TEXT-S&P raises Hovnanian rating to 'CCC+'
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 5:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises Hovnanian rating to 'CCC+'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. completed the issuance of $797 million of 
secured notes and $100 million of exchangeable notes to refinance existing 
higher cost secured debt due in 2016. 
     -- We raised our corporate credit rating on Hovnanian two notches to 
'CCC+' from 'CCC-' and removed it from CreditWatch positive to reflect the 
benefit of the refinancing that addresses the bulk of Hovnanian's 2016 
maturities and reduces the company's interest burden. We also acknowledge 
recently improved operating performance, which has narrowed losses for the 
builder. 
     -- We also raised our issue ratings on the builder's senior secured notes 
due 2021 to 'CCC' from 'CC' and our rating on the senior unsecured notes due 
2014-2017 to 'CCC-' from 'CC' and removed them from CreditWatch positive. We 
also withdrew our rating on the existing $797 million senior secured notes due 
2016 that the company fully redeemed on Nov. 1, 2012.
     -- Our outlook on Hovnanian is stable. We believe the company has 
sufficient liquidity to meet near-term capital needs.
    
    Nov. 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its corporate
credit rating on Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. to 'CCC+' from 'CCC-' and removed it
from CreditWatch positive. We also raised our issue rating on the company's
existing senior secured debt (due 2021) to 'CCC' from 'CCC-' and removed it from
CreditWatch positive. The recovery rating remains unchanged at a '5' indicating
our expectation for a modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. We also raised our issue rating on the company's existing senior
secured debt (due 2021) to 'CCC' from 'CCC-' and removed it from CreditWatch
positive. The recovery rating remains unchanged at a '6' indicating our
expectation for a negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. Lastly, we withdrew our rating on the existing $797 million senior
secured notes that the company will fully redeem by Nov. 1, 2012. The outlook is
stable.
    
"We raised our corporate credit rating to reflect operating performance that 
is better than we expected, resulting in narrowing pretax losses," said credit 
analyst George Skoufis. "It also reflects improved liquidity following the 
recent debt issuances that will extend the bulk of the company's 2016 
maturities to 2020 and reduce its overall interest burden."

The stable outlook reflects our view that Hovnanian has sufficient liquidity 
to meet near-term capital needs. We would raise our ratings if Hovnanian can 
sustain recently improved operating trends and support a return to consistent 
profitability and maintain adequate liquidity to fund its capital needs 
including land investments to support growth. We would lower our ratings if 
housing operations deteriorate and the company aggressively invests in land 
resulting in a cash position below the low end of the company's cash target or 
we believe a distressed debt exchange or debt restructuring is likely.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Homebuilders Pivot Toward Growth, Oct.17, 
2012
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, Oct. 12, 2012
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, 
published Sept. 27, 2011
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, published Sept. 8, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrial Issuers' 
Speculative Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
