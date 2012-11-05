FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Kazakh Agrarian Credit KZT3 bln bonds 'BB+/KZAA-'
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Kazakh Agrarian Credit KZT3 bln bonds 'BB+/KZAA-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned
its 'BB+' long-term debt rating and 'kzAA-' Kazakhstan national scale rating to
the proposed Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 3 billion (about $20 million) senior
unsecured debt issue to be placed in 2012 by Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp. (KACC;
BB+/Stable/B; Kazakhstan national scale 'kzAA-'). KACC is a state-owned provider
of subsidized credit to agricultural and nonagricultural businesses in rural
areas throughout the Kazakhstan (Republic of) (BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan
national scale 'kzAAA'). 

KACC is issuing the bond under its KZT6 billion issuance program for 
2011-2012. The bond will have a maturity of three years. 

The ratings on the bond mirror those on the issuer.

The ratings on KACC reflect its stand-alone credit profile, which we assess at 
'b+', plus our opinion of a "high" likelihood of timely and sufficient 
extraordinary support from the Kazakh government in the event of financial 
distress.
 

 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.