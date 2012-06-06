FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts ThyssenKrupp rating to 'BB'
June 6, 2012
June 6, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts ThyssenKrupp rating to 'BB'

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- We expect Germany-based industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp's  
 2012 financial performance to be very weak, based on performance in
the first six months of the year, because of high losses in its Steel Americas
business and lower profits in its European steel business than we had expected.	
     -- We expect ThyssenKrupp's leverage to remain high in 2012-2013.	
     -- We are lowering our long-term rating on ThyssenKrupp to 'BB' from 	
'BB+' and affirming our short-term rating at 'B'.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the 	
ratings in the next 12 months if we believed ThyssenKrupp had made limited 	
progress toward the divestment of its Steel Americas business, its performance 	
had not improved significantly, and leverage remained high.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
corporate credit rating on Germany-based industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp 	
AG to 'BB' from 'BB+' and affirmed its short-term corporate credit rating at 	
'B'. We also lowered the ratings on all the debt instruments issued and 	
guaranteed by ThyssenKrupp to 'BB' from 'BB+' and revised downward our 	
recovery ratings on all the instruments to '4' from '3'. The outlook is 	
negative.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects our expectation that the company's leverage will remain 	
above levels we consider commensurate with the previous 'BB+' rating for the 	
rest of financial 2012, ending on Sept. 30, and 2013. Under our base-case 	
scenario we expect ThyssenKrupp's fully adjusted funds from operations 	
(FFO)-to-debt ratio to fall below 10% on Sept. 30, 2012 and be about 15% on 	
Sept. 30, 2013.  We previously assumed figures of 16% and 20%. We now qualify 	
the group's financial risk profile as "aggressive" compared with "significant" 	
before, reflecting its high leverage against its "strong" liquidity and 	
long-term debt maturity profile.	
	
The downgrade also reflects continued losses and negative free operating cash 	
flow (FOCF) in the group's Steel Americas business and limited visibility on 	
the timeline for reaching breakeven results, which we previously expected to 	
happen in financial 2013. 	
	
Our decision does not currently factor in the potential disposal of Steel 	
Americas because we are not sure how easy it will be to sell, as it is 	
lossmaking, and the market environment remains weak. 	
	
Under our base-case scenario, which assumes close-to-zero 2012 GDP growth in 	
Europe, we have revised our EBITDA expectations for ThyssenKrupp to just below 	
EUR2 billion in financial 2012, compared with EUR0.9 billion reported in the
first 	
half, and about EUR2.5 billion in financial 2013. This is based on our 	
assumptions of:	
     -- Only gradual improvement in profits in the group's Steel Europe 	
business compared with the first half 2012. EBITDA Of EUR0.4 billion amid weak 	
growth in Europe.	
     -- Continuing hefty EBITDA losses in the Steel Americas business in the 	
second half of 2012. In the first half Steel Americas' EBITDA was negative 	
EUR0.35 billion. We now expect EBITDA to stay negative in 2013.	
     -- Broadly stable profits in the capital goods business areas. Combined 	
EBITDA reached EUR1.1 billion in the first half of 2012. 	
	
We expect positive discretionary cash flow in the second half of financial 	
2012 and adjusted debt down to EUR12.5 billion-EUR13 billion by Sept. 30, 2012 	
from EUR14.2 billion on March 31, 2012, compared with EUR11.3 billion on Sept.
30, 	
2011. This forecast factors in:	
     -- Capital expenditure (capex) of about EUR0.9 billion in line with the 	
first half of the year that will continue to be significantly above FFO; 	
     -- Substantial working capital inflow in the last quarter of the year, 	
which is typical for the company, after higher than expected EUR1.7 billion 	
outflows in the first half; and	
     -- Disposals, including the sale of foundry Waupaca.	
	
We expect ThyssenKrupp's FFO-to-debt ratio to improve to about 15% in 2013 	
amid growing profits. We further anticipate that debt will remain broadly 	
stable in 2013 as negative FOCF and dividends of about EUR0.2 billion should be 	
covered by the already contracted EUR1 billion disposal of stainless steel 	
producer Inoxum that we factor in for financial 2013, as the approval of the 	
transaction by the regulatory authorities is scheduled for the end of 	
September 2012. 	
	
We continue to view ThyssenKrupp's business risk profile as "satisfactory," 	
according to our criteria, assuming Steel Americas' losses will be reduced in 	
coming years. Supportive factors include ThyssenKrupp's leading market 	
positions and the scope and diversification of its operations across several 	
industries--besides large-scale steel businesses the company has several 	
capital goods-related activities--which currently account for most of its 	
profits. The group's business risk profile constraints include continued major 	
near-term losses and execution risks related to the potential sale of its EUR8 	
billion investment in newly built steel plants in the U.S. and Brazil, which 	
are part of Steel Americas, that continue to suffer from start-up challenges 	
and a weak steel market environment. Other risks include the group's exposure 	
to cyclical and volatile industries, such as steel, and the lack of vertical 	
integration in raw materials in its steel business area.	
	
Liquidity	
The short-term rating is 'B'. We assess ThyssenKrupp's liquidity as "strong," 	
according to our criteria. We estimate that the group's ratio of sources to 	
potential uses will exceed 1.5x for the next two years. 	
	
