TEXT-S&P affirms Henry Co LLC ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Henry Co. LLC is being acquired by Graham Partners and plans to enter into new senior credit facilities as part of the transaction. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Henry. -- We are assigning our 'B+' issue-level rating to the company's first-lien credit facility and 'CCC+' issue-level rating to its second-lien credit facility. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Henry's operating performance during the next 12 months will result in credit measures that we would consider to be in line with the ratings given the company's weak business risk profile. Rating Action On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on El Segundo, Ca.-based Henry Co. LLC. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' (one notch above higher than the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to Henry Co. LLC's proposed $150 million first-lien senior secured credit facility consisting of a $130 million term loan and a $20 million revolver. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also assigned a 'CCC+' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the company's proposed $50 million second-lien senior secured credit facility. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Henry intends to enter into the new credit facilities to fund the previously announced acquisition of the company by Graham Partners. Rationale The rating actions follows Henry's acquisition by Graham Partners and the proposed entry into $200 million of new senior secured credit facilities, including a new $20 million five-year revolving credit facility, $130 million six year term loan, and $50 million of 6.5 year second lien debt. Our affirmation incorporates our expectation that Henry's leverage could decline to the mid-to-high 4x area over the next 12 months, compared with its pro forma level for transaction of about 5x. The 'B' corporate credit rating on Henry reflects what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers to be the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk and "adequate" liquidity position given our expectation for covenant cushion to remain at 15% or more over the next 12 months. The ratings also reflect what we consider to be the company's "weak" business risk given its high customer concentration risk and considerable exposure to weak residential and nonresidential construction end markets. The company maintains leading positions in its roof cements and coatings and wax emulsions products, and we believe its asbestos-related claims connected to its prior roofing products are sufficiently addressed by its insurance coverage at this time. Under on our baseline scenario for a very gradual recovery in residential and nonresidential end markets, we expect minimal improvement in Henry's sales and EBITDA over the next year from 2011 levels. We are forecasting that 2012 EBITDA could approximate $40 million, which is relatively in line with the last two years' levels. Key assumptions to our 2012 forecast include: -- U.S. housing starts remain well below historical average levels, although improve to 720,000 in 2012 from 610,000 in 2011; -- Repair and replacement markets, which are a key driver for the company's retail segment sales, could be flat to slightly up over the next year; -- Nonresidential construction doesn't begin to recover until 2013; and -- A slight increase in profit margins due to productivity improvements and modestly better pricing relative to key raw material input costs (i.e., asphalt, paraffin wax, and mineral spirits). Key risks to our EBITDA forecast include a further delayed recovery in housing markets into 2013 or a greater-than-expected increase in raw material costs that the company is unable to offset with higher prices due to the low demand environment, which could result in significantly reduced profitability. We estimate materials costs constituted more than 80% of the company's total cost of sales. Based on our EBITDA forecast, we expect leverage could decline to the mid-to-high 4x area over the next 12 months, compared to its pro forma level for transaction of about 5x. The decline in leverage also reflects the repayment of approximately $30 million of preferred stock that was previously treated as debt. In addition, over the next 12 months interest coverage is likely to be in the mid 2x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt to be below 12%. We view these levels as consistent with our 'B' rating, given the company's weak business risk profile. Our ratings and outlook also take into consideration that any potential acquisitions would be financed in a manner that doesn't negatively impact the company's financial risk. Henry is a private-equity-owned supplier of roof cements and coatings, air and vapor barriers, and wax emulsions for moisture resistant gypsum board, serving customers in the residential and commercial construction end markets. Liquidity In our view, Henry's liquidity position is adequate based on our criteria. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes: -- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash, funds from operations, and availability under its revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months; -- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%; and -- Compliance with financial maintenance covenants would likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant test measures. Following the acquisition and entry into new credit facilities, the company's primary source of liquidity include minimal cash balances and about $13 million of expected availability on its new $20 million revolving credit facility. Based on our operating assumptions, we believe the company will maintain at least 15% cushion with regards to its financial covenants. We expect the company will have a leverage and interest coverage financial maintenance covenant of 5.75x and 2x, respectively. The maximum leverage first lien covenant steps down to 5.6x as of Sept. 30, 2013, and further tightens thereafter. The first lien interest coverage covenant steps up to 2.25x on March 31, 2014. Because of working capital needs, liquidity fluctuates seasonally, typically resulting in free cash flow deficits during the first half of the year and free cash flow generation during the second half. We expect annual capital expenditures to be between $6 million and $8 million, including estimated maintenance-related expenditures of about $2 million. Based on our operating assumptions, annual free cash flow should be modestly positive. The nearest debt maturity does not occur until 2017 when its proposed credit facilities mature. The company's first-lien term loan is expected to amortize at 1% in the first year, 3% in the second year, and 5% in years three through six. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Henry to be published shortly after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Henry's operating performance during the next 12 months will result in credit measures that we would consider to be in line with the ratings given the company's weak business risk profile. We expect adjusted leverage to be in the mid-to-high 4x area at the end of 2012 based on adjusted EBITDA of approximately $40 million. This expectation is based on a gradual recovery in residential construction activity leading to minimal changes in volumes and pricing from recent levels. The outlook also incorporates our view that the company's liquidity will remain adequate and that its covenant cushion will be at least 15% over this time period. We could lower the rating if the company's cushion with regards to its tightening financial covenants were to fall below 10%. This could occur if adjusted EBITDA were to decline to the low-$30 million range in 2012 due to materially lower sales volumes from reduced construction activity or a severe drop in margins due to rapidly rising raw material costs. We view an upgrade to be less likely over the next 12 months, given our relatively subdued housing forecast. However, a positive rating action could occur if leverage were likely to be maintained below 4x. This could happen if adjusted EBITDA were to approach $50 million over the next year due to a greater-than-expected recovery in residential and commercial construction, coupled with debt repayment from free cash flow generation. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008