TEXT-S&P cuts ThyssenKrupp rating to 'BB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We expect Germany-based industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp's 2012 financial performance to be very weak, based on performance in the first six months of the year, because of high losses in its Steel Americas business and lower profits in its European steel business than we had expected. -- We expect ThyssenKrupp's leverage to remain high in 2012-2013. -- We are lowering our long-term rating on ThyssenKrupp to 'BB' from 'BB+' and affirming our short-term rating at 'B'. -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings in the next 12 months if we believed ThyssenKrupp had made limited progress toward the divestment of its Steel Americas business, its performance had not improved significantly, and leverage remained high. Rating Action On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Germany-based industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG to 'BB' from 'BB+' and affirmed its short-term corporate credit rating at 'B'. We also lowered the ratings on all the debt instruments issued and guaranteed by ThyssenKrupp to 'BB' from 'BB+' and revised downward our recovery ratings on all the instruments to '4' from '3'. The outlook is negative. Rationale The downgrade reflects our expectation that the company's leverage will remain above levels we consider commensurate with the previous 'BB+' rating for the rest of financial 2012, ending on Sept. 30, and 2013. Under our base-case scenario we expect ThyssenKrupp's fully adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio to fall below 10% on Sept. 30, 2012 and be about 15% on Sept. 30, 2013. We previously assumed figures of 16% and 20%. We now qualify the group's financial risk profile as "aggressive" compared with "significant" before, reflecting its high leverage against its "strong" liquidity and long-term debt maturity profile. The downgrade also reflects continued losses and negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) in the group's Steel Americas business and limited visibility on the timeline for reaching breakeven results, which we previously expected to happen in financial 2013. Our decision does not currently factor in the potential disposal of Steel Americas because we are not sure how easy it will be to sell, as it is lossmaking, and the market environment remains weak. Under our base-case scenario, which assumes close-to-zero 2012 GDP growth in Europe, we have revised our EBITDA expectations for ThyssenKrupp to just below EUR2 billion in financial 2012, compared with EUR0.9 billion reported in the first half, and about EUR2.5 billion in financial 2013. This is based on our assumptions of: -- Only gradual improvement in profits in the group's Steel Europe business compared with the first half 2012. EBITDA Of EUR0.4 billion amid weak growth in Europe. -- Continuing hefty EBITDA losses in the Steel Americas business in the second half of 2012. In the first half Steel Americas' EBITDA was negative EUR0.35 billion. We now expect EBITDA to stay negative in 2013. -- Broadly stable profits in the capital goods business areas. Combined EBITDA reached EUR1.1 billion in the first half of 2012. We expect positive discretionary cash flow in the second half of financial 2012 and adjusted debt down to EUR12.5 billion-EUR13 billion by Sept. 30, 2012 from EUR14.2 billion on March 31, 2012, compared with EUR11.3 billion on Sept. 30, 2011. This forecast factors in: -- Capital expenditure (capex) of about EUR0.9 billion in line with the first half of the year that will continue to be significantly above FFO; -- Substantial working capital inflow in the last quarter of the year, which is typical for the company, after higher than expected EUR1.7 billion outflows in the first half; and -- Disposals, including the sale of foundry Waupaca. We expect ThyssenKrupp's FFO-to-debt ratio to improve to about 15% in 2013 amid growing profits. We further anticipate that debt will remain broadly stable in 2013 as negative FOCF and dividends of about EUR0.2 billion should be covered by the already contracted EUR1 billion disposal of stainless steel producer Inoxum that we factor in for financial 2013, as the approval of the transaction by the regulatory authorities is scheduled for the end of September 2012. We continue to view ThyssenKrupp's business risk profile as "satisfactory," according to our criteria, assuming Steel Americas' losses will be reduced in coming years. Supportive factors include ThyssenKrupp's leading market positions and the scope and diversification of its operations across several industries--besides large-scale steel businesses the company has several capital goods-related activities--which currently account for most of its profits. The group's business risk profile constraints include continued major near-term losses and execution risks related to the potential sale of its EUR8 billion investment in newly built steel plants in the U.S. and Brazil, which are part of Steel Americas, that continue to suffer from start-up challenges and a weak steel market environment. Other risks include the group's exposure to cyclical and volatile industries, such as steel, and the