On March 31, 2012, the key sources of liquidity were:	
     -- Retained cash of EUR2 billion, excluding about EUR0.5 billion, which we 	
consider to be tied to operations; and 	
     -- Undrawn committed medium- and long-term bank lines, of about EUR3.9 	
billion. The major credit facility of EUR2.5 billion matures on July 1, 2014.	
	
We also include in our analysis:	
     -- Cash of EUR1 billion to be received for the stainless business sale; and	
     -- Cash to be received from other already committed disposals, including 	
Waupaca, of about EUR1 billion.	
	
The key potential uses of liquidity in the next 12 months include:	
     -- Debt of EUR1.9 billion, including securitization of EUR0.3 maturing in
the 	
next 12 months, EUR1 billion matures in the 12 months after; 	
     -- Negative FOCF of ongoing operations, which we expect to be up to EUR1 	
billion; and	
     -- Negative FOCF in the stainless steel business, marked for disposal, 	
which we don't expect to surpass EUR0.3 billion.	
	
We expect working capital to remain volatile and create sizeable cash inflow 	
in the last quarter of the financial year, and outflow in the first quarter of 	
Thyssenkrupp's financial year.	
	
Our view of ThyssenKrupp's comfortable debt maturity profile, conservative 	
approach to liquidity management as demonstrated during the 2009 downturn, and 	
our perception of strong relationships with banks support its liquidity 	
position. In addition, the group's bond and credit agreements contain only one 	
financial covenant that does not relate to earnings, under which it enjoys 	
significant headroom.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The various senior unsecured notes, issued by ThyssenKrupp AG and ThyssenKrupp 	
Finance Nederland B.V., and the EUR2.5 billion senior revolving credit facility 	
(RCF), due on July 1, 2014, borrowed by ThyssenKrupp AG, ThyssenKrupp Finance 	
Nederland BV, ThyssenKrupp Finance USA Inc., are rated 'BB', in line with the 	
corporate credit rating on the company. The recovery rating on these debt 	
instruments is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery 	
in the event of a payment default. The recovery rating also reflects the 	
proposed notes' subordinated status relative to some of the group's other debt 	
instruments.	
	
Most of the group's debt facilities are borrowed at the holding company level 	
or are guaranteed by ThyssenKrupp AG. For our recovery analysis, we have 	
assumed that drawings under the accounts receivable securitization programs 	
will rank in priority to the holding company notes. Our analysis also takes 	
into account the company's significant pension obligations.	
	
Under our scenario, a default would be triggered by an inability to refinance 	
key debt maturities in 2015. We have valued the entire group as a going 	
concern, given ThyssenKrupp AG's significant market positions in a number of 	
its core divisions and efficient steel plant capacity. Nonetheless, we believe 	
that some parts of the group could be broken up and sold separately.	
 	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings 	
in the next 12 months, if we believed ThyssenKrupp had made limited progress 	
toward the divestment of its Steel Americas business, and its performance had 	
not improved significantly.	
	
We might lower the ratings if we did not see the group's adjusted FFO-to-debt 	
ratio improving to 15% in financial 2013 or if free operating cash flow 	
continued to be negative in 2013. A weaker macroeconomic environment in Europe 	
than we assume under our base-case scenario could also lead us to consider a 	
negative rating action.	
	
We could revise the rating outlook to stable if the group was able to improve 	
its adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio above 15%. A positive rating action of one or 	
two notches could come from the successful sale of ThyssenKrupp's new plants 	
in Brazil or the U.S., which management is contemplating, depending on the 	
amount and use of proceeds.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals 	
Industry, June 22, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers 	
Speculative-Grade Debt, June 6, 2007	
 	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
ThyssenKrupp AG	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Negative/B      BB+/Stable/B	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
ThyssenKrupp AG	
 Commercial Paper                       B                  	
	
ThyssenKrupp Finance Nederland B.V.	
Commercial Paper*                       B                  	
	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
ThyssenKrupp AG	
 Senior Unsecured	
  EUR750 mil 4.375% bnds due          BB                 BB+ 	
  03/18/2015                            	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  3	
  EUR1 bil 8.00% med-term nts due       BB                 BB+ 	
  06/18/2014                            	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  3	
  EUR2.5 bil sr unsecd syndicated       BB                 BB+ 	
  revolving credit fac due 07/15/2010   	
  bank ln due 07/01/2014                	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  3	
  EUR1.25 bil 4.375% med-term nts due   BB                 BB+ 	
  02/28/2017                            	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  3	
	
ThyssenKrupp Finance Nederland B.V.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  EUR2.5 bil sr unsecd syndicated*      BB                 BB+ 	
  revolving credit fac due 07/15/2010   	
  bank ln due 07/01/2014                	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  3	
  EUR1 bil 8.50% bnds due 02/25/2016*   BB                 BB+ 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  3	
  EUR1 bil 6.75% bnds due 02/25/2013*   BB                 BB+ 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  3	
	
ThyssenKrupp Finance USA Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  Local Currency*                       BB                 BB+ 	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  3	
	
*Guaranteed by ThyssenKrup AG	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.