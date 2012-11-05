FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P on Socram Banque
November 5, 2012

TEXT-S&P on Socram Banque

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- The economic risks under which French financial institutions operate 
have increased in our view, leaving them moderately more exposed to the 
potential of a more protracted recession in the eurozone.
     -- We also think that industry risks for France's banking sector could 
rise in the near term as competition in the domestic market could intensify 
and funding conditions could remain volatile.
     -- We have revised our outlook on France-based Socram Banque to negative 
and affirmed our 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term ratings.
     -- The negative outlook reflects our view that industry risks for 
France's banking sector could rise in the near term.


Rating Action
As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
revised its outlook on France-based Socram Banque to negative from stable and 
affirmed its 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings.

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that industry risks for France's 
banking sector could rise in the near term as competition in the domestic 
market could intensify and funding conditions could remain volatile. We also 
think that the economic risks under which French banks operate have increased, 
leaving them moderately more exposed to the potential of a more protracted 
recession in the eurozone. More specifically, the action follows our review of 
the French banking sector and the revision of our Banking Industry Country 
Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk score to '3' from '2', while we 
maintained the industry risk score at '2' (see "Various Rating Actions Taken 
On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012). 

Our bank criteria use our BICRA methodology and our economic risk and industry 
risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a 
long-term rating to a bank. We assess the blended economic risk for Socram 
Banque based on our calculation of the weighted average of its credit 
exposures, which are 100% based in France. In line with our view of increased 
economic risks in France, our blended economic risk score for Socram Banque is 
now at '3', compared with '2' previously, on a scale of 1-10 (1 is the lowest 
risk). The industry risk assessment for Socram Banque is based solely on its 
home market of France. As a result, we have maintained our anchor for Socram 
at 'a-'.

We also maintained our assessment of Socram Banque's capital and earnings as 
"very strong," as our criteria define this term, based on our opinion that the 
bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain above 15% at year-end 
2013, despite increased economic risks in France. Taking into account France's 
revised economic risk score, our pro forma RAC ratio for Socram Banque at 
year-end 2011 now stands at 16.9%.

Our ratings on Socram Banque still reflect our view of its "weak" business 
position, "adequate" risk position, "below average" funding and "adequate" 
liquidity, as our criteria define the terms. We cap our long-term rating on 
Socram Banque one notch below that on BPCE (A/Negative/A-1), according to our 
criteria, because we consider it to be a "moderately strategic" subsidiary.

Outlook
The negative outlook on Socram Banque reflects our view that industry risks 
for France's banking sector could rise in the near term, as competition in the 
domestic market could intensify and market conditions remain volatile. 
Negative trends in our assessment of industry risks in France's banking sector 
and increasing economic risks in France, where Socram Banque operates, could 
lead us to revise the anchor to 'bbb+' from 'a-' and, ultimately, lower the 
ratings on the bank.

We could also lower the ratings if shareholders' willingness or ability to 
provide sufficient and steady liquidity support lessened, or if signs of 
weakening strategic interest from its 33.4% shareholder BPCE  led us to revise 
Socram's subsidiary status to "nonstrategic" from "moderately strategic."

We are unlikely to take a positive rating action on Socram Banque as long as 
BPCE remains on negative outlook. 

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating          A-/Negative/A-2

SACP                          bbb+ 
 Anchor                       a-
 Business Position            Weak (-2)
 Capital and Earnings         Very Strong (+2)
 Risk Position                Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity        Below average and Adequate (-1)

Support                       +1
 GRE Support                  0
 Group Support                +1
 Sovereign Support            0

Additional Factors            0

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
