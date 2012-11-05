FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Dover Corp stock repurchase has no rating effect
November 5, 2012 / 5:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Dover Corp stock repurchase has no rating effect

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Dover Corp. (A/Stable/A-1) are not affected following the company's
announcement that it had received an authorization from its board of directors
to repurchase $1 billion of the company's common stock over the next 12 to 18
months. Additionally, Dover announced it intends to divest certain businesses
serving the electronic assembly and test markets. The company will use cash,
proceeds from the divestitures, and cash flow to fund the share repurchases.
Credit measures for Dover are meeting our expectations for the company,
including funds from operations to total debt of 45%-50% and debt to EBITDA of
1.5x to 2x, and we expect them to continue to do so following today's
announcement. Also, cash 
balances of about $800 million at the end of the third quarter were large. We 
do not believe that the planned divestiture of the company's electronic 
assembly and test businesses will change our assessment of the company's 
business risk profile of "strong." These businesses represent a small portion 
of Dover's revenue and profit and have demonstrated significant volatility in 
the past. Standard & Poor's expects that Dover will calibrate future share 
repurchase activity to its free cash flow generation and that it will reduce 
repurchases if acquisition activity significantly increases. We have 
previously assumed that the company would do at least $1 billion of combined 
acquisition and share repurchase on an annual basis.