lack of vertical integration in raw materials in its steel business area. Liquidity The short-term rating is 'B'. We assess ThyssenKrupp's liquidity as "strong," according to our criteria. We estimate that the group's ratio of sources to potential uses will exceed 1.5x for the next two years. On March 31, 2012, the key sources of liquidity were: -- Retained cash of EUR2 billion, excluding about EUR0.5 billion, which we consider to be tied to operations; and -- Undrawn committed medium- and long-term bank lines, of about EUR3.9 billion. The major credit facility of EUR2.5 billion matures on July 1, 2014. We also include in our analysis: -- Cash of EUR1 billion to be received for the stainless business sale; and -- Cash to be received from other already committed disposals, including Waupaca, of about EUR1 billion. The key potential uses of liquidity in the next 12 months include: -- Debt of EUR1.9 billion, including securitization of EUR0.3 maturing in the next 12 months, EUR1 billion matures in the 12 months after; -- Negative FOCF of ongoing operations, which we expect to be up to EUR1 billion; and -- Negative FOCF in the stainless steel business, marked for disposal, which we don't expect to surpass EUR0.3 billion. We expect working capital to remain volatile and create sizeable cash inflow in the last quarter of the financial year, and outflow in the first quarter of Thyssenkrupp's financial year. Our view of ThyssenKrupp's comfortable debt maturity profile, conservative approach to liquidity management as demonstrated during the 2009 downturn, and our perception of strong relationships with banks support its liquidity position. In addition, the group's bond and credit agreements contain only one financial covenant that does not relate to earnings, under which it enjoys significant headroom. Recovery analysis The various senior unsecured notes, issued by ThyssenKrupp AG and ThyssenKrupp Finance Nederland B.V., and the EUR2.5 billion senior revolving credit facility (RCF), due on July 1, 2014, borrowed by ThyssenKrupp AG, ThyssenKrupp Finance Nederland BV, ThyssenKrupp Finance USA Inc., are rated 'BB', in line with the corporate credit rating on the company. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The recovery rating also reflects the proposed notes' subordinated status relative to some of the group's other debt instruments. Most of the group's debt facilities are borrowed at the holding company level or are guaranteed by ThyssenKrupp AG. For our recovery analysis, we have assumed that drawings under the accounts receivable securitization programs will rank in priority to the holding company notes. Our analysis also takes into account the company's significant pension obligations. Under our scenario, a default would be triggered by an inability to refinance key debt maturities in 2015. We have valued the entire group as a going concern, given ThyssenKrupp AG's significant market positions in a number of its core divisions and efficient steel plant capacity. Nonetheless, we believe that some parts of the group could be broken up and sold separately. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings in the next 12 months, if we believed ThyssenKrupp had made limited progress toward the divestment of its Steel Americas business, and its performance had not improved significantly. We might lower the ratings if we did not see the group's adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio improving to 15% in financial 2013 or if free operating cash flow continued to be negative in 2013. A weaker macroeconomic environment in Europe than we assume under our base-case scenario could also lead us to consider a negative rating action. We could revise the rating outlook to stable if the group was able to improve its adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio above 15%. A positive rating action of one or two notches could come from the successful sale of ThyssenKrupp's new plants in Brazil or the U.S., which management is contemplating, depending on the amount and use of proceeds. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers Speculative-Grade Debt, June 6, 2007 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed To From ThyssenKrupp AG Corporate Credit Rating BB/Negative/B BB+/Stable/B Ratings Affirmed ThyssenKrupp AG Commercial Paper B ThyssenKrupp Finance Nederland B.V. Commercial Paper* B Downgraded To From ThyssenKrupp AG Senior Unsecured EUR750 mil 4.375% bnds due BB BB+ 03/18/2015 Recovery Rating 4 3 EUR1 bil 8.00% med-term nts due BB BB+ 06/18/2014 Recovery Rating 4 3 EUR2.5 bil sr unsecd syndicated BB BB+ revolving credit fac due 07/15/2010 bank ln due 07/01/2014 Recovery Rating 4 3 EUR1.25 bil 4.375% med-term nts due BB BB+ 02/28/2017 Recovery Rating 4 3 ThyssenKrupp Finance Nederland B.V. Senior Unsecured EUR2.5 bil sr unsecd syndicated* BB BB+ revolving credit fac due 07/15/2010 bank ln due 07/01/2014 Recovery Rating 4 3 EUR1 bil 8.50% bnds due 02/25/2016* BB BB+ Recovery Rating 4 3 EUR1 bil 6.75% bnds due 02/25/2013* BB BB+ Recovery Rating 4 3 ThyssenKrupp Finance USA Inc. Senior Unsecured Local Currency* BB BB+ Recovery Rating 4 3 *Guaranteed by ThyssenKrup AG (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)