross margin will increase 10 bps as the new Centerbridge 	
owners reduce food, labor, and other operating expenses, with an additional 70 	
bps of margin enhancement expected in fiscal 2014. 	
     -- We anticipate total selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses 	
will increase in the 10% range due to incremental salary costs to support 	
restaurant growth. 	
     -- We project total capital expenditures of about $50 million to support 	
initiatives, including new Pei Wei Asian Diners.	
     -- We forecast funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be in the 14% 	
range after the deal as a result of added leverage.	
	
We expect P.F. Chang's will redirect cash flow historically spent on dividends 	
and share repurchases as a public company to reduce debt following the 	
transaction. We also expect Centerbridge will identify at least $5 million of 	
cost savings for the restaurateur in the coming year. Still, we project free 	
cash flow will decline from $62.5 million in fiscal 2011 to $35 million in 	
fiscal 2012 as P.F. Chang's spends about $45 million on new interest expense 	
and increases capital spending an estimated 30%.	
	
Liquidity	
We view P.F. Chang's liquidity as "adequate," as we expect sources of 	
liquidity to be greater than uses over the next 12 to 18 months. We anticipate 	
the new revolver included in this transaction will provide a more flexible 	
leverage covenant than the existing facility. Sources of cash will include the 	
new revolver, cash flow from operations, and modest excess cash following the 	
transaction. Cash uses will include debt amortization and increased capital 	
spending. 	
	
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following 	
factors and assumptions:	
     -- We forecast cash sources will exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over 	
the next 12 months and remain positive over the next 24 months.	
     -- We forecast net sources would remain positive even if EBITDA were to 	
decline 15%.	
     -- The company will have two financial covenants under the senior credit 	
facility, and we expect 30% cushions for both in the coming year. 	
     -- There are no near term debt maturities.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on P.F. Chang's, 	
to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that modest operational erosion, 	
coupled with limited debt reduction will result in flat credit measures in the 	
coming year. We could lower the rating if negative same-store sales trends 	
persist and the new owners do not reduce food and labor costs in the coming 	
year. This would result in gross margin falling 200 bps and EBITDA declining 	
about 15% from our expectations for fiscal 2012. It could also occur if SG&A 	
grows at more than double the 10% rate we are forecasting. In this scenario, 	
interest coverage would fall below 2.0x, leverage would approach 6.5x, and FFO 	
to total debt would decline below 10%. Given P.F. Chang's expected credit 	
measures and restaurant expansion plans, and our industry outlook, we are not 	
expecting to raise our ratings over the near term.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
New Ratings	
	
P.F. Chang's China Bistro Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B(prelim)/Stable/--        	
 Senior Secured	
  $70 mil revolver                      B+(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                      2(prelim)	
  $280 mil term loan B                  B+(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                      2(prelim)	
 Senior Unsecured                       	
  $300 mil notes                        CCC+(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                      6(prelim)                  	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